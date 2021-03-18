Trainer Condon off to good start at Fonner Park

Three days later, Condon’s wife Jessica gave birth to the couple’s first child, Skylar.

Last year, Schuyler won 14 of 195 races, including nine of 92 at Fonner. This year he’s gotten off to a fast start with eight wins in just 28 starts — from eight different horses and five or six different jockeys — at the Grand Island track.

“I have a pretty nice group of horses and a really good team,” Condon said. “Everything has been clicking really well so far.”

Condon has 27 horses — including Rock City Roadhog — at Fonner right now, which is a few more than he had most of last year. He’s also got more back on the farm near Silver Creek.

That’s why his help is so important for his team’s success.

“I got a really good team working for me,” Condon said. “They were working really hard in the barn when we had that snow storm and cold weather pushing through. We trained on the jogger at Fonner and had the horses fit. All the credit goes to the team and owners for bringing me good horses and my help taking really good care of the horses.”