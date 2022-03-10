Super Charlie changes barns

Super Charlie has been, well, super in recent years.

The 11-year-old Nebraska-bred son of Shadow Hawk and Burning Memories seemed to have gotten better in his later years..

As a 10-year-old a year ago he won both the Ogataul Stakes at Fonner Park and the Roman Zipper Stakes at Horsemen’s Park. In 2020 he won four races in a row at one pointl,

So when trainer Richard Bliss dropped him down to a $7,500 allowance/optional claiming race last weekend at Fonner Park, trainer Troy Bethke made his move and claimed Super Charlie.

“I don’t want to rub it in,” Bethke said. “It wasn’t anything like that. I know he’s had him for a while and did really well with him. I just saw an opportunity to get him for the race coming up with a $25,000 purse and spin him back in there.

“That was my thinking.”

Yes, the Ogatual, a six-furlong race for Nebraska breds, is coming up on Saturday. Super Charlie will be in it as the defending champion. He is 6-1 on the morning line with Bethke’s son Scott on board..

“I know he’s a pretty solid old horse,” Troy Bethke said. “He won like (two) stakes last year, a Nebraska bred. That was my reasoning. I was not trying to stir anything up or upset anybody. It just looked like a good opportunity to maybe make some money. It may not work out, but that was my thinking.”

Super Charlie now has 18 wins in 61 career starts. Eleven of those wins have come after he turned eight in 2019.

Bliss, who owned and trained Super Charlie for nearly three years, seemed to have found a way to get the best out of him.

“What he really likes is green grass,” Bliss said after Super Charlie won the Ogataul a year ago. “He runs good off of the grass. Last year when he was really running good here, I had him out on the pasture. We ran that last month during that COVID thing, and he ran really good.”

Bethke, who is from Minnesota, may well take Super Charlie back to the Gopher State. The horse has had some success at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota, in his younger days.

“He ran him on the grass up there so that’s another option maybe later, but one step at a time,” Bethke said. “We’re going to try to take good care of him and get a couple of races out of him.”

Bethke hasn’t dabbled in Nebraska-bred horses in the past, but he’s looking to get into them now with casino gambling coming to the state sometime in the near future, which should lead to added purse money for the horsemen.

Bethke has a 2-year-old named Superman Sam that is a Nebraska bred and has the mare Yo Sal back in the state to be bred again.

Superman Sam is a full brother to World Famous Sam T, a Fonner Park favorite who dominated at the Grand Island track for several years.

World Famous Sam T is actually back at Fonner Park. Bethke’s daughter used him as a jumper last summer.

“He did pretty well for his first year,” Bethke said. “This year the horse I used for a pony horse got injured, and I just went and got him, brought him down and have been using him. He’s doing well. He actually kind of likes it.”