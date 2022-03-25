Tondi attracts full field of 10

Friday results
First Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
3 Amoreena Star, Martinez 5 4-4 4-3 1-hd .80
6 Fashion Fact, Wood 2 1-1/2 1-hd 2-1 1/4 2.80
4 Chieftess, Tohill 1 3-1 3-hd 3-1 1/2 11.60
2 Lovesaflyin, Olesiak 4 2-2 2-2 4-4 1/2 2.60
1 River Rain, Roman 6 5-hd 5-4 5-7 1/4 26.40
5 Tourist Like Me, Haar 3 6 6 6 34.60
$2 Mutuels:
3 Amoreena Star $3.60 $2.20 $2.10
6 Fashion Fact $3.00 $2.20
4 Chieftess $2.60
Exacta (3-6), $4.10; Trifecta (3-6-4), $8.45
Time: :22.80 :35.60 :47.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2018, by Star Guitar - Missed Ours by Half Ours. Owner: Mark N. Hibdon. Trainer: Hibdon, Mark N.. Breeder: Brittlyn Stables, Inc..
Second Race, Purse $6,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Chamber Doors, Ramos 2 4-5 2-1/2 1-1/2 1-2 1/4 1.10
5 Possibly in Love, Martinez 1 2-1 1/2 1-1 2-3 2-3 1/2 3.30
1 Gogetmbugs, Bethke 5 3-1/2 4-3 3-1 1/2 3-2 1/4 12.60
3 Let’s Go Places, Tohill 6 6 6 5-1 4-1 2.50
2 Jamacian Me Money, Roman 4 5-2 5-hd 4-hd 5-3 1/2 21.00
4 Platte Girl, Olesiak 3 1-1/2 3-2 6 6 7.20
$2 Mutuels:
6 Chamber Doors $4.20 $2.60 $2.40
5 Possibly in Love $4.00 $2.80
1 Gogetmbugs $6.60
Daily Double (3-6), $13.00; Exacta (6-5), $7.50; Trifecta (6-5-1), $24.65
Time: :24 :48.60 1:02.40 1:15.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2016, by Judge Bill - Cmonbabylitemyfire by Divine Park. Owner: Landis Stables LLC. Trainer: Black, Marissa. Breeder: Landis Stables LLC.
Third Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
6 Pow Pow, Martinez 1 2-2 2-2 1-nk 2.20
3 Presley’s Artwork, Haar 3 1-1 1-1/2 2-1 1/2 1.40
5 Tap the Heart, Ramos 5 3-hd 3-3 3-2 3/4 4.30
1 Prairie Fireball, Jude 4 5-1 1/2 5-2 4-2 36.60
7 One Hot Redhead, Olesiak 2 4-1 1/2 4-hd 5-3 3/4 4.60
4 Halo Angel, Wood 7 7 6-2 6-3 9.60
2 Supreme Dream, McNeil 6 6-2 7 7 32.70
$2 Mutuels:
6 Pow Pow $6.40 $2.80 $2.20
3 Presley’s Artwork $2.80 $2.20
5 Tap the Heart $2.40
Exacta (6-3), $8.60; Superfecta (6-3-5-1), $17.76; Trifecta (6-3-5), $12.90
Time: :23.20 :35.40 :47.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2019, by Bradester - Heavens Above by St. Jovite. Owner: Mark Jondle. Trainer: Jondle, Mark. Breeder: Susan Bedwell.
Fourth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Hardworkcleanlivin, Jude 7 4-2 1-hd 1-hd 1-ns .80
7 El Diablo Grande, Ramos 2 1-1 1/2 2-3 2-2 2-2 1/4 2.80
3 Written Permission, Tohill 3 5-1/2 5-4 4-2 3-ns 6.80
1 Omen of Change, Bethke 5 3-1/2 4-1/2 3-1 4-6 1/4 9.90
4 Winners Luck, Martinez 6 7 7 6-1 5-nk 10.40
6 R Dub, Haar 1 6-3 6-hd 7 6-1 1/2 23.20
2 West Coast Broker, Wood 4 2-hd 3-1 5-1 1/2 7 17.00
$2 Mutuels:
5 Hardworkcleanlivin $3.60 $2.80 $2.40
7 El Diablo Grande $3.00 $2.60
3 Written Permission $3.00
Exacta (5-7), $5.70; Superfecta (5-7-3-1), $6.33; Trifecta (5-7-3), $8.90; Pic 3 (6-6-5), $8.60; Pic 4 (3-6-6-5), $17.85
Time: :24.40 :48 1:01.80 1:14.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2015, by Colonel John - Bible Belt by Pulpit. Owner: Stacey Rushton. Trainer: Rushton, Stacey. Breeder: William B. Thompson Jr..
Claimed: Hardworkcleanlivin, El Diablo Grande
Fifth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Xtreme Lyra, Jude 1 1-1 1-1 1/2 1-1 1-hd 3.90
7 Snow Man, Wood 2 2-2 2-2 2-1 2-2 1/4 .60
5 King of Anything, Haar 6 6-3 4-1/2 3-1 1/2 3-1 1/2 16.90
3 Fulkerson, McNeil 3 3-1 3-1 1/2 4-2 4-4 4.80
2 Goose, Olesiak 5 4-1 5-1 1/2 5-6 5-6 3/4 7.50
1 Tackson, Ramos 7 7 7 6-2 6-6 3/4 30.00
4 Drastic, Bethke 4 5-1 1/2 6-6 7 7 43.00
$2 Mutuels:
6 Xtreme Lyra $9.80 $3.60 $2.40
7 Snow Man $2.40 $2.10
5 King of Anything $4.40
Exacta (6-7), $9.50; Superfecta (6-7-5-3), $10.71; Trifecta (6-7-5), $22.90; Pic 3 (6-5-6), $15.85
Time: :23.20 :47.20 1:13.80 1:20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2014, by Eskendereya - Hen Escape by Henny Hughes. Owner: Jose Salinas Castillo. Trainer: Castillo, Jose Salinas. Breeder: Brandywine Farm.
Claimed: Snow Man
Sixth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 G Kate, Roman 3 1-1 1/2 1-3 1-3 1-5 1/2 1.00
5 Arrowsphere, Tohill 1 2-2 2-5 2-2 2-3 3/4 3.40
7 Gracie G, Briceno 7 5-1 3-4 3-6 3-3 6.30
8 Chance of Frost, Martinez 6 7-hd 6-1 4-2 4-6 1/4 4.40
4 Sassy Seta, Wood 2 6-4 5-1 5-hd 5-1 1/4 24.50
6 Intoxicating Kiss, McNeil 8 8 7-hd 7-5 6-1 1/2 12.60
2 Kilbarry Lady, Ramos 5 4-1/2 4-2 6-2 7-8 3/4 27.90
3 Drama Run, Olesiak 4 3-hd 8 8 8 19.40
$2 Mutuels:
1 G Kate $4.00 $2.60 $2.20
5 Arrowsphere $3.60 $3.00
7 Gracie G $3.00
Exacta (1-5), $7.40; Superfecta (1-5-7-8), $13.25; Trifecta (1-5-7), $18.40; Pic 3 (5-6-1), $9.05
Time: :23.80 :47.60 1:01 1:13.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2017, by Constitution - Tapaline by Eavesdropper. Owner: GSH Stable LLC. Trainer: Gonzalez, Isai V.. Breeder: Golden Pedigree LLC.
Seventh Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
8 Sentimental Cross, Martinez 4 2-1/2 1-2 1-1 1/4 .30
6 Rabbit Twenty Two, Briceno 5 3-hd 2-hd 2-3 40.90
2 Dixie Trixie, Tohill 2 4-3 4-2 3-1/2 16.20
1 Inspiratus, Wood 8 6-hd 5-1 4-4 44.90
3 Lots of Gold, Roman 7 5-1 6-3 5-2 2.80
5 Hot Habanero, Bethke 3 1-1 1/2 3-1/2 6-4 20.50
4 Scarlett O’Hanna, Ramos 6 8-2 8-3 7-3 29.10
9 Ringaroundtherosie, McNeil 1 7-5 7-1/2 8-2 44.70
7 Somerset Pride, Jude 9 9 9 9 106.20
$2 Mutuels:
9 Sentimental Cross $2.60 $2.40 $2.40
7 Rabbit Twenty Two $9.60 $5.80
2 Dixie Trixie $4.00
Daily Double (1-9), $6.60; Exacta (9-7), $22.00; Omni (2-7), $47.20; Omni (2-9), $6.20; Omni (7-9), $27.60; Superfecta (9-7-2-1), $47.84; Trifecta (9-7-2), $60.80; Pic 3 (6-1-5/9), $9.60; Pic 4 (5-6-1-5/9), $19.40; (6-5-6-1-5/9), $80.00
Time: :23 :47.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2018, by Mark Valeski - Saramar by Langfuhr. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Brereton C. Jones.
Late Scratches: Indyd’oro
Attendance:
Handle: $0
Saturday’s Entries
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.
1, Grey Rogue (Olesiak) 124 9-5
2, Fake Solution (Wood) 124 5-1
3, Days of Glory (Bethke) 124 8-1
4, Water Patrol (Haar) 124 3-1
5, Broadway (Martinez) 124 2-1
6, P R Why Not (Jude) 124 15-1
7, Sing N Spurs (Briceno) 120 20-1
Second Race, $9,900, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Want to Be Cowboy (Olesiak) 124 5-1
2, Name the Price (Martinez) 124 9-5
3, Bartenders Mistake (Tohill) 124 2-1
4, L B Gold (McNeil) 124 12-1
5, Chared (Luark) 124 20-1
6, Ye Be Judged (Ramos) 124 9-2
7, Kenhedoit (Haar) 124 12-1
Third Race, $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Pickles N Me (Wood) 124 8-1
2, J Train (Bethke) 124 5-2
3, Yayasgotmoregame (Martinez) 124 9-5
4, Pete and Repete (Tohill) 124 8-1
5, Miss Addisyn K (Olesiak) 124 2-1
6, Creeds Revenge (McNeil) 124 20-1
7, Prince B (Ramos) 124 12-1
Fourth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Left Behind (Ramos) 120 15-1
2, The Bondsman (Wood) 120 12-1
3, Subscription (Briceno) 124 3-1
4, Pervasive (McNeil) 124 15-1
5, Where’s Fredo (Bethke) 124 8-5
6, Street N Sour (Martinez) 120 9-5
7, Handy Boy (Jude) 120 6-1
8, Halo’s Laddie (Olesiak) 120 15-1
Fifth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Dare Felix (Roman) 124 5-1
2, Theboyfromjersey (Martinez) 124 7-5
3, Papa Caballero (Bethke) 124 12-1
4, Seeley (Ramos) 124 12-1
5, Dream Baby Dream (Olesiak) 124 4-1
6, All Shacked Up (Haar) 124 15-1
7, Gamera (Wood) 124 7-2
8, Renvyle (Briceno) 124 20-1
9, Ferrari Road (Jude) 124 20-1
Sixth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Feisty Bird (Martinez) 124 8-5
2, Bud Minister (Olesiak) 124 6-1
3, Forgery (Jude) 124 10-1
4, Uncle Tap (Haar) 124 20-1
5, Shady’s Turn (Roman) 124 5-2
6, Hearoseoneaster (Wood) 124 7-2
7, Crimson Trace (Ramos) 124 12-1
8, Doubletrouble Bear (Briceno) 124 20-1
9, My Boy Gus (Bethke) 124 12-1
Seventh Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Burgameister (Haar) 124 8-1
2, Yank Crime (Bethke) 124, 3-1
3, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 7-2
4, Fender Bender (Briceno) 124 20-1
5, Kid’s Mischief (Martinez) 124 12-1
6, Jazzy Justin (Tohill) 124 8-1
7, Jomo, Wood (Hibdon) 124 5-2
8, Masterpiece Day (Luark) 124 12-1
9, Little John (McNeil) 124 10-1
Eighth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Caesartheruler (Tohill) 124 15-1
2, Tiger the Man (Haar) 124 12-1
3, Accoustical (Jude) 124 12-1
4, Southgate (Wood) 124 15-1
5, Wrath (McNeil) 124 2-1
6, Speedy Fellar (Roman) 124 4-1
7, Coworker (Martinez) 124 3-1
8, The Big Show (Ramos) 120 5-2
Ninth Race, $20,000, Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Haydens Havoc (Martinez) 119 5-2
2, Its a Wrap (McNeil) 124 3-1
3, Getaloadofthis (Ramos) 119 9-2
4, Ourbestfriend D L (Olesiak) 121 6-1
5, Born Again George (Luark) 121 20-1
6, Stephen’s Answer (Roman) 119 5-1
7, St. Louie Guy (Haar) 124 20-1
8, Preacher (Tohill) 121 5-1
9, Marquee Thunder (Bethke) 121 15-1
10, Brainstorm (Wood) 124 10-1
Tenth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Papa Joe (Garnett) 124 20-1
2, Tick Tack Mo (Briceno) 124 15-1
3, Jenna’s Gun Runner (Ramos) 124 15-1
4, Pierpont (Haar) 124 8-1
5, Optimal (Martinez) 124 2-1
6, Dance for Ransom (Wood) 124 4-1
7, Ameripoint (Bethke) 124 5-2
8, Big Macintosh (Tohill) 124 3-1
9, Green Card (Jude) 124 15-1
10, Samurai Mike (Olesiak) 124 15-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 3, Days of Glory — Got much needed race on 3/13, might score here at a solid price.
2, No. 2, Grey Rogue — Distance is the biggest concern, probable race time favorite.
3, No. 5, Broadway — Ran great on synthetic surface at Woodbine.
Race 2
1, No. 3, Bartenders Mistake — Just missed the big money in the Ogataul Stakes last race.
2, No. 2, Name the Price — Will try to take the field gate to wire.
3, No. 1, Want to be Cowboy — Don’t go to sleep on second Martinez runner.
Race 3
1, No. 3, Yayasgotmoregame — A repeat of 3/13 race wins this easily.
2, No. 1, Pickles N Me — Nice work tab.
3, No. 5, Miss Addisyn K — Filly takes on the boys here.
Race 4
1, No. 5, Where’s Fredo — Exiting key race.
2, No. 6, Street N Sour — Newcomer to Martinez barn may prove hard to catch.
3, No. 1, Left Behind — Toss last race, debut was in same race as top choice.
Race 5
1, No. 2, Theboyfromjersey — Looked ultra sharp winning here in February.
2, No. 7, Gamera — Exits tough race.
3, No. 1, Dare Felix — Has not performed up to expectations here this year.
Race 6
1, No. 1, Feisty Bird — Could not overcome rough start in latest.
2, No. 2, Bud Minister — Good enough to beat Wildcat Nation on 2/27.
3, No. 5, Shady Turn — Might see a lot of company on the front end today.
Race 7
1, No. 3, Silver Maker — Goes from a runner-up route finish back to sprinting, big fitness edge.
2, No. 8, Masterpiece Day — Take a second look at those races in Omaha last year.
3, No. 7, Jomo — In search of third straight win for hot Hibdon barn.
Race 8
1, No. 5, Wrath — Two straight outstanding efforts here this meet.
2, No. 7, Coworker — Blew away a field on 3/12, finds a tougher bunch today.
3, No. 6, Speedy Fella — Big class drop, give lots of respect.
Race 9
1, No. 1, Haydens Havoc — Made a believer out of me with easy dominating win on 3/12, will take some effort to beat him.
2, No. 10, Brainstorm — Lots to like here at juicy morning line odds.
3, No. 6, Stephen’s Answer — Very dangerous.
Race 10
1, No. 5, Optimal — Probable favorite in head-scratching finale.
2, No. 7, Ameripoint — Season debut was promising.
3, No. 3, Jenna’s Gun Runner — Gets Ramos back in irons today.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 5 No. 2 Theboyfromjersey
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 7 No. 5 Kid’s Mischief
$20 Play of the Day
Race 10 $10 Exacta play No. 5 Optimal over No. 3 Jenna’s Gun Runner and No. 7 Ameripoint
The Greek's picks
Race 1
First: No. 5, Broadway — Showtime!
Second: No. 2, Fake Solution — Broke Maiden Prairie Meadows
Third: No. 1, Grey Rogue — First time going a Mile
Race 2
First: No. 3, Bartenders Mistake — Have Another
Second: No. 2, Name the Price — Morning Lines favorite
Third: No. 1, Want to be Cowboy — Head em up!
Race 3
First: No. 3, Yayasgotmoregame — Grandma sure does
Second: No. 2, J Train — Winner in last
Third: No. 1, Pickles N Me — How Sweet it is
Race 4
First: No. 6, Street N Sour — In from The Fairgrounds
Second: No. 5, Where’s Fredo — Missed by a neck in last
Third: No. 2, The Bondsman — Longshot
Race 5
First: No. 7, Gamera — Sets The Pace
Second: No. 2, Theboyfromjersey — Sinatra Speaks!
Third: No. 5, Dream Baby Dream — Sleeper
Race 6
First: No. 7, Crimson Trace — Wiseguy Play
Second: No. 6, Hearoseoneaster — Looks Conditioned
Third: No. 1, Feisty Bird — Come a flying
Race 7
First: No. 2, Yank Crime — Where’s the $50 Window
Second: No. 3, Silver Maker — Loves this distance
Third: No. 7, Jomo — Goin for 3 in a row
Race 8
First: No. 8, The Big Show — Trainer Hibdon on a roll
Second: No. 7, Coworker — Impressive in last
Third: No. 6, Speedy Fellar — Should improve from last
Race 9
First: No. 1, Hayden’s Havoc — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 4, Ourbestfriend DL — Outstanding last race
Third: No. 10, Brainstorm — Spoiler
Race 10
First: No. 5, Optimal — Stumbled at break last time
Second: No. 8, Big Macintosh — Superfecta Play
Third: No. 7, Ameripoint — Can take this
Fourth: No. 4, PowerPoint — By Yankee Gentleman
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 1, 1Hayden’s Havoc in 9th
Gus’s Longshot
No. 9, My Boy Gus in 6th