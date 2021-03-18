Trainer Condon off to good start at Fonner Park

When one door closes, another door opens.
That’s what they say anyway. For Schuyler Condon, it kind of worked out that way.
Condon was a jockey back in his younger days. In 2005 and 2006, he had eight wins while riding at Chippewa Downs in Belcourt, North Dakota, and at North Dakota Horse Park in Fargo.
But that was the end of his career as a jockey.
“I ate myself out of it,” he said. “I was never really a small guy, but I enjoyed it while I did it.”
So Condon was looking for another way to stay in the horse racing business. Instead of being a jockey, he stayed in racing — a sport with deep family ties including the McKays and Schuylers in North Dakota — by becoming a trainer.
Success didn’t come overnight. He had eight wins in 2013, 16 in 2014, six in 2015.
Condon won six of 83 races in 2019, including two of 17 at Fonner Park. But one of those was a big one.
On Feb. 22 that year, Condon’s Rock City Roadhog won an $84,000 race at Oaklawn Park. That helped set the stage for the Arkansas-bred gelding to run in the Bosselman Pump and Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes April 27 at Fonner Park.
Rock City Roadhog pulled away down the stretch to win Nebraska’s most prestigious race by five lengths that day.
Three days later, Condon’s wife Jessica gave birth to the couple’s first child, Skylar.
Last year, Schuyler won 14 of 195 races, including nine of 92 at Fonner. This year he’s gotten off to a fast start with eight wins in just 28 starts — from eight different horses and five or six different jockeys — at the Grand Island track.
“I have a pretty nice group of horses and a really good team,” Condon said. “Everything has been clicking really well so far.”
Condon has 27 horses — including Rock City Roadhog — at Fonner right now, which is a few more than he had most of last year. He’s also got more back on the farm near Silver Creek.
That’s why his help is so important for his team’s success.
“I got a really good team working for me,” Condon said. “They were working really hard in the barn when we had that snow storm and cold weather pushing through. We trained on the jogger at Fonner and had the horses fit. All the credit goes to the team and owners for bringing me good horses and my help taking really good care of the horses.”
Condon stands third in the trainer’s standings at Fonner heading into racing this weekend with those eight wins. Hall of Fame trainer David C. Anderson leads the way with 13 wins while Kelli Martinez has nine.
“There is nothing I have done,” Condon said. “Just a lot of good people around me. They’ve all stepped up and done a really good job taking care of everything from the jockeys to the grooms at the barn, my assistant trainer and the gallop boy.
“I have a lot of things going on and I’ve got to acknowledge my whole team.”
The big thing going on this weekend is the $20,000 Budweiser/Tondi Stakes at Fonner Park. Rock City Roadhog is entered in that six-furlong race, and so is Anderson’s Ourbestfriend D L, winner of the Grasmick Stakes the first weekend of the year at Fonner Park.
It will be a tough race and also includes Blue Harbor and Mr. Tickle, who finished second and third, respectively, in the Bosselman a year ago and are trained by Marissa Black.
Now while Schuyler watches over Rock City Roadhog and runs his stable at Fonner Park, his wife is at home on the farm watching over Skylar and taking care of the breeding business and training 2-year-olds.
There is nothing else the family wants to be doing.
“It’s a hard living to get out of your blood, that’s for sure,” Schuyler said.
Hoofprints
— Friday’s nine-race card begins at 3 p.m.
— Although the mask mandate has been lifted in Grand Island, Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak wants to remind fans that the Fonner will enforce the wearing of masks until further notice.
— Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour at Fonner Park is back Friday at Fonner Park. Fans will get a $5 bet, two beers and a personal pan pizza for $10 from 5 to 6 p.m.
— Saturday’s card will also feature the $15,000 Orphan Kist Stakes, a six-furlong race for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares which was weathered out a week ago. Love At Night is again the favorite at 2-1 on the morning line.