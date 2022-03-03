Trainer Hibdon off to red-hot start at Fonner

Trainer Mark Hibdon had a long trip ahead of him following Sunday’s racing at Fonner Park.

As soon as Jack With Seven got done winning the last race of the day, Hibdon was headed south to his home in Texas, 10 hours away from Grand Island. On Monday, he was going to travel five hours on to Delta Downs in Vinton, Louisiana, to pick up six more horses to bring to Fonner Park.

That would bring his total to 30 horses at Fonner. If the new ones do as well as the old ones, Hibdon will be in for a big meet this season.

Hibdon already has seven wins after just five days of racing. That includes two from a horse he no longer owns.

Smackfire won his second race of the meet on Friday and was claimed by trainer/owner Duane Lafferty for $5,000. That is just part of the racing business.

“I claimed that horse over at Louisiana Downs at the end of the meet with the intention of taking him to Arapahoe,” Hibdon said. “She won down there and I thought she’d do well here. We stuck her in four furlongs. We really didn’t know how she’d do. She fired. We all bet on her so we made some money.”

Smackfire came back to the barn in great shape, so he re-entered her on Friday and she was claimed.

“I have to put them where they can win,” Hibdon said. “I don’t get too upset when they take them. I wish the best for them.”

Five of Hibdon’s seven winners have been ridden by jockey Armando Martinez. That’s no coincidence. Hibdon wants Martinez riding his horses whenever possible.

But when Armando’s wife Kelli has a horse running in the same race, Armando is required by the rules to ride it so he’s not always available for Hibdon.

Martinez leads the jockey standings with 12 wins. Dakota Wood is in second with six.

“He’s on fire,” Hibdon said. “When he’s not riding for their stable, I try to get him. It seems like we team up really good together and win a lot of races.

“I feel like we have an advantage when we got him in the saddle. He does a good job for us.”

Armando Martinez was also on board when Beta Capo Song won a week ago at Fonner. Beta Capo Song, a 10-year-old Texas-bred gelding, has had great success at Fonner Park with eight wins in 15 career starts.

“That horse is 10 years old,” Hibdon said. “I feel like he’s running better now and the last few years than he ever has in his life. He’s probably the most fun horse to run in the barn.

“When you run him, you get excited. When you run a bunch of horses, it’s a little different when he goes out there because you know he’s going to give you everything he’s got.”

Beta Capo Song is somewhat of a four-furlong specialist, but Hibdon said Martinez thinks he can win at six furlongs.

“At the end of the meet, that’s probably what we’re going to have to do,” Hibdon said. “The last time I tried him he ran second here.”

Hibdon came close to winning a stake race Saturday when his Getaloadofthis was beaten by a neck by Ghostly Who in the four-furlong Grasmick Stakes.

“We felt like we had a good shot in there,” Hibdon said. “I think it came down to about six inches between four horses. Every horse in there had a chance, and we’re thankful for it.”

Hibdon claimed Getaloadofthis at Delta Downs. The meet there is still going on, so rules required him to get permission from the Louisiana Racing Commission to run him at Fonner.

“I really claimed that horse for that race,” Hibdon said.”I really felt like I had a good shot with him. When you got Beta Capso Song back there, as fast as he is, I (thought about) should I put him in that stake race? And I’ve got this gray horse (Geta;padpftjos) that I think is a little bit faster.

“I’ve got four horses kind of in the same category. I think that gray one might be the fastest one of them.”