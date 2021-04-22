 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sleepy Eyes Todd returns for Bosselman
0 comments
top story

Sleepy Eyes Todd returns for Bosselman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sleepy Eyes Todd is back in Grand Island for the 46th running of the $75,000 Bosselman Pump and Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

Sleepy Eyes Todd, who drew the ninth post position Thursday morning, is one of a full field of 10 horses entered in the 1 1/16th mile race.

And jockey Jake Olesiak, who has six Fonner Park jockey titles under his belt, was lucky enough to get the call from trainer Miguel Silva.

“I’ve been looking for a mount for this race from the beginning of the meet,” Olesiak said. “This is the race you look for and I never really even thought Sleepy Eyes Todd was an option.”

Olesiak thought he had a mount lined up for the race, and he even turned down a couple of other opportunities. But then his mount backed out, and Olesiak was without a horse to ride.

And then the call came.

“Two days ago I got a call from Miguel Silva,” Olesiak said. “I think if I could pick to be on any horse, that’s the one I’d want to be on.”

Sleepy Eyes Todd, who will be trying to become the first back-to-back Bosselman winner in 26 years, cruised to a 6 1/2 length win in last year’s Bosselman. That was just the beginning of a big run for Sleepy Eyes Todd. He went on from there to win stake races at Charles Town, Keeneland and Gulfstream before taking his act overseas.

Sleepy Eyes Todd, a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Paddy O’Prado and Pledge Mom, finished fifth in the $20 million Saudi Cup Feb. 20 at King Abdulaziz Racecourse and then was 10th in the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 27.

“It’s always special when the defending champion returns, but it’s next to unthinkable that the same horse, Sleepy Eyes Todd, returns having run against arguably some of the best horses in the world in his last three races,” Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said.

Since winning the Bosselman, Sleepy Eyes Todd has gone on to earn over $1.5 million. He now has eight wins in 18 career starts and has earned a total of $1,889,825 for trainer Silva and owner Thumbs Up Racing.

Kotulak said Having Sleepy Eyes Todd back at Fonner will draw even more attention to Fonner Park.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“This is quite a treat for our fans to come see, but our off-track mutuel handle has quadrupled since all of the world watched Fonner Park last year,” Kotulak said. “But you can bet that thousands of eyes across the nation will be watching and wagering on Sleepy Eyes Todd again this Saturday.”

Sleepy Eyes Todd has been installed as a 1-1 morning-line favorite, but he will be challenged by nine others who also have their eyes on winning the Bosselman. That field includes shippers Box Seat (5-1), Downtowner (5-1) Mo Mosa (8-1) and Minecraft Maniac (10-1).

Shades of Victory, the winner of the Dowd Mile at Fonner Park on April 10, is 15-1. Poderoso Equis, who was second in the Dowd, is 25-1.

Trainer Marissa Black has her duo of Blue Harbor and Mr. Tickle entered for the second straight year. Blue Harbor, second in the Bosselman last year is 12-1 and Mr. Tickle, third a year ago, is 25-1. Most Amusing, trained by Nebraska Hall of Fame trainer David C. Anderson, is also 25-1.

Olesiak has won the Bosselman twice — on Diamond Joe in 2013 and on Joy Boy in 2015 — but he said he’s never ridden a horse like Sleepy Eyes Todd. Olesiak said he’s a horse that can run any kind of a race.

“I didn’t know if it matters a whole lot,” Olesiak said. “The horse is kind of nice because he can go to the front or come from off the pace. So I don’t know if post position makes a whole lot of difference on him.

“I’ll talk to Miguel and see what he wants to do. He knows the horse a heck of a lot better than I do. I’m just going to see what he wants to do and come up with a game plan.”

Hoofprints

— The Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot has grown to $110,029 heading into Friday’s card. Fonner Park announced earlier this week that there would be a mandatory payout of the pot on Saturday.

— Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour is back from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at Fonner. Fans can get two domestic beers, a piece of pizza and a $5 betting wager for $10.

— With five days of racing remaining, Armando Martinez leads the jockey standings with 39 wins. Jake Olesiak is right behind with 37 while Scott Bethke has 25. Adrian Ramos and Nathan Haar are tied for fourth with 24.

— David C. Anderson is closing in on yet another trainers title with 31 wins. Kelli Martinez is second with 24.

— D & L Farms leads the owners standings with 10 wins. Duane Lafferty has eight.

Bosselman Stakes Field

1, Poderosa Equis (Eads) 25-1

2, Mr. Tickle (Pusac) 20-1

3, Blue Harbor (Medina) 12-1

4, Box Seat (Kimes) 6-1

5, Shades of Victory (Wood) 15-1

6, Mo Mosa (Martinez) 8-1

7, Most Amusing (Ramos) 25-1

8, Downtowner (Birzer) 5-1

9, Sleepy Eyes Todd (Olesiak) 1-1

10, Minecraft Maniac (Roman) 10-1

Fonner Park Standings

Leading Jockeys

Name Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Win% $% Purses

Armando Martinez 196 39 32 39 20 56 $242,149

Jake L. Olesiak 197 37 38 28 19 52 $236,990

Scott A. Bethke 166 25 13 19 15 34 $143,684

Adrian B. Ramos 174 24 31 18 14 42 $166,192

Nathan Haar 187 24 29 23 13 41 $159,071

Chris Fackler 147 19 16 17 13 35 $123,059

Jason R. Eads 162 17 16 23 10 35 $123,306

Bryan McNeil 125 15 11 18 12 35 $111,058

Zack Ziegler 86 6 11 9 7 30 $46,122

Alberto Pusac 58 5 7 8 9 34 $41,637

Leading Trainers

Name Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Win% $% Purses

David C. Anderson 143 31 26 21 22 55 $208,008

Kelli Martinez 93 24 20 16 26 65 $151,164

Gilbert W. Ecoffey 71 14 8 9 20 44 $70,360

Schuyler Condon 68 9 6 8 13 34 $68,181

Stetson Mitchell 79 8 11 2 10 27 $59,901

Jerry Gourneau 66 8 6 6 12 30 $51,576

Troy A. Bethke 45 8 2 5 18 33 $36,411

Mark Lemburg 58 7 5 7 12 33 $34,749

Marissa Black 50 7 5 6 14 36 $66,378

Heath Lawrence 33 7 4 2 21 39 $37,479

Leading Owners

Name Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Win% $% Purses

D and L Farms 31 10 6 5 32 68 $63,193

Duane Lafferty 30 8 4 3 27 50 $40,619

Martinez Racing 26 6 5 5 23 62 $42,375

Mark N. Hibdon 36 6 3 7 17 44 $32,770

Ramsye J. Mitchell 39 5 6 1 13 31 $37,266

Henry S. Witt, Jr. 55 5 5 6 9 29 $39,720

Garald W. Wollesen 20 5 5 3 25 65 $28,498

Troy A. Bethke 35 5 2 3 14 29 $21,760

Justin Larsen 6 4 1 1 67 100 $22,216

Temple D. Rushton 14 4 0 0 29 29 $12,755

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin talks about his group's depth

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts