Special Stakes feature emotional winners

Two stake races at Fonner Park, and there were two sad stories to go along with them.
Both divisions of the $15,000 Fonner Park Special Stakes, which are six-furlong races for 3-year-old Nebraska-breds, had connections with sad stories to tell.
Miss Addisyn K won the fillies division. That was followed by a win from Kamikaze Judge in the colts and geldings division.
Miss Addisyn K was named after Addisyn Pfeifer, one of four Gretna high school girls killed in an auto accident on June 17, 2019. Justin Larsen, the owner of Miss Addisyn K, is friends with the Pfeifer family and wanted to do something to honor Addisyn.
“Justin wanted to name a horse after his friend’s daughter, so he bought this filly from me and named her Miss Addisyn K,” trainer David C. Anderson said. “That’s why the whole thing is so emotional. It’s special that way.
“Is it special to me because I raised her? Sure. Justin said when she broke her maiden, ‘Are you sorry you sold her now?’ I said, ‘Absolutely not. I get to charge you day money and I get breeder’s awards.’”
It wasn’t all smooth going for Miss Addisyn K. The daughter of Cougar Cat and Shesaluckyflag got stuck on the inside of the track. That wasn’t where Anderson wanted her to be.
“Usually after a significant amount of rain, it kind of tends to get deeper down there on the rail because everything washes down,” Anderson said. “I don’t care if it’s an inch or two inches or whatever, it tends to be a little deeper down there. That makes it a disadvantage when you’re down there.”
It wasn’t where jockey Jake Olesiak wanted to be either.
“We kind of wanted to stay on the outside when the track is muddy,” Olesiak said. “With all those first-time young starters you don’t like to get a lot of dirt in their faces.”
Miss Addisyn K got off to a slow start again in the fillies race, just like she did in winning her debut on March 26.
“She kind of missed the break,” Anderson said. “The one (Shady Bend) and two (Run Brinlee Run) got ahead of her. Jake didn’t have much choice but to drop down there. But it all worked out.”
Anderson couldn’t really explain why Miss Addyson K got off to another slow start.
“In the mornings she always breaks really good, but both her races now she’s kind of missed the break a little bit,” Anderson said. “She had to hustle up and win. But she overcame it. That’s all that matters I guess.”
Miss Addisyn K was third heading into the stretch, but she got past Miss Mead and Shady Bend to take the lead and held on to win by 3/4ths of a length in 1:18.40.
“She’s a nice little filly,” Olesiak said. “She had a little more experience than some of them and that helped.
“I just appreciate Dave putting me on her and all the mounts he gives me.”
Miss Addyson K, who was a 1-5 favorite, paid $2.40, $2.10 and $2.10. Miss Mead got up for second and paid $4.00 and $2.60. Shady Bend, a first-time starter, was third and paid $2.80.
“She’s turned into a nice little filly for a Nebraska bred,” Anderson said. “There are a couple little stakes for her in Omaha now and one in Columbus I’m sure. As long as she stays healthy, we’re going to keep her around.”
Kamikaze Judge had his own backstory as well. The son of Judge Bill and Sookie’s Kookies was bred and owned by the Landis Stable in Grand Island. Dr. Bill Landis, who was the track doctor for many years, passed away last summer. The Landis family honored Dr. Landis with a blanket presentation after the 10th race.
Kamikaze Judge was five or six lengths behind the leader going down the back stretch. But like his first race on April 2, he had enough down the stretch with Adrian Ramos on board to win by 2 3/4 lengths in 1:18.00.
“He surprised us in the first race,” said Margaret Landis, head of the Landis Stable. “But I think he might be the real deal.”
Ramos was a late substitute in the first race. He knew what to expect this time around.
“The first time, he had a bad break. He kind of got pinched at the gate and he got back so far,” Ramos said. “Today I had a clean break and he was right where I wanted him to be.”
Kamikaze Judge, a 1-2 favorite, paid $3.00, $2.40 and $2.20.
“He ran good,” Ramos said. “He ran just like I thought he was going to run, but I wasn’t sure about the track.”
Little Bitothunder paid $8.60 and $5.20 for second while Joey’s Valentine paid $4.60 for third.
Hoofprints
% Olesiak and Ramos both had three wins on the day.
% Trainer David C. Anderson had two wins.
% Sunday is Family Day at Fonner Park. Fans can purchase $1 hot dogs and $1 pops from 1 to 3 p.m.