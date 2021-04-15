Trainer Anderson looking for another title

“But if you’re a successful trainer, you want to win 20 percent of the time. So that’s 80 percent of the time you get beat, so that’s 80 percent of the time you have to find a reason to tell that owner why their horses didn’t run that well.”

Anderson was in the process of cutting down on his business, but when the casino gambling bill passed, things changed.

“I was cutting back a little bit on the numbers back there until we got the bill passed and all of sudden my phone started ringing and I have a hard time saying no,” Anderson said. “ I haven’t picked up any new clients, but the old ones are getting more horses so all of a sudden I’m back up to the maximum amount.

“But I’m still enjoying it. It’s still seven days a week, there’s always something to deal with.”

Anderson has spent his summers training at Prairie Meadows in Iowa and Canterbury Park in Minnesota. But it’s different now. He’s not planning for any extended visits to either of those parks this summer after Fonner ends its meet on May 1.

“Not with the stable of horses I have,” he said. “If I have a horse I feel good about going over there and running, or up there and running, I might.