Super Charlie wins Ogataul Stakes

It seems Super Charlie kind of likes the green, green grass of home.
That’s what turned things around for the 10-year-old son of Shadow Hawk and Burning Memories who was bred at St. Paul by Jim Cranwell.
Now he’s under the tutelage of owner and trainer Dean Bliss, and the pair seem to have found their footing.
Super Charlie came from a bit off the pace to win the 26th running of the $15,000 Ogataul Stakes to give Bliss and jockey Bryan McNeil the win.
Super Charlie won his last three races at Fonner a year ago.
“What he really likes is green grass,” Bliss said. “He runs good off of the grass. Last year when he was really running good here, I had him out on the pasture. We ran that last month during that COVID thing, and he ran really good.”
Bliss may have been a bit surprised at where Super Charlie was positioned early on in the six-furlong race Saturday. He was only four lengths behind the leader Phlash Drive down the backstretch and just two behind him heading into the stretch.
But Super Charlie had plenty left to pull away to win by 2 1/2 lengths in 1:15.2 in his first out of the season.
“He told me not to get him too far back, keep him a little bit closer because there’s a bunch of speed and the speed had been holding all day,” McNeil said. “He didn’t want the speed to get out there and get away from us.
“He broke sharply pretty much with the whole pack. He got right there, hugged the rail and had a perfect trip.”
Super Charlie’s last two races in the fall were 1-furlong sprints at Lincoln Race Course and then at Horsemen’s Park.
“He was a little fresh on the front,” Bliss said of the Ogataul. “Sometimes he’s a little farther back than he was today, but he’s been running those 220s.”
Super Charlie paid $8.80, $4.40 and $3.20. Phlash Drive paid $3.60 and $3.00 while Bartenders Mistake paid $4.00 for third.
Super Charlie now has 16 wins in 54 career starts. The win was worth $9,570 and brought his career earnings to $142,357.
McNeil rode Super Charlie in two of his wins late last season at Fonner Park. He and Super Charlie are now 3-for-3 at the Grand Island track.
McNeil said Super Charlie is easy to ride.
“When he breaks from the gate he can be close or way back,” McNeil said. “He just runs nice and relaxed. When you put that bit in his mouth, he kicks it in another gear and it’s all over from there.”
Hoofprints
% Trainer Kelli Martinez won the 500th race of her career when her husband Armando rode News Box to a win in the second race. More coming on this career milestone in the near future.
% After winning his debut two weeks ago at Fonner, Go Go Sam’s Bro was back on the track for a four-furlong allowance race. It ended in a dead heat for the win between Go Go Sam’s Bro and Gunslingers Legacy. Go Go Sam’s Bro paid just $3.40 to win while Gunslingers Legacy, a 30-1 shot, paid $24.80.
% Jockey Scott Bethke had three wins for the day. That includes the dead heat on Go Go Sam’s Bro. McNeil had two wins.
% Trainers David Anderson and Mark Lemburg each had two wins.
% Sunday will feature an eight-race card with first-race post time at 1:30 p.m.
% It is again Family Day with $1 hot dogs and $1 pop from 1-3 p.m.
% The 2017 Bold Accent Stakes winner Extreme Caution is back at Fonner and is scheduled to run in the fifth race Sunday for new trainer Gilbert Ecoffey. But jockey Nathan Haar, who rode the mare to that Bold Accent win, is back on board in the $10,000 allowance-optional claiming race. Extreme Caution is the 5-2 morning-line favorite.
% Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak reminds fans that although the city-wide mask mandate has been lifted, a mask mandate is still in effect at Fonner Park and will be enforced until further notice.