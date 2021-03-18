 Skip to main content
Trainer Condon off to good start at Fonner Park
Trainer Condon off to good start at Fonner Park

  • Updated
When one door closes, another door opens.

That’s what they say anyway. For Schuyler Condon, it kind of worked out that way.

Condon was a jockey back in his younger days. In 2005 and 2006, he had eight wins while riding at Chippewa Downs in Belcourt, North Dakota, and at North Dakota Horse Park in Fargo.

But that was the end of his career as a jockey.

“I ate myself out of it,” he said. “I was never really a small guy, but I enjoyed it while I did it.”

So Condon was looking for another way to stay in the horse racing business. Instead of being a jockey, he stayed in racing — a sport with deep family ties including the McKays and Schuylers in North Dakota — by becoming a trainer.

Success didn’t come overnight. He had eight wins in 2013, 16 in 2014, six in 2015.

Condon won six of 83 races in 2019, including two of 17 at Fonner Park. But one of those was a big one.

On Feb. 22 that year, Condon’s Rock City Roadhog won an $84,000 race at Oaklawn Park. That helped set the stage for the Arkansas-bred gelding to run in the Bosselman Pump and Pantry/Gus Fonner Stakes April 27 at Fonner Park.

Rock City Roadhog pulled away down the stretch to win Nebraska’s most prestigious race by five lengths that day.

Three days later, Condon’s wife Jessica gave birth to the couple’s first child, Skylar.

Last year, Schuyler won 14 of 195 races, including nine of 92 at Fonner. This year he’s gotten off to a fast start with eight wins in just 28 starts — from eight different horses and five or six different jockeys — at the Grand Island track.

“I have a pretty nice group of horses and a really good team,” Condon said. “Everything has been clicking really well so far.”

Condon has 27 horses — including Rock City Roadhog — at Fonner right now, which is a few more than he had most of last year. He’s also got more back on the farm near Silver Creek.

That’s why his help is so important for his team’s success.

“I got a really good team working for me,” Condon said. “They were working really hard in the barn when we had that snow storm and cold weather pushing through. We trained on the jogger at Fonner and had the horses fit. All the credit goes to the team and owners for bringing me good horses and my help taking really good care of the horses.”

Condon stands third in the trainer’s standings at Fonner heading into racing this weekend with those eight wins. Hall of Fame trainer David C. Anderson leads the way with 13 wins while Kelli Martinez has nine.

“There is nothing I have done,” Condon said. “Just a lot of good people around me. They’ve all stepped up and done a really good job taking care of everything from the jockeys to the grooms at the barn, my assistant trainer and the gallop boy.

“I have a lot of things going on and I’ve got to acknowledge my whole team.”

The big thing going on this weekend is the $20,000 Budweiser/Tondi Stakes at Fonner Park. Rock City Roadhog is entered in that six-furlong race, and so is Anderson’s Ourbestfriend D L, winner of the Grasmick Stakes the first weekend of the year at Fonner Park.

It will be a tough race and also includes Blue Harbor and Mr. Tickle, who finished second and third, respectively, in the Bosselman a year ago and are trained by Marissa Black.

Now while Schuyler watches over Rock City Roadhog and runs his stable at Fonner Park, his wife is at home on the farm watching over Skylar and taking care of the breeding business and training 2-year-olds.

There is nothing else the family wants to be doing.

“It’s a hard living to get out of your blood, that’s for sure,” Schuyler said.

Hoofprints

— Friday’s nine-race card begins at 3 p.m.

— Although the mask mandate has been lifted in Grand Island, Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak wants to remind fans that the Fonner will enforce the wearing of masks until further notice.

— Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour at Fonner Park is back Friday at Fonner Park. Fans will get a $5 bet, two beers and a personal pan pizza for $10 from 5 to 6 p.m.

— Saturday’s card will also feature the $15,000 Orphan Kist Stakes, a six-furlong race for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares which was weathered out a week ago. Love At Night is again the favorite at 2-1 on the morning line.

Bio Box

Friday

Post time: 3 p.m

First Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs

1, She’s a Lucky One (Eads) 124 4-1

2, Taylor’s Beauty (Bethke) 124 5-1

3, Dirty Dixie Road (Olesiak) 124 8-1

4, Unfading Beauty (Martinez) 124 5-2

5, Giggles and Smoke (Fackler) 124 7-2

6, Bentley’s Dream (Haar) 124 3-1

Second Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Lil Miss de Buy (Fackler) 124 6-1

2, Jagged Arrow (Haar) 124 5-2

3, T. P. Right Lane (McNeil) 124 10-1

4, Witchy Windsor (Bethke) 124 6-1

5, S C Angel (Olesiak) 124 7-2

6, Spell Winder (Martinez) 124 8-1

7, Wacca Wacca Wacca (Ramos) 124 3-1

Third Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Miss Photo (Eads) 124 9-2

2, P R Girl Crush (Luark) 124 12-1

3, Curtseytothekitten (Fackler) 124 7-2

4, Holy Marie (Martinez) 124 5-2

5, Lets Tango (Herman) 124 10-1

6, Sassy Seta (Ramos) 124 6-1

7, Dusty Sky (Olesiak) 124 8-1

8, Diva’s Diva (Bethke) 124 6-1

Fourth Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Handy Hannon (Bethke) 124 8-1

2, Report to Duty (Haar) 124 8-1

3, Fireball Fix (Martinez) 124 20-1

4, P R Why Not (Eads) 124 12-1

5, I B Handsome (Luark) 124 5-2

6, Joey’s Valentine (Ziegler) 120 12-1

7, Terrific Jo (Herman) 124 15-1

8, Mr Mon (Ramos) 124 5-1

9, Pickles N Me (Olesiak) 124 4-1

10, P R Streakin (Fackler) 124 6-1

Fifth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Ollie’s Papa’s Boy (Eads) 124 5-2

2, Crow Mountain (Ziegler 124 8-1

3 If the Boot Fits (Olesiak) 124 7-2

4, Backchatter (Fackler) 124 6-1

5, Austin’s Ace (Garnett) 124 10-1

6, Brave Rifle (Martinez) 124 12-1

7, Goose (Haar) 124 10-1

8, Circle Me Bert (Herman) 124 9-2

9, Phantom Threeonine (Bethke) 124 15-1

Sixth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Just Splendid (Fackler) 124 5-2

2, Sylvia’s Rocket (Olesiak) 124 8-1

3, Milli Starr (Martinez) 124 4-1

4, Scotia Queen (Hynes) 124 12-1

5, Ranbir (Haar) 124 6-1

6, Wild Blue Kiss (McNeil) 124 15-1

7, Congrats Girl (Ziegler) 124 3-1

8, Lightning Bug (Herman) 124 10-1

9, Witts Question (Eads) 124 20-1

Seventh Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Hardworkcleanlivin )Fackler) 124 7-2

2, Mr. White (Ziegler) 124 8-1

3, Barry Lee (Haar) 124 10-1

4, Crimson Jet (Hynes) 124 20-1

5, Upperclassman Olesiak) 124 4-1

6, Theboyzdelight (Bethke) 124 15-1

7, Viscosity (Eads) 124 6-1

8, Dance Even (Herman) 124 25-1

9, D’ Kingfish (Ramos) 124 5-2

10, Call a Cop (Luark) 124 12-1

Eighth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Zipporah (Olesiak) 124 3-1

2, Seattle Bay (Eads) 124 7-2

3, D L’s Girl (Haar) 124 10-1

4, Cabo Dorado (Martinez) 124 5-2

5, Dixie Chip (Ramos) 124 6-1

6, Miss Magdalena (Fackler) 120 6-1

7, Silent Surprise (McNeil) 124 8-1

Ninth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Jakealina (Ramos) 124) 10-1

2, Pharaoh’s Daughter (McNeil) 124) 8-1

3, Splits N Strikes (Haar) 124 12-1

4, Sheza Machiavelli (Bethke) 124 15-1

5, Lynne T (Luark) 124 25-1

6, Get Up Wendy (Herman) 124 6-1

7, Cline Time (Eads) 124 4-1

8, Five Roses Luna (Fackler) 124 5-2

9, Goodness Cat (Olesiak) 124 20-1

10, Magic in a Hat (Martinez) 124 7-2

Race 1

1, No. 4 Unfading Beauty — One of two Martinez runners with a solid chance in opener.

2, No. 6 Bentley’s Dream — Daughter of Animal Kingdom, winner of 2011 Kentucky Derby.

3, No. 1 She’s a Lucky One — Closer looks to improve on second race off layoff.

Race 2

1, No. 7 Wacca Wacca Wacca — Easily beat similar bunch on 3/6.

2, No. 2 Jagged Arrow — Won twice here at this distance in 2020.

3, No. 6 Spell Winder — Rough trip in season debut.

Race 3

1, No. 6 Sassy Seta — I’m not the only one who likers her, she’s been claimed in three straight races.

2, No. 3 Curseytothekitten — May need more ground for best win chances.

3, No. 1 Miss Photo — She was really rolling late on 3/6, dangerous in here.

Race 4

1, No. 5 I B Handsome — Expect very low odds.

2, No. 1 Handy Hannon — She could surprise at a price.

3, No. 10 P R Streakin — Outside post is no bargain.

Race 5

1, No. 4 Backchatter — Runner-up in last year’s Baxter Stakes.

2, No. 2 Crow Mountain — Arky-bred tries four furlongs for the first time.

3, No. 7 Goose — One of two Hibdon runners in here in race that looks like its wide-open.

Race 6

1, No. 3 Milli Star — Chavez barn is a perfect 3 for 3 this meet.

2, No. 8 Lightning Bug — Filly drops in class.

3, No. 7 Congrats Girl — Looking for third straight score.

Race 7

1, No. 5 Upperclassmen — Doesn’t have to deal with Maximus today.

2, No. 3 Barry Lee — Beaten favorite in latest.

3, No. 1 Hardworkcleanlivin — Has had good success locally.

Race 8

1, No. 4 Cabo Dorado — Just missed on 3/5, looks primed for a win.

2, No. 7 Silent Surprise — Toss last race.

3, No. 2 Seattle Bay — Needs to make up five lengths on top choice.

Race 9

1, No. 8 Five Roses Luna — She got ran down in stretch last time.

2, No. 2 Pharoah’s Daughter — Gets more ground today for late move.

3, No. 10 Magic in a Hat — Could well take it all.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 8, No. 4 Cabo Dorado

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 2, No.4 Witchy Windsor

Fonner Park Standings

Leading Jockeys

Name Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Win% $% Purses

Jake L. Olesiak 82 21 14 9 26 54 $103,291

Armando Martinez 83 17 9 18 20 53 $97,948

Scott A. Bethke 69 15 7 12 22 49 $88,710

Nathan Haar 82 10 15 13 12 46 $70,596

Adrian B. Ramos 71 8 17 6 11 44 $60,587

Jason R. Eads 68 6 7 7 9 29 $46,148

Bryan McNeil 54 5 7 10 9 41 $45,650

Chris Fackler 45 5 6 7 11 40 $35,510

Zack Ziegler 25 2 3 4 8 36 $16,335

Mike T. Luark 28 1 3 0 4 14 $11,702

Leading Trainers

Name Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Win% $% Purses

David C. Anderson 63 13 14 8 21 56 $87,536

Kelli Martinez 36 9 6 5 25 56 $52,861

Schuyler Condon 28 8 3 3 29 50 $48,378

Gilbert W. Ecoffey 29 5 4 4 17 45 $26,069

Mark Lemburg 25 5 2 2 20 36 $18,538

Troy A. Bethke 25 5 1 4 20 40 $24,004

Milton M. Gaede 11 3 2 2 27 64 $13,236

Richard Dean Bliss 11 3 1 3 27 64 $18,222

Heath Lawrence 6 3 1 1 50 83 $14,004

Juan Chavez 3 3 0 0 100 100 $8,400

