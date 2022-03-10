 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Super Charlie changes barns

Barrett Stinson

Super Charlie has been, well, super in recent years.

The 11-year-old Nebraska-bred son of Shadow Hawk and Burning Memories seemed to have gotten better in his later years..

As a 10-year-old a year ago he won both the Ogataul Stakes at Fonner Park and the Roman Zipper Stakes at Horsemen’s Park. In 2020 he won four races in a row at one pointl,

So when trainer Richard Bliss dropped him down to a $7,500 allowance/optional claiming race last weekend at Fonner Park, trainer Troy Bethke made his move and claimed Super Charlie.

“I don’t want to rub it in,” Bethke said. “It wasn’t anything like that. I know he’s had him for a while and did really well with him. I just saw an opportunity to get him for the race coming up with a $25,000 purse and spin him back in there.

“That was my thinking.”

Yes, the Ogatual, a six-furlong race for Nebraska breds, is coming up on Saturday. Super Charlie will be in it as the defending champion. He is 6-1 on the morning line with Bethke’s son Scott on board..

“I know he’s a pretty solid old horse,” Troy Bethke said. “He won like (two) stakes last year, a Nebraska bred. That was my reasoning. I was not trying to stir anything up or upset anybody. It just looked like a good opportunity to maybe make some money. It may not work out, but that was my thinking.”

Super Charlie now has 18 wins in 61 career starts. Eleven of those wins have come after he turned eight in 2019.

Bliss, who owned and trained Super Charlie for nearly three years, seemed to have found a way to get the best out of him.

“What he really likes is green grass,” Bliss said after Super Charlie won the Ogataul a year ago. “He runs good off of the grass. Last year when he was really running good here, I had him out on the pasture. We ran that last month during that COVID thing, and he ran really good.”

Bethke, who is from Minnesota, may well take Super Charlie back to the Gopher State. The horse has had some success at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota, in his younger days.

“He ran him on the grass up there so that’s another option maybe later, but one step at a time,” Bethke said. “We’re going to try to take good care of him and get a couple of races out of him.”

Bethke hasn’t dabbled in Nebraska-bred horses in the past, but he’s looking to get into them now with casino gambling coming to the state sometime in the near future, which should lead to added purse money for the horsemen.

Bethke has a 2-year-old named Superman Sam that is a Nebraska bred and has the mare Yo Sal back in the state to be bred again.

Superman Sam is a full brother to World Famous Sam T, a Fonner Park favorite who dominated at the Grand Island track for several years.

World Famous Sam T is actually back at Fonner Park. Bethke’s daughter used him as a jumper last summer.

“He did pretty well for his first year,” Bethke said. “This year the horse I used for a pony horse got injured, and I just went and got him, brought him down and have been using him. He’s doing well. He actually kind of likes it.”

Friday’s Fonner Park Entries and Monk's Moneymakers

Post Time: 2 p.m.

First Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Sister Shirley (Wood) 124 2-1

2, Ravens Bling (Roman) 120 5-2

3, Dixie Trixie (Tohill) 124 7-2

4, Diamond in the Sun (Ramos) 124 5-1

5, Ringaroundtherosie (Olesiak) 124 8-1

6, Hot Habanero (Bethke) 124 10-1

Second Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs.

1, Last Bita Glitter (Bethke) 122 6-1

2, Bluegrass Breeze (Martinez) 122 9-5

3, Nabs (Tohill) 122 3-1

4, Royal Outlaw (Wood) 122 4-1

5, Mahomeite (Ramos) 122 15-1

6, Its a Deal (Roman) 122 4-1

7, Handy Boy (Jude) 122 10-1

Third Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Give Em Fitz (Journet) 124 7-2

2, Flaming Indy (Wood) 124 4-5

3, Sassy Seta (Ramos) 124 12-1

4, Drama Run (Olesiak) 124 20-1

5, Erebuni (Bethke) 124 15-1

6, Taylor’s Beauty (Martinez) 124 8-1

7, Untethered Soul (Roman) 124 3-1

Fourth Race, $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Lots of Shade (Bethke) 124 6-1

2, U Remember (Martinez) 124 5-2

3, Miss Justice (Haar) 124 5-1

4, Shady Bend (Roman) 124 5-1

5, Sing Charmer Sing (Olesiak) 124 2-1

6, Tapity Tap (Luark) 124 15-1

7, Tea At Noon (Tohill) 124 8-1

Fifth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, French Rose (Wood) 124 3-1

2, Cabo Dorado (McNeil) 124 8-1

3, Remarkable Charm (Haar) 124 15-1

4, Long Monday (Journet) 124 5-2

5, Harlons Commision (Roman) 124 9-2

6, M and M Girl (Bethke) 124 6-1

7, Brew Casa (Martinez) 124 3-1

Sixth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Dun Sober (McNeil) 124 2-1

1a, Dance for Ransom (Wood) 124 2-1

2, Theboyzdelight (Olesiak) 124 10-1

3, Tick Tack Mo (Bethke) 124 20-1

4, Hardworkcleanlivin (Jude) 124 9-2

5, Pierpont (Haar) 124 12-1

6, Seeley (Ramos) 124 4-1

7, Big Macintosh (Tohill) 124 10-1

8, Corrana En Limen (Martinez) 124 5-2

Seventh Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Four Furlongs.

1, Presley’s Artwork (Journet) 122 2-1

2, Pow Pow (Ramos) 122 6-1

3, One Hot Redhead (Olesiak) 122 8-1

4, Supreme Dream (McNeil) 122 15-1

5, Prairie Fireball (Bethke) 122 15-1

6, Lots of Gold (Roman) 122 7-2

7, Flat Out Hot (Wood) 122 12-1

8, Donna’s Hope (Haar) 122 5-1

9, American Reality (Martinez) 122 4-1

Eighth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Add It All Up (Journet) 124 15-1

2, Equifox (Wood) 124 15-1

3, Untamed Money (McNeil) 124 8-1

4, Secret Mistress (Bethke) 124 7-2

5, Nebraska Red (Jude) 124 12-1

6, Goveness Sheila (Tohill) 124 15-1

7, D L’s Girl (Olesiak) 124 15-1

8, Star in the Sky (Ramos) 124 5-2

9, Guapa Chica (Roman) 124 5-1

10, Take Charge Patti (Martinez) 124 2-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 4, Diamond in the Sun — Five of the six horses in here exit same race.

2, No. 1, Sister Shirley — Bested four of these rivals last time.

3, No. 2, Ravens Bling — Had a hard time negotiating the turn last race.

Race 2

1, No. 2, Bluegrass Breeze — Looks much the best.

2, No. 3, Nabs — Look for vast improvement today.

3, No. 6, Its a Deal — Speedy guy has trouble lasting the trip.

Race 3

1, No. 7, Untethered Soul — Ran against a tougher bunch on 3/5.

2, No. 6, Taylor’s Beauty — Gets Armando in the irons today.

3, No. 2, Flaming Indy — Will have to catch her.

Race 4

1, No. 5, Sing Charmer Sing — Got up in time after slow start on 2/25.

2, No. 2, U Remember — Just nipped by top choice at wire.

3, No. 4, Shady Bend — Flattered by performance of Julie Jean last week.

Race 5

1, No. 1, French Rose — Well traveled mare, should be very tough in here.

2, No. 5, Harlans Commission — That four race winning streak in Louisiana was very impressive.

3, No. 6, M and M Girl — Likes minor awards.

Race 6

1, No. 8, Correa En Lima — Needed last race.

2, No. 2, Theboyzdelgith — Nice record locally.

3, No. 4, Hardworkcleanlivin — Likes the distance.

Race 7

1, No. 9, American Reality — Hibdon’s stable having a great meet.

2, No. 1, Presley’s Artwork — Beaten favorite in latest.

3, No. 2, Pow Pow — -Might be now now.

Race 8

1, No. 10, Take Charge Patti — Gets more distance today, post position is a concern.

2, No. 8, Star in the Sky — Broke maiden in last start.

3, No. 4, Secret Mistress — That second place finish to Smackfire looks better every day.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 2 No. 2 Bluegrass Breeze

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 3 No. 3 Sassy Seta

$20 Play of the Day

Race 6, $3 Trifecta Box No. 2 Theboyzdelight, No. 4 Hardworkcleanlvin, and No. 8 Correa En Lima. Plus $2 straight Trifecta 8-2-4.

