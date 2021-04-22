Sleepy Eyes Todd returns for Bosselman

Sleepy Eyes Todd is back in Grand Island for the 46th running of the $75,000 Bosselman Pump and Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.
Sleepy Eyes Todd, who drew the ninth post position Thursday morning, is one of a full field of 10 horses entered in the 1 1/16th mile race.
And jockey Jake Olesiak, who has six Fonner Park jockey titles under his belt, was lucky enough to get the call from trainer Miguel Silva.
“I’ve been looking for a mount for this race from the beginning of the meet,” Olesiak said. “This is the race you look for and I never really even thought Sleepy Eyes Todd was an option.”
Olesiak thought he had a mount lined up for the race, and he even turned down a couple of other opportunities. But then his mount backed out, and Olesiak was without a horse to ride.
And then the call came.
“Two days ago I got a call from Miguel Silva,” Olesiak said. “I think if I could pick to be on any horse, that’s the one I’d want to be on.”
Sleepy Eyes Todd, who will be trying to become the first back-to-back Bosselman winner in 26 years, cruised to a 6 1/2 length win in last year’s Bosselman. That was just the beginning of a big run for Sleepy Eyes Todd. He went on from there to win stake races at Charles Town, Keeneland and Gulfstream before taking his act overseas.
Sleepy Eyes Todd, a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Paddy O’Prado and Pledge Mom, finished fifth in the $20 million Saudi Cup Feb. 20 at King Abdulaziz Racecourse and then was 10th in the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 27.
“It’s always special when the defending champion returns, but it’s next to unthinkable that the same horse, Sleepy Eyes Todd, returns having run against arguably some of the best horses in the world in his last three races,” Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said.
Since winning the Bosselman, Sleepy Eyes Todd has gone on to earn over $1.5 million. He now has eight wins in 18 career starts and has earned a total of $1,889,825 for trainer Silva and owner Thumbs Up Racing.
Kotulak said Having Sleepy Eyes Todd back at Fonner will draw even more attention to Fonner Park.
“This is quite a treat for our fans to come see, but our off-track mutuel handle has quadrupled since all of the world watched Fonner Park last year,” Kotulak said. “But you can bet that thousands of eyes across the nation will be watching and wagering on Sleepy Eyes Todd again this Saturday.”
Sleepy Eyes Todd has been installed as a 1-1 morning-line favorite, but he will be challenged by nine others who also have their eyes on winning the Bosselman. That field includes shippers Box Seat (5-1), Downtowner (5-1) Mo Mosa (8-1) and Minecraft Maniac (10-1).
Shades of Victory, the winner of the Dowd Mile at Fonner Park on April 10, is 15-1. Poderoso Equis, who was second in the Dowd, is 25-1.
Trainer Marissa Black has her duo of Blue Harbor and Mr. Tickle entered for the second straight year. Blue Harbor, second in the Bosselman last year is 12-1 and Mr. Tickle, third a year ago, is 25-1. Most Amusing, trained by Nebraska Hall of Fame trainer David C. Anderson, is also 25-1.
Olesiak has won the Bosselman twice — on Diamond Joe in 2013 and on Joy Boy in 2015 — but he said he’s never ridden a horse like Sleepy Eyes Todd. Olesiak said he’s a horse that can run any kind of a race.
“I didn’t know if it matters a whole lot,” Olesiak said. “The horse is kind of nice because he can go to the front or come from off the pace. So I don’t know if post position makes a whole lot of difference on him.
“I’ll talk to Miguel and see what he wants to do. He knows the horse a heck of a lot better than I do. I’m just going to see what he wants to do and come up with a game plan.”
Hoofprints
— The Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot has grown to $110,029 heading into Friday’s card. Fonner Park announced earlier this week that there would be a mandatory payout of the pot on Saturday.
— Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour is back from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at Fonner. Fans can get two domestic beers, a piece of pizza and a $5 betting wager for $10.
— With five days of racing remaining, Armando Martinez leads the jockey standings with 39 wins. Jake Olesiak is right behind with 37 while Scott Bethke has 25. Adrian Ramos and Nathan Haar are tied for fourth with 24.
— David C. Anderson is closing in on yet another trainers title with 31 wins. Kelli Martinez is second with 24.
— D & L Farms leads the owners standings with 10 wins. Duane Lafferty has eight.