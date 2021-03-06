Super Charlie wins Ogataul Stakes

It seems Super Charlie kind of likes the green, green grass of home.

That’s what turned things around for the 10-year-old son of Shadow Hawk and Burning Memories who was bred at St. Paul by Jim Cranwell.

Now he’s under the tutelage of owner and trainer Dean Bliss, and the pair seem to have found their footing.

Super Charlie came from a bit off the pace to win the 26th running of the $15,000 Ogataul Stakes to give Bliss and jockey Bryan McNeil the win.

Super Charlie won his last three races at Fonner a year ago.

“What he really likes is green grass,” Bliss said. “He runs good off of the grass. Last year when he was really running good here, I had him out on the pasture. We ran that last month during that COVID thing, and he ran really good.”

Bliss may have been a bit surprised at where Super Charlie was positioned early on in the six-furlong race Saturday. He was only four lengths behind the leader Phlash Drive down the backstretch and just two behind him heading into the stretch.

But Super Charlie had plenty left to pull away to win by 2 1/2 lengths in 1:15.2 in his first out of the season.