Special Stakes feature emotional winners

“Usually after a significant amount of rain, it kind of tends to get deeper down there on the rail because everything washes down,” Anderson said. “I don’t care if it’s an inch or two inches or whatever, it tends to be a little deeper down there. That makes it a disadvantage when you’re down there.”

It wasn’t where jockey Jake Olesiak wanted to be either.

“We kind of wanted to stay on the outside when the track is muddy,” Olesiak said. “With all those first-time young starters you don’t like to get a lot of dirt in their faces.”

Miss Addisyn K got off to a slow start again in the fillies race, just like she did in winning her debut on March 26.

“She kind of missed the break,” Anderson said. “The one (Shady Bend) and two (Run Brinlee Run) got ahead of her. Jake didn’t have much choice but to drop down there. But it all worked out.”

Anderson couldn’t really explain why Miss Addyson K got off to another slow start.

“In the mornings she always breaks really good, but both her races now she’s kind of missed the break a little bit,” Anderson said. “She had to hustle up and win. But she overcame it. That’s all that matters I guess.”