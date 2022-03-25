Tondi attracts full field of 10

The 49th running of the $20,000 Budweiser-Tondi Stakes is shaping up as the top race of the season so far at Fonner Park.

The race attracted a full field of 10, including morning-line favorite Haydens Havoc, ridden by Armando Martinez and trained by his wife Kelli Martinez, at 5-2.

Haydens Havoc, who has won twice at Fonner this year, drew the inside post position. That wouldn’t have been the spot Kelli would have picked for the 6-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Jimmy Creed and Royal G G.

“He’s done really well for us,” Kelli said. “We kind of knew he’d do all right going a half, and then he was hooked up last time and ran really game.

“I don’t like that we drew the one hole with all that speed, but it is what it is. We’re just going to have to take it one step at a time.”

Ourbestfriend D L, ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by David C. Anderson, is not one of the favorites at 6-1 on the morning-line, but the 6-year-old Kentucky-bred gelding has had success at Fonner Park with five wins in 12 starts.

“My colt is doing well,” Anderson said. “It looks like he’s ready to go back over and be competitive, but it’s a little tougher race than it usually is this time of year. There are four or five in there you could make arguments for.

“And it’s a full field. Those are nice horses too. It’s nice to see those kinds of horses show up here. It used to be we were lucky to get five or six to make the race go. It will be a fun race to watch. It will just depend on how things set up and who gets a break here or there.”

You could certainly make an argument for a pair of horses trained by Isai Gonzalez. Its a Wrap, who will be ridden by Bryan McNeil and is 3-1, and Stephens Answer, ridden by Kevin Roman at 5-1, could figure in at the end.

Its a Wrap, who was claimed in December for $20,000 at Delta Downs, won an allowance race March 6 at Fonner Park with Stephens Answer second and Your Bestfriend D L third.

“That’s an extremely competitive race in my mind,” Anderson said. “I’ve looked at the form. Of course I ran third to Izzy’s two that are in there. One is a speed horse (Stephens Answer) and the other (Its a Wrap) comes from way off the pace. And the Martinezes have the one hole with that speedball of theirs.

“If I wanted the lead, I couldn’t get it. It looks like we’ll be coming from a little off the pace.”

Trainer Mark Hibdon, who is tied with Gonzalez for the lead in the trainer standings at Fonner with 20 wins each, will send Getaloadofthis to the post with Adrian Ramos on board at 9-2. Getaloadofthis finished second in the four-furlong Grasmick Stakes on Feb. 26.

Hibdon also has Preacher entered at 5-1 with veteran jockey Ken Tohill on board. Tohill needs just eight more wins to reach 4,000 for his career.

Brainstorm (10-1), Marquee Thunder (15-1), Born Again George (20-1) and St. Louie Guy (20-1) round out the field.

“It’s a real nice group of horses,” Kelli Martinez said. “We know what’s in there. Everything seems to be good, but all the speed in there really concerns me and us being on the fence. It kind of makes our options a little slack.

“If everybody goes (out fast), we don’t have to be there. I’m sure it will be nerve wracking. But he gives every effort every time. That’s all you can ask.”

Hoofprints

— Jockey John Jude had back-to-back wins on Hardworkcleanlivin for trainer Stacy Rushton in the fourth and on Xtreme Lyra for trainer Jose Castillo in the fifth.

— According to Equibase, that was Castillo’s first career win in his first start of the year at Fonner Park.

— Leading rider Armando Martinez had three wins on Amoreena Star for trainer Mark Hibdon in the first, Pow Pow for trainer Mark Jondle in the third and Sentimental Cross for Kelli Martinez in the seventh.