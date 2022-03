Such Great Heights wins Bold Accent

A year ago, First Alternate held off Such Great Heights to win the Bold Accent Stakes at Fonner Park.

This time, Such Great Heights turned the tables Saturday in the 33rd running of the $15,000 Bold Accent.

“She can run,” trainer Robert Hoffman said. “She won five races two years ago. We claimed her at Mountaineer two years ago. We brought her here and ran in that first stake (the Bold Accent) and she just got beat a little bit. We run her back in the second stake (the Runza), She came back with a problem. We just quit on her and got the problem fixed and here we are this year.”

Such Great Heights, a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Awesome Again and Starship Universe, held off a hard-charging Track Smart by a neck. First Alternate, who got off to a slow start out of the gate, also came on to finish a close third.

Hoffman said he liked his chances in the four-furlong race. Such Great Heights took the win in 45.4 with jockey Jake Olesiak on board.

“I liked them really well,” Hoffman said. “The race set up really well for us. The speed went out and hooked up, killed each other off and we laid right behind them.

“Jake gave her a perfect ride.”

Track Smart went out fast with post-time favorite Honeyfromthesouth. That was just what Hoffman and Olesiak wanted to see.

“She laid third behind two of them,” Olesiak said. “The rail opened up perfectly for her and I snuck through. It was just a perfect trip.

“I don’t know a whole lot about her. I’ve never been on her, but I’ve heard she was training good. I just did what he told me to do. He wanted a couple to go out and maybe hook the six. I sat behind them, got lucky and ran by them.”

Such Great Heights now has seven wins in just 14 career starts.

“You look at her form, she really likes to win,” Olesiak said. “She’s a nice horse. She tries hard.”

The win was worth $9,240 for owner James Harder and brought her career earnings to

Such Great Heights went off at 20-1 and paid $41.80, $14.40 and $6.00. Track Smart paid $8.40 and $4.60 while First Alternate paid $2.60 to show.

Such Great Heights ran in the Runza Stakes a year ago, and might be back in that race again this year.

“We’ll be looking at the next one,” Hoffman said.

The win was the biggest one of the day for Olesiak. He also won the 10th race on One Son of a Chief for his fourth victory of the day.

Earlier he won on Couverture in the third and on Toms Maximillian in the fifth.

“I rode some good horses today,” Olesiak said. “Some of them kind of surprised me, but I’ll take any way I can get them.”

Hoofprints

— June O’Neill, a long-time thoroughbred owner, breeder and racing enthusiast, passed away Friday surrounded by her family. June and daughter Tressa have been in the racing business here in Central Nebraska for many years. Neighborhood Affair and Sweet Fantastic were two of their top horses.

— Jockey Armando Martinez continued his winning ways. He won on Born to Race in the first race for trainer Juan Chavez, then took the sixth on Moro Trump for trainer Mark Hibdon.

— Racing continues at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Fonner Park with a nine-race card scheduled.

— The Monk’s Moneymaker play of the day was good on Friday. The $10 exacta box in the third race of Country Boy Charm and Sunny Song returned $112.