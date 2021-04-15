 Skip to main content
Trainer Anderson looking for another title
Trainer Anderson looking for another title

FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

David C. Anderson may well be the most successful trainer in the history of Fonner Park.

Although there have been many legendary trainers go through the Grand Island Track — Don Von Hemel won seven training titles in a row from 1970 to 1976, Marvin Johnson won eight trainers titles and Tim Gleason totaled six, just to name a few — Anderson is easily at the top of the list when it comes to trainer’s titles.

The Nebraska Horse Racing Hall of Fame member already has 14 to his name and is closing in on his 15th as the 2021 Fonner Park live meet winds down with just eight racing days remaining.

Anderson leads the trainer standings with 28 wins while Kelli Martinez is second with 22. Martinez could still catch him. Afterall she had six winners this past weekend.

But on the other hand, Anderson had seven to hold his lead.

It hasn’t been as easy as it might look to outsiders. Anderson knows what went into all those titles.

“When I slow down I’ll probably look back, and I don’t think I would change a thing,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s a job. People will say, ‘Isn’t it exciting?’ Oh yeah, leading them over here and racing is exciting and fun, but getting them ready to run is always a little stressful with injuries and that sort of thing you have to deal with.

“But if you’re a successful trainer, you want to win 20 percent of the time. So that’s 80 percent of the time you get beat, so that’s 80 percent of the time you have to find a reason to tell that owner why their horses didn’t run that well.”

Anderson was in the process of cutting down on his business, but when the casino gambling bill passed, things changed.

“I was cutting back a little bit on the numbers back there until we got the bill passed and all of sudden my phone started ringing and I have a hard time saying no,” Anderson said. “ I haven’t picked up any new clients, but the old ones are getting more horses so all of a sudden I’m back up to the maximum amount.

“But I’m still enjoying it. It’s still seven days a week, there’s always something to deal with.”

Anderson has spent his summers training at Prairie Meadows in Iowa and Canterbury Park in Minnesota. But it’s different now. He’s not planning for any extended visits to either of those parks this summer after Fonner ends its meet on May 1.

“Not with the stable of horses I have,” he said. “If I have a horse I feel good about going over there and running, or up there and running, I might.

“Setting up a base at any of those places is not in my plans any more. I’m going to stay close to home and enjoy life a little more.”

But there is one prize that has eluded him. In all his years of racing at Fonner, he’s never won the Bosselman.

Anderson had Eton Ridge primed to run in the Bosselman after winning the Dowd Mile in 2016, but the breakout of equine herpes at Fonner quarantined his barn for the remainder of that season.

Anderson has sent some memorable horses to the track over the years. That includes Roman Astro, Calico Rose and Reach One More.

Reach One More, who won multiple stakes in Nebraska and had five stakes wins in 2009 alone, produced some memorable moments for Anderson.

Reach One More is retired at Anderson’s farm near Ashland.

“I really want to join him,” Anderson said.

But the casino gambling, and the increased purses expected to come along with it, may keep Anderson in the business for a while. He went to Kentucky in November and bought several mares in anticipation of what’s to come.

“I think in ‘23 or ‘24 the purses will be very much improved over what they are now,” Anderson said. “I’m going to have 18 babies in my control.”

Hoofprints

— The Dinsdale Pick 5 jackpot carryover going into Friday’s cared is $78,273.

— Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour will be back from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at Fonner Park. Fans can purchase two domestic beers, a piece of pizza and a $5 betting voucher for just $10.

— Armando Martinez is going after his second straight jockey’s title at Fonner Park. With eight days of racing remaining, Martinez has 37 wins while Jake Olesiak is second with 32. Nathan Haar and Scott Bethke are tied for third with 22.

— D and L Farms leads the owner’s standings with 10 wins. Duane Lafferty is second with eight.

Defending champ might return for Bosselman

The nominations are all in for the $75,000 Bosselman Pump & Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes April 24 at Fonner Park.

Those nominations include 2020 winner Sleepy Eyes Todd, a horse that went on to run in the Dubai World Cup in March.

Marissa Black’s duo of Blue Harbor, who was second in the Bosselman last year, and Mr. Tickle, third a year ago, are both nominated as well.

The field for the Bosselman will be drawn on Thursday.

Bosselman Nominations

With trainers

Baby I’m Perfect, Stetson Mitchell; Blue Harbor, Marissa Black; Bourbon Cowboy, Scott E. Young; Box Seat, Boyd Caster; Bruder Bob, McLean Robertson; Charlie’sarchangel, Randy L. Morse; Chocolateicecream, Patrick Fields; Downtowner, Jon G. Arnett; Good Scout, J. R. Caldwell; Guided Missille, Boyd Caster; King of Candy, Kelli Martinez; Mas Mischief, Jerry Gourneau; Mesa Moon, Scott E. Young; Minecraft Maniac, Doug L. Anderson; Mo Mosa, Michael J. Maker.

Most Amusing, David C. Anderson; Mr. Tickle, Marissa Black; Ourbestfriend D L, David C. Anderson; Poderoso Equs, Jesse Compton; Remembering Rita, Schuyler Condon; Rock City Roadhog, Schuyler Condon; Rotational, Steven M. Asmussen; Scooter’s Boy, David C. Anderson; Shades of Victory, Jerry Gourneeau; Sleepy Eyes Todd, Miguel Angel Silva; Top Star, Ronnie L. Riggs; Treasure Trove, Michael J. Maker.

Fonner Park Entries

Friday

Post time: 3 p.m.

First Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Crazy Steele (Wood) 124 8-1

2, Prince B (Ziegler) 124 6-1

3, Pickles N Me (Olesiak) 124 6-5

4, Terrific Jo (Haar) 124 12-1

5, P R Streakin (Fackler) 124 4-1

6, P R Why Not (Eads) 124 3-1

Second Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), One Mile.

1, Shell Locket (Fackler) 124 7-2

2, Comeonriley (Ramos) 124 10-1

3, Amarin (McNeil) 124 2-1

4, Miss Oratory (Olesiak) 124 8-1

5, Silent Surprise (Bethke) 124 10-1

6, Shay’s Glory (Haar) 124 6-1

7, Muwaan Mat (Luark) 124 3-1

Third Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Big Macintosh (Wood) 124 6-1

2, Crow Mountain (Pusac) 124 7-2

3, My Perfect Graydar (Olesiak) 124 5-2

4, Dun Sober (Ramos) 124 8-1

5, Fender Bender (Luark) 124 10-1

6, Always Working (Haar) 124 12-1

7, Merlo’s Lad (Eads) 124 9-2

8, Cold Snack Thirty (Ziegler) 124 6-1

Fourth Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Brett’s Boy (Ziegler) 124 12-1

2, Yodelers Way (Wood) 124 6-1

3, Stocked (Bethke) 124 6-1

4, Southern Mojo (McNeil) 124 5-2

5, Papa Caballero (Pusac) 124 10-1

6, Horse Fly (Olesiak) 124 8-1

7, Maximus the Great (Haar) 124 7-2

8, Overanalyzer (Martinez) 124 9-2

Fifth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, If the Boot Fits (Olesiak) 124 5-1

2, Preacher (Haar) 124 6-1

3, Bear Me a Moment (Pusac) 124 8-1

4, Country Boy Charm (Martinez) 124 3-1

5, No Problemo (Fackler) 124 4-1

6, Hi Heat Boy (Luark) 124 15-1

7, Up Time (Wood) 124 8-1

8, Brave Rifle (Bethke) 124 10-1

9, Ohyoubeautifuldoll (Ramos) 115 12-1

10, Corky (Ziegler) 124 15-1

Sixth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Sky Glory (Haar) 124 10-1

2, Spoon Boss (Wood) 124 12-1

3, Game Day Decision (Olesiak) 124 6-1

4, El Diablo Grande (Martinez) 124 7-2

5, He’s a Lady Tamer (Pusac) 124 8-1

6 , Rulethenight (Fackler) 124 5-2

7, All for Truth (Bethke) 124 9-2

8, King of Anything (Eads) 124 6-1

Seventh Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Picture Me Classy (Ziegler) 124 2-1

2, Behold de Flame (Ramos) 124 6-1

3, Shumway (Olesiak) 124 8-1

4, Milli Starr (Martinez) 119 9-2

5, Explosive Shoes (McNeil) 124 3-1

6, Creeds Revenge (Wood) 124 20-1

7, Saddle in Commando (Bethke) 124 12-1

8, Mitchell County (Fackler) 124 15-1

9, Coastline Sermon (Haar) 124 25-1

10, Medal Maker (Eads) 124 25-1

Eighth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Gotta Go Bo (Olesiak) 120 12-1

2, Inthemistymoonlite (Bethke) 124 6-1

3, Awesome Valentina (Hynes) 124 8-1

4, Miss Magdalena (Martinez) 120 8-1

5, Swingin Doors (Ramos) 124 5-1

6, Tsuruoka (Luark) 124 15-1

7, Cline Time (Eads) 124 12-1

8, Miss Chit (Pusac) 120 4-1

9, D L’s Girl (Fackler) 124 5-2

10, Dixie Chip (Haar) 124, 20-1

Ninth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, True Allegiance (Fackler) 124 15-1

2 , Eye On Harper (Wood) 124 12-1

3, Anwara (Haar) 124 3-1

4, Franki D Oro (Ramos) 124 12-1

5, Hobbs Hope (Martinez) 124 5-1

6, Distinct Flirt (Bethke) 124 6-1

7, Ize Discreet Rose (Pusac) 124 8-1

8, Five B C (Luark) 124 4-1

9, Holy Marie (Eads) 124 10-1

10, Gold Zephyr (Olesiak) 124 10-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 3 Pickles N Me — Graduation Day

2, No. 6 P R Why Not — Finished behind top choice in last two races.

3, No. 2 Prince B — Probable pacesetter.

Race 2

1, No. 3 Amarin — Won by 10 lengths in only dirt start.

2, No. 7 Muwaan Mat — Just missed at 11 to 1 on 4/2.

3, No. 4 Miss Oratory — Should be gaining ground in the lane.

Race 3

1, No. 8 Cold Snack Thirty — Has hit the exacta in four straight races.

2, No. 2 Crow Mountain — Has shown great grit in the stretch in both wins.

3, No. 3 My Perfect Graydar — A sparkling 7 for 8 in the money at the distance.

Race 4

1, No. 6 Horse Fly — Throw out last non-effort.

2, No. 7 Maximus the Great — Moves up on an off track.

3, No. 8 Overanalyzer — Martinez barn winning at a hot 26% for the meet.

Race 5

1, No. 2 Preacher — Hibdon runners are adept at four furlong distance.

2, No. 4 Country Boy Charm — Strolled to a maiden win on 3/28.

3, No. 5 No Problemo — Best numbers in the race, but absent since September.

Race 6

1, No. 4 El Diablo Grande — Runs for new barn today.

2, No. 6 Rulethenight — Going for third straight win.

3, No. 8 King of Anything — Flattered by Light Bound Bid in next race.

Race 7

1, No. 2 Beheld de Flame — Looking for a price.

2, No. 1 Picture Me Classy — Three straight exacta finishes.

3, No. 4 Milli Star — Should be prominent early.

Race 8

1, No. 8 Miss Chit — Exits Pepsi Stakes.

2, No. 2 -Inthemistymoonlite — Got caught late in 4/2 heat.

3, No. 5 Swingin Doors — Won’t be 36 to 1 today.

Race 9

1, No. 8 Five B C — Won under wraps on 4/9.

2, No. Distinct Flirt — Beat top choice on 3/21.

3, No. 5 Hobbs Hope — Likes minor awards.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 1, No. 3 Pickles N Me

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 7, No. 9 Coastline Sermon

Fonner Park Standings

Leading Jockeys

Name Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Win% $% Purses

Armando Martinez 175 37 27 35 21 57 $223,728

Jake L. Olesiak 174 32 33 23 18 51 $202,035

Nathan Haar 167 22 27 21 13 42 $146,201

Scott A. Bethke 145 22 12 19 15 37 $130,646

Adrian B. Ramos 156 19 28 17 12 41 $135,866

Jason R. Eads 145 15 14 21 10 34 $110,384

Chris Fackler 127 15 13 17 12 35 $104,703

Bryan McNeil 113 13 10 15 12 34 $99,787

Zack Ziegler 75 6 9 6 8 28 $39,930

Mike T. Luark 79 4 7 7 5 23 $34,366

Leading Trainers

Name Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Win% $% Purses

David C. Anderson 133 28 25 19 21 54 $187,856

Kelli Martinez 84 22 19 15 26 67 $140,387

Gilbert W. Ecoffey 58 11 6 7 19 41 $54,790

Schuyler Condon 55 9 6 7 16 40 $66,365

Jerry Gourneau 53 8 4 4 15 30 $46,201

Mark Lemburg 51 7 4 7 14 35 $33,118

Heath Lawrence 26 7 3 2 27 46 $35,209

Troy A. Bethke 41 7 2 5 17 34 $32,928

Stetson Mitchell 68 6 10 1 9 25 $48,996

Marissa Black 44 6 3 6 14 34 $53,679

