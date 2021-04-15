Trainer Anderson looking for another title

David C. Anderson may well be the most successful trainer in the history of Fonner Park.
Although there have been many legendary trainers go through the Grand Island Track — Don Von Hemel won seven training titles in a row from 1970 to 1976, Marvin Johnson won eight trainers titles and Tim Gleason totaled six, just to name a few — Anderson is easily at the top of the list when it comes to trainer’s titles.
The Nebraska Horse Racing Hall of Fame member already has 14 to his name and is closing in on his 15th as the 2021 Fonner Park live meet winds down with just eight racing days remaining.
Anderson leads the trainer standings with 28 wins while Kelli Martinez is second with 22. Martinez could still catch him. Afterall she had six winners this past weekend.
But on the other hand, Anderson had seven to hold his lead.
It hasn’t been as easy as it might look to outsiders. Anderson knows what went into all those titles.
“When I slow down I’ll probably look back, and I don’t think I would change a thing,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s a job. People will say, ‘Isn’t it exciting?’ Oh yeah, leading them over here and racing is exciting and fun, but getting them ready to run is always a little stressful with injuries and that sort of thing you have to deal with.
“But if you’re a successful trainer, you want to win 20 percent of the time. So that’s 80 percent of the time you get beat, so that’s 80 percent of the time you have to find a reason to tell that owner why their horses didn’t run that well.”
Anderson was in the process of cutting down on his business, but when the casino gambling bill passed, things changed.
“I was cutting back a little bit on the numbers back there until we got the bill passed and all of sudden my phone started ringing and I have a hard time saying no,” Anderson said. “ I haven’t picked up any new clients, but the old ones are getting more horses so all of a sudden I’m back up to the maximum amount.
“But I’m still enjoying it. It’s still seven days a week, there’s always something to deal with.”
Anderson has spent his summers training at Prairie Meadows in Iowa and Canterbury Park in Minnesota. But it’s different now. He’s not planning for any extended visits to either of those parks this summer after Fonner ends its meet on May 1.
“Not with the stable of horses I have,” he said. “If I have a horse I feel good about going over there and running, or up there and running, I might.
“Setting up a base at any of those places is not in my plans any more. I’m going to stay close to home and enjoy life a little more.”
But there is one prize that has eluded him. In all his years of racing at Fonner, he’s never won the Bosselman.
Anderson had Eton Ridge primed to run in the Bosselman after winning the Dowd Mile in 2016, but the breakout of equine herpes at Fonner quarantined his barn for the remainder of that season.
Anderson has sent some memorable horses to the track over the years. That includes Roman Astro, Calico Rose and Reach One More.
Reach One More, who won multiple stakes in Nebraska and had five stakes wins in 2009 alone, produced some memorable moments for Anderson.
Reach One More is retired at Anderson’s farm near Ashland.
“I really want to join him,” Anderson said.
But the casino gambling, and the increased purses expected to come along with it, may keep Anderson in the business for a while. He went to Kentucky in November and bought several mares in anticipation of what’s to come.
“I think in ‘23 or ‘24 the purses will be very much improved over what they are now,” Anderson said. “I’m going to have 18 babies in my control.”
Hoofprints
— The Dinsdale Pick 5 jackpot carryover going into Friday’s cared is $78,273.
— Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour will be back from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at Fonner Park. Fans can purchase two domestic beers, a piece of pizza and a $5 betting voucher for just $10.
— Armando Martinez is going after his second straight jockey’s title at Fonner Park. With eight days of racing remaining, Martinez has 37 wins while Jake Olesiak is second with 32. Nathan Haar and Scott Bethke are tied for third with 22.
— D and L Farms leads the owner’s standings with 10 wins. Duane Lafferty is second with eight.
Defending champ might return for Bosselman
The nominations are all in for the $75,000 Bosselman Pump & Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes April 24 at Fonner Park.
Those nominations include 2020 winner Sleepy Eyes Todd, a horse that went on to run in the Dubai World Cup in March.
Marissa Black’s duo of Blue Harbor, who was second in the Bosselman last year, and Mr. Tickle, third a year ago, are both nominated as well.
The field for the Bosselman will be drawn on Thursday.
Bosselman Nominations
With trainers
Baby I’m Perfect, Stetson Mitchell; Blue Harbor, Marissa Black; Bourbon Cowboy, Scott E. Young; Box Seat, Boyd Caster; Bruder Bob, McLean Robertson; Charlie’sarchangel, Randy L. Morse; Chocolateicecream, Patrick Fields; Downtowner, Jon G. Arnett; Good Scout, J. R. Caldwell; Guided Missille, Boyd Caster; King of Candy, Kelli Martinez; Mas Mischief, Jerry Gourneau; Mesa Moon, Scott E. Young; Minecraft Maniac, Doug L. Anderson; Mo Mosa, Michael J. Maker.
Most Amusing, David C. Anderson; Mr. Tickle, Marissa Black; Ourbestfriend D L, David C. Anderson; Poderoso Equs, Jesse Compton; Remembering Rita, Schuyler Condon; Rock City Roadhog, Schuyler Condon; Rotational, Steven M. Asmussen; Scooter’s Boy, David C. Anderson; Shades of Victory, Jerry Gourneeau; Sleepy Eyes Todd, Miguel Angel Silva; Top Star, Ronnie L. Riggs; Treasure Trove, Michael J. Maker.