Tondi attracts full field of 10

FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

The 49th running of the $20,000 Budweiser-Tondi Stakes is shaping up as the top race of the season so far at Fonner Park.

The race attracted a full field of 10, including morning-line favorite Haydens Havoc, ridden by Armando Martinez and trained by his wife Kelli Martinez, at 5-2.

Haydens Havoc, who has won twice at Fonner this year, drew the inside post position. That wouldn’t have been the spot Kelli would have picked for the 6-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Jimmy Creed and Royal G G.

“He’s done really well for us,” Kelli said. “We kind of knew he’d do all right going a half, and then he was hooked up last time and ran really game.

“I don’t like that we drew the one hole with all that speed, but it is what it is. We’re just going to have to take it one step at a time.”

Ourbestfriend D L, ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by David C. Anderson, is not one of the favorites at 6-1 on the morning-line, but the 6-year-old Kentucky-bred gelding has had success at Fonner Park with five wins in 12 starts.

“My colt is doing well,” Anderson said. “It looks like he’s ready to go back over and be competitive, but it’s a little tougher race than it usually is this time of year. There are four or five in there you could make arguments for.

“And it’s a full field. Those are nice horses too. It’s nice to see those kinds of horses show up here. It used to be we were lucky to get five or six to make the race go. It will be a fun race to watch. It will just depend on how things set up and who gets a break here or there.”

You could certainly make an argument for a pair of horses trained by Isai Gonzalez. Its a Wrap, who will be ridden by Bryan McNeil and is 3-1, and Stephens Answer, ridden by Kevin Roman at 5-1, could figure in at the end.

Its a Wrap, who was claimed in December for $20,000 at Delta Downs, won an allowance race March 6 at Fonner Park with Stephens Answer second and Your Bestfriend D L third.

“That’s an extremely competitive race in my mind,” Anderson said. “I’ve looked at the form. Of course I ran third to Izzy’s two that are in there. One is a speed horse (Stephens Answer) and the other (Its a Wrap) comes from way off the pace. And the Martinezes have the one hole with that speedball of theirs.

“If I wanted the lead, I couldn’t get it. It looks like we’ll be coming from a little off the pace.”

Trainer Mark Hibdon, who is tied with Gonzalez for the lead in the trainer standings at Fonner with 20 wins each, will send Getaloadofthis to the post with Adrian Ramos on board at 9-2. Getaloadofthis finished second in the four-furlong Grasmick Stakes on Feb. 26.

Hibdon also has Preacher entered at 5-1 with veteran jockey Ken Tohill on board. Tohill needs just eight more wins to reach 4,000 for his career.

Brainstorm (10-1), Marquee Thunder (15-1), Born Again George (20-1) and St. Louie Guy (20-1) round out the field.

“It’s a real nice group of horses,” Kelli Martinez said. “We know what’s in there. Everything seems to be good, but all the speed in there really concerns me and us being on the fence. It kind of makes our options a little slack.

“If everybody goes (out fast), we don’t have to be there. I’m sure it will be nerve wracking. But he gives every effort every time. That’s all you can ask.”

Hoofprints

— Jockey John Jude had back-to-back wins on Hardworkcleanlivin for trainer Stacy Rushton in the fourth and on Xtreme Lyra for trainer Jose Castillo in the fifth.

— According to Equibase, that was Castillo’s first career win in his first start of the year at Fonner Park.

— Leading rider Armando Martinez had three wins on Amoreena Star for trainer Mark Hibdon in the first, Pow Pow for trainer Mark Jondle in the third and Sentimental Cross for Kelli Martinez in the seventh.

Friday results

First Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

3 Amoreena Star, Martinez 5 4-4 4-3 1-hd .80

6 Fashion Fact, Wood 2 1-1/2 1-hd 2-1 1/4 2.80

4 Chieftess, Tohill 1 3-1 3-hd 3-1 1/2 11.60

2 Lovesaflyin, Olesiak 4 2-2 2-2 4-4 1/2 2.60

1 River Rain, Roman 6 5-hd 5-4 5-7 1/4 26.40

5 Tourist Like Me, Haar 3 6 6 6 34.60

$2 Mutuels:

3 Amoreena Star $3.60 $2.20 $2.10

6 Fashion Fact $3.00 $2.20

4 Chieftess $2.60

Exacta (3-6), $4.10; Trifecta (3-6-4), $8.45

Time: :22.80 :35.60 :47.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2018, by Star Guitar - Missed Ours by Half Ours. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Brittlyn Stables, Inc..

Second Race, Purse $6,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Chamber Doors, Ramos 2 4-5 2-1/2 1-1/2 1-2 1/4 1.10

5 Possibly in Love, Martinez 1 2-1 1/2 1-1 2-3 2-3 1/2 3.30

1 Gogetmbugs, Bethke 5 3-1/2 4-3 3-1 1/2 3-2 1/4 12.60

3 Let’s Go Places, Tohill 6 6 6 5-1 4-1 2.50

2 Jamacian Me Money, Roman 4 5-2 5-hd 4-hd 5-3 1/2 21.00

4 Platte Girl, Olesiak 3 1-1/2 3-2 6 6 7.20

$2 Mutuels:

6 Chamber Doors $4.20 $2.60 $2.40

5 Possibly in Love $4.00 $2.80

1 Gogetmbugs $6.60

Daily Double (3-6), $13.00; Exacta (6-5), $7.50; Trifecta (6-5-1), $24.65

Time: :24 :48.60 1:02.40 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2016, by Judge Bill - Cmonbabylitemyfire by Divine Park. Owner: Landis Stables LLC. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Landis Stables LLC.

Third Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

6 Pow Pow, Martinez 1 2-2 2-2 1-nk 2.20

3 Presley’s Artwork, Haar 3 1-1 1-1/2 2-1 1/2 1.40

5 Tap the Heart, Ramos 5 3-hd 3-3 3-2 3/4 4.30

1 Prairie Fireball, Jude 4 5-1 1/2 5-2 4-2 36.60

7 One Hot Redhead, Olesiak 2 4-1 1/2 4-hd 5-3 3/4 4.60

4 Halo Angel, Wood 7 7 6-2 6-3 9.60

2 Supreme Dream, McNeil 6 6-2 7 7 32.70

$2 Mutuels:

6 Pow Pow $6.40 $2.80 $2.20

3 Presley’s Artwork $2.80 $2.20

5 Tap the Heart $2.40

Exacta (6-3), $8.60; Superfecta (6-3-5-1), $17.76; Trifecta (6-3-5), $12.90

Time: :23.20 :35.40 :47.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2019, by Bradester - Heavens Above by St. Jovite. Owner: Mark Jondle. Trainer: Jondle, Mark. Breeder: Susan Bedwell.

Fourth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Hardworkcleanlivin, Jude 7 4-2 1-hd 1-hd 1-ns .80

7 El Diablo Grande, Ramos 2 1-1 1/2 2-3 2-2 2-2 1/4 2.80

3 Written Permission, Tohill 3 5-1/2 5-4 4-2 3-ns 6.80

1 Omen of Change, Bethke 5 3-1/2 4-1/2 3-1 4-6 1/4 9.90

4 Winners Luck, Martinez 6 7 7 6-1 5-nk 10.40

6 R Dub, Haar 1 6-3 6-hd 7 6-1 1/2 23.20

2 West Coast Broker, Wood 4 2-hd 3-1 5-1 1/2 7 17.00

$2 Mutuels:

5 Hardworkcleanlivin $3.60 $2.80 $2.40

7 El Diablo Grande $3.00 $2.60

3 Written Permission $3.00

Exacta (5-7), $5.70; Superfecta (5-7-3-1), $6.33; Trifecta (5-7-3), $8.90; Pic 3 (6-6-5), $8.60; Pic 4 (3-6-6-5), $17.85

Time: :24.40 :48 1:01.80 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Colonel John - Bible Belt by Pulpit. Owner: Stacey Rushton. Trainer: Rushton, Stacey. Breeder: William B. Thompson Jr..

Claimed: Hardworkcleanlivin, El Diablo Grande

Fifth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Xtreme Lyra, Jude 1 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-1 1-hd 3.90

7 Snow Man, Wood 2 2-2 2-2 2-1 2-2 1/4 .60

5 King of Anything, Haar 6 6-3 4-1/2 3-1 1/2 3-1 1/2 16.90

3 Fulkerson, McNeil 3 3-1 3-1 1/2 4-2 4-4 4.80

2 Goose, Olesiak 5 4-1 5-1 1/2 5-6 5-6 3/4 7.50

1 Tackson, Ramos 7 7 7 6-2 6-6 3/4 30.00

4 Drastic, Bethke 4 5-1 1/2 6-6 7 7 43.00

$2 Mutuels:

6 Xtreme Lyra $9.80 $3.60 $2.40

7 Snow Man $2.40 $2.10

5 King of Anything $4.40

Exacta (6-7), $9.50; Superfecta (6-7-5-3), $10.71; Trifecta (6-7-5), $22.90; Pic 3 (6-5-6), $15.85

Time: :23.20 :47.20 1:13.80 1:20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2014, by Eskendereya - Hen Escape by Henny Hughes. Owner: Jose Salinas Castillo. Trainer: Castillo, Jose Salinas. Breeder: Brandywine Farm.

Claimed: Snow Man

Sixth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

1 G Kate, Roman 3 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-3 1-5 1/2 1.00

5 Arrowsphere, Tohill 1 2-2 2-5 2-2 2-3 3/4 3.40

7 Gracie G, Briceno 7 5-1 3-4 3-6 3-3 6.30

8 Chance of Frost, Martinez 6 7-hd 6-1 4-2 4-6 1/4 4.40

4 Sassy Seta, Wood 2 6-4 5-1 5-hd 5-1 1/4 24.50

6 Intoxicating Kiss, McNeil 8 8 7-hd 7-5 6-1 1/2 12.60

2 Kilbarry Lady, Ramos 5 4-1/2 4-2 6-2 7-8 3/4 27.90

3 Drama Run, Olesiak 4 3-hd 8 8 8 19.40

$2 Mutuels:

1 G Kate $4.00 $2.60 $2.20

5 Arrowsphere $3.60 $3.00

7 Gracie G $3.00

Exacta (1-5), $7.40; Superfecta (1-5-7-8), $13.25; Trifecta (1-5-7), $18.40; Pic 3 (5-6-1), $9.05

Time: :23.80 :47.60 1:01 1:13.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2017, by Constitution - Tapaline by Eavesdropper. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Golden Pedigree LLC.

Seventh Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

8 Sentimental Cross, Martinez 4 2-1/2 1-2 1-1 1/4 .30

6 Rabbit Twenty Two, Briceno 5 3-hd 2-hd 2-3 40.90

2 Dixie Trixie, Tohill 2 4-3 4-2 3-1/2 16.20

1 Inspiratus, Wood 8 6-hd 5-1 4-4 44.90

3 Lots of Gold, Roman 7 5-1 6-3 5-2 2.80

5 Hot Habanero, Bethke 3 1-1 1/2 3-1/2 6-4 20.50

4 Scarlett O’Hanna, Ramos 6 8-2 8-3 7-3 29.10

9 Ringaroundtherosie, McNeil 1 7-5 7-1/2 8-2 44.70

7 Somerset Pride, Jude 9 9 9 9 106.20

$2 Mutuels:

9 Sentimental Cross $2.60 $2.40 $2.40

7 Rabbit Twenty Two $9.60 $5.80

2 Dixie Trixie $4.00

Daily Double (1-9), $6.60; Exacta (9-7), $22.00; Omni (2-7), $47.20; Omni (2-9), $6.20; Omni (7-9), $27.60; Superfecta (9-7-2-1), $47.84; Trifecta (9-7-2), $60.80; Pic 3 (6-1-5/9), $9.60; Pic 4 (5-6-1-5/9), $19.40; (6-5-6-1-5/9), $80.00

Time: :23 :47.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2018, by Mark Valeski - Saramar by Langfuhr. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Brereton C. Jones.

Late Scratches: Indyd’oro

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Copyright 2022 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Saturday’s Entries

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.

1, Grey Rogue (Olesiak) 124 9-5

2, Fake Solution (Wood) 124 5-1

3, Days of Glory (Bethke) 124 8-1

4, Water Patrol (Haar) 124 3-1

5, Broadway (Martinez) 124 2-1

6, P R Why Not (Jude) 124 15-1

7, Sing N Spurs (Briceno) 120 20-1

Second Race, $9,900, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Want to Be Cowboy (Olesiak) 124 5-1

2, Name the Price (Martinez) 124 9-5

3, Bartenders Mistake (Tohill) 124 2-1

4, L B Gold (McNeil) 124 12-1

5, Chared (Luark) 124 20-1

6, Ye Be Judged (Ramos) 124 9-2

7, Kenhedoit (Haar) 124 12-1

Third Race, $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Pickles N Me (Wood) 124 8-1

2, J Train (Bethke) 124 5-2

3, Yayasgotmoregame (Martinez) 124 9-5

4, Pete and Repete (Tohill) 124 8-1

5, Miss Addisyn K (Olesiak) 124 2-1

6, Creeds Revenge (McNeil) 124 20-1

7, Prince B (Ramos) 124 12-1

Fourth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Left Behind (Ramos) 120 15-1

2, The Bondsman (Wood) 120 12-1

3, Subscription (Briceno) 124 3-1

4, Pervasive (McNeil) 124 15-1

5, Where’s Fredo (Bethke) 124 8-5

6, Street N Sour (Martinez) 120 9-5

7, Handy Boy (Jude) 120 6-1

8, Halo’s Laddie (Olesiak) 120 15-1

Fifth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Dare Felix (Roman) 124 5-1

2, Theboyfromjersey (Martinez) 124 7-5

3, Papa Caballero (Bethke) 124 12-1

4, Seeley (Ramos) 124 12-1

5, Dream Baby Dream (Olesiak) 124 4-1

6, All Shacked Up (Haar) 124 15-1

7, Gamera (Wood) 124 7-2

8, Renvyle (Briceno) 124 20-1

9, Ferrari Road (Jude) 124 20-1

Sixth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Feisty Bird (Martinez) 124 8-5

2, Bud Minister (Olesiak) 124 6-1

3, Forgery (Jude) 124 10-1

4, Uncle Tap (Haar) 124 20-1

5, Shady’s Turn (Roman) 124 5-2

6, Hearoseoneaster (Wood) 124 7-2

7, Crimson Trace (Ramos) 124 12-1

8, Doubletrouble Bear (Briceno) 124 20-1

9, My Boy Gus (Bethke) 124 12-1

Seventh Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Burgameister (Haar) 124 8-1

2, Yank Crime (Bethke) 124, 3-1

3, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 7-2

4, Fender Bender (Briceno) 124 20-1

5, Kid’s Mischief (Martinez) 124 12-1

6, Jazzy Justin (Tohill) 124 8-1

7, Jomo, Wood (Hibdon) 124 5-2

8, Masterpiece Day (Luark) 124 12-1

9, Little John (McNeil) 124 10-1

Eighth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Caesartheruler (Tohill) 124 15-1

2, Tiger the Man (Haar) 124 12-1

3, Accoustical (Jude) 124 12-1

4, Southgate (Wood) 124 15-1

5, Wrath (McNeil) 124 2-1

6, Speedy Fellar (Roman) 124 4-1

7, Coworker (Martinez) 124 3-1

8, The Big Show (Ramos) 120 5-2

Ninth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Haydens Havoc (Martinez) 119 5-2

2, Its a Wrap (McNeil) 124 3-1

3, Getaloadofthis (Ramos) 119 9-2

4, Ourbestfriend D L (Olesiak) 121 6-1

5, Born Again George (Luark) 121 20-1

6, Stephen’s Answer (Roman) 119 5-1

7, St. Louie Guy (Haar) 124 20-1

8, Preacher (Tohill) 121 5-1

9, Marquee Thunder (Bethke) 121 15-1

10, Brainstorm (Wood) 124 10-1

Tenth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Papa Joe (Garnett) 124 20-1

2, Tick Tack Mo (Briceno) 124 15-1

3, Jenna’s Gun Runner (Ramos) 124 15-1

4, Pierpont (Haar) 124 8-1

5, Optimal (Martinez) 124 2-1

6, Dance for Ransom (Wood) 124 4-1

7, Ameripoint (Bethke) 124 5-2

8, Big Macintosh (Tohill) 124 3-1

9, Green Card (Jude) 124 15-1

10, Samurai Mike (Olesiak) 124 15-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 3, Days of Glory — Got much needed race on 3/13, might score here at a solid price.

2, No. 2, Grey Rogue — Distance is the biggest concern, probable race time favorite.

3, No. 5, Broadway — Ran great on synthetic surface at Woodbine.

Race 2

1, No. 3, Bartenders Mistake — Just missed the big money in the Ogataul Stakes last race.

2, No. 2, Name the Price — Will try to take the field gate to wire.

3, No. 1, Want to be Cowboy — Don’t go to sleep on second Martinez runner.

Race 3

1, No. 3, Yayasgotmoregame — A repeat of 3/13 race wins this easily.

2, No. 1, Pickles N Me — Nice work tab.

3, No. 5, Miss Addisyn K — Filly takes on the boys here.

Race 4

1, No. 5, Where’s Fredo — Exiting key race.

2, No. 6, Street N Sour — Newcomer to Martinez barn may prove hard to catch.

3, No. 1, Left Behind — Toss last race, debut was in same race as top choice.

Race 5

1, No. 2, Theboyfromjersey — Looked ultra sharp winning here in February.

2, No. 7, Gamera — Exits tough race.

3, No. 1, Dare Felix — Has not performed up to expectations here this year.

Race 6

1, No. 1, Feisty Bird — Could not overcome rough start in latest.

2, No. 2, Bud Minister — Good enough to beat Wildcat Nation on 2/27.

3, No. 5, Shady Turn — Might see a lot of company on the front end today.

Race 7

1, No. 3, Silver Maker — Goes from a runner-up route finish back to sprinting, big fitness edge.

2, No. 8, Masterpiece Day — Take a second look at those races in Omaha last year.

3, No. 7, Jomo — In search of third straight win for hot Hibdon barn.

Race 8

1, No. 5, Wrath — Two straight outstanding efforts here this meet.

2, No. 7, Coworker — Blew away a field on 3/12, finds a tougher bunch today.

3, No. 6, Speedy Fella — Big class drop, give lots of respect.

Race 9

1, No. 1, Haydens Havoc — Made a believer out of me with easy dominating win on 3/12, will take some effort to beat him.

2, No. 10, Brainstorm — Lots to like here at juicy morning line odds.

3, No. 6, Stephen’s Answer — Very dangerous.

Race 10

1, No. 5, Optimal — Probable favorite in head-scratching finale.

2, No. 7, Ameripoint — Season debut was promising.

3, No. 3, Jenna’s Gun Runner — Gets Ramos back in irons today.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 5 No. 2 Theboyfromjersey

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 7 No. 5 Kid’s Mischief

$20 Play of the Day

Race 10 $10 Exacta play No. 5 Optimal over No. 3 Jenna’s Gun Runner and No. 7 Ameripoint

The Greek's picks

Race 1

First: No. 5, Broadway — Showtime!

Second: No. 2, Fake Solution — Broke Maiden Prairie Meadows

Third: No. 1, Grey Rogue — First time going a Mile

Race 2

First: No. 3, Bartenders Mistake — Have Another

Second: No. 2, Name the Price — Morning Lines favorite

Third: No. 1, Want to be Cowboy — Head em up!

Race 3

First: No. 3, Yayasgotmoregame — Grandma sure does

Second: No. 2, J Train — Winner in last

Third: No. 1, Pickles N Me — How Sweet it is

Race 4

First: No. 6, Street N Sour — In from The Fairgrounds

Second: No. 5, Where’s Fredo — Missed by a neck in last

Third: No. 2, The Bondsman — Longshot

Race 5

First: No. 7, Gamera — Sets The Pace

Second: No. 2, Theboyfromjersey — Sinatra Speaks!

Third: No. 5, Dream Baby Dream — Sleeper

Race 6

First: No. 7, Crimson Trace — Wiseguy Play

Second: No. 6, Hearoseoneaster — Looks Conditioned

Third: No. 1, Feisty Bird — Come a flying

Race 7

First: No. 2, Yank Crime — Where’s the $50 Window

Second: No. 3, Silver Maker — Loves this distance

Third: No. 7, Jomo — Goin for 3 in a row

Race 8

First: No. 8, The Big Show — Trainer Hibdon on a roll

Second: No. 7, Coworker — Impressive in last

Third: No. 6, Speedy Fellar — Should improve from last

Race 9

First: No. 1, Hayden’s Havoc — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 4, Ourbestfriend DL — Outstanding last race

Third: No. 10, Brainstorm — Spoiler

Race 10

First: No. 5, Optimal — Stumbled at break last time

Second: No. 8, Big Macintosh — Superfecta Play

Third: No. 7, Ameripoint — Can take this

Fourth: No. 4, PowerPoint — By Yankee Gentleman

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 1, 1Hayden’s Havoc in 9th

Gus’s Longshot

No. 9, My Boy Gus in 6th

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

