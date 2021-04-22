Sleepy Eyes Todd returns for Bosselman

Shades of Victory, the winner of the Dowd Mile at Fonner Park on April 10, is 15-1. Poderoso Equis, who was second in the Dowd, is 25-1.

Trainer Marissa Black has her duo of Blue Harbor and Mr. Tickle entered for the second straight year. Blue Harbor, second in the Bosselman last year is 12-1 and Mr. Tickle, third a year ago, is 25-1. Most Amusing, trained by Nebraska Hall of Fame trainer David C. Anderson, is also 25-1.

Olesiak has won the Bosselman twice — on Diamond Joe in 2013 and on Joy Boy in 2015 — but he said he’s never ridden a horse like Sleepy Eyes Todd. Olesiak said he’s a horse that can run any kind of a race.

“I didn’t know if it matters a whole lot,” Olesiak said. “The horse is kind of nice because he can go to the front or come from off the pace. So I don’t know if post position makes a whole lot of difference on him.

“I’ll talk to Miguel and see what he wants to do. He knows the horse a heck of a lot better than I do. I’m just going to see what he wants to do and come up with a game plan.”

Hoofprints

— The Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot has grown to $110,029 heading into Friday’s card. Fonner Park announced earlier this week that there would be a mandatory payout of the pot on Saturday.