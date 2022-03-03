 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Trainer Hibdon off to red-hot start at Fonner

  • 0
FILE PHOTO FONNER PARK.jpg
Barrett Stinson

Trainer Mark Hibdon had a long trip ahead of him following Sunday’s racing at Fonner Park.

As soon as Jack With Seven got done winning the last race of the day, Hibdon was headed south to his home in Texas, 10 hours away from Grand Island. On Monday, he was going to travel five hours on to Delta Downs in Vinton, Louisiana, to pick up six more horses to bring to Fonner Park.

That would bring his total to 30 horses at Fonner. If the new ones do as well as the old ones, Hibdon will be in for a big meet this season.

Hibdon already has seven wins after just five days of racing. That includes two from a horse he no longer owns.

Smackfire won his second race of the meet on Friday and was claimed by trainer/owner Duane Lafferty for $5,000. That is just part of the racing business.

“I claimed that horse over at Louisiana Downs at the end of the meet with the intention of taking him to Arapahoe,” Hibdon said. “She won down there and I thought she’d do well here. We stuck her in four furlongs. We really didn’t know how she’d do. She fired. We all bet on her so we made some money.”

People are also reading…

Smackfire came back to the barn in great shape, so he re-entered her on Friday and she was claimed.

“I have to put them where they can win,” Hibdon said. “I don’t get too upset when they take them. I wish the best for them.”

Five of Hibdon’s seven winners have been ridden by jockey Armando Martinez. That’s no coincidence. Hibdon wants Martinez riding his horses whenever possible.

But when Armando’s wife Kelli has a horse running in the same race, Armando is required by the rules to ride it so he’s not always available for Hibdon.

Martinez leads the jockey standings with 12 wins. Dakota Wood is in second with six.

“He’s on fire,” Hibdon said. “When he’s not riding for their stable, I try to get him. It seems like we team up really good together and win a lot of races.

“I feel like we have an advantage when we got him in the saddle. He does a good job for us.”

Armando Martinez was also on board when Beta Capo Song won a week ago at Fonner. Beta Capo Song, a 10-year-old Texas-bred gelding, has had great success at Fonner Park with eight wins in 15 career starts.

“That horse is 10 years old,” Hibdon said. “I feel like he’s running better now and the last few years than he ever has in his life. He’s probably the most fun horse to run in the barn.

“When you run him, you get excited. When you run a bunch of horses, it’s a little different when he goes out there because you know he’s going to give you everything he’s got.”

Beta Capo Song is somewhat of a four-furlong specialist, but Hibdon said Martinez thinks he can win at six furlongs.

“At the end of the meet, that’s probably what we’re going to have to do,” Hibdon said. “The last time I tried him he ran second here.”

Hibdon came close to winning a stake race Saturday when his Getaloadofthis was beaten by a neck by Ghostly Who in the four-furlong Grasmick Stakes.

“We felt like we had a good shot in there,” Hibdon said. “I think it came down to about six inches between four horses. Every horse in there had a chance, and we’re thankful for it.”

Hibdon claimed Getaloadofthis at Delta Downs. The meet there is still going on, so rules required him to get permission from the Louisiana Racing Commission to run him at Fonner.

“I really claimed that horse for that race,” Hibdon said.”I really felt like I had a good shot with him. When you got Beta Capso Song back there, as fast as he is, I (thought about) should I put him in that stake race? And I’ve got this gray horse (Geta;padpftjos) that I think is a little bit faster.

“I’ve got four horses kind of in the same category. I think that gray one might be the fastest one of them.”

Friday's entries and Monk's Moneymakers

Friday’s

Post Time: 2 p.m.

First Race, $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Silver Maker (Olesiak) 124 5-2

2, Tick Tack Mo (Bethke) 124 8-1

3, Xtreme Lyra (Martinez) 124 1-1

4, Parlay Pete (Roman) 124 6-1

5, Light Bound Bid (Luark) 124 10-1

6, Jerrys Pridenjoy (Haar) 124 12-1

Second Race, $7,920, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Smilin Josie (White Shield) 124 10-1

2, Just Luck (Ramos) 124 4-5

3, P R Girlfriend (Haar) 124 6-1

4, Julie Jean (Fackler) 120 4-1

5, Orfelina (Wood) 124 8-1

6, Spentalloncc (McNeil) 120 10-1

7, Just Send Her (Journet) 124 5-1

8, Run Brinlee Run (Olesiak) 124 12-1

Third Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Prairie Squall (Wood) 124 8-1

2, Papa Joe (Olesiak) 124 8-1

3, Risk Reversal (Fackler) 124 15-1

4, Last Call Leroy (Jude) 124 10-1

5, Forgery (Journet) 124 15-1

6, Front Office (White Shield) 124 3-1

7, Ima Sunny Song (Roman) 124 5-2

8, Country Boy Charm (Martinez) 124 5-1

9, Cantwaittograduate (Bethke) 124 9-2

10, I C Well (Ramos) 124 10-1

Fourth Race, $8,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, A Bunch for Lunch (Fackler) 124 6-1

2, Even Pandura (Bethke) 124 4-1

3, Jack’s Party Girl (Tohill) 124 15-1

4, Vegan Goes Best (White Shield) 124 5-2

5, Always a Tiz (Ramos) 124 3-1

6, Red Red Wine (Roman) 124 9-2

7, Over Exposed (Jude) 124 15-1

8, Mayzee (Olesiak) 124 4-1

Fifth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Cyber Sneaker (Roman) 124 8-5

2, Stern (Martinez) 124 5-2

3, Polly War Cry (Fackler) 124 4-1

4, Fear the Flash (Ramos) 124 12-1

5, Back Inthat Action (Wood) 124 10-1

6, Aquatica (Tohill) 124 15-1

7, Here and Vow (Journet) 10-1

8, Get Up Wendy (White Shield) 124 10-1

Sixth Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Indawin (White Shield) 124 6-1

2, Princess Shakira (McNeil) 124 5-2

3, Distinct Approval (Haar) 124 6-1

4, D’wild Muffin (Martinez) 124 6-1

5, J’s Twostep Beauty (Bethke) 124 20-1

6, Queens Gift (Olesiak) 124 6-1

7, Bourn (Roman) 120 7-2

8, Five Roses Luna, Tohill) 124 8-1

9, Littlebitofbluskys, Journet, Russell, 124 10-1

Seventh Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Ryrysweetie (McNeil) 124 15-1

2, Justatapin (Tohill) 124 5-2

3, Emolga (Wood) 124 3-1

4, Cline Time (Olesiak) 124 6-1

5, Moonfield (Haar) 124 12-1

6, Purple Scooter (Fackler) 124 12-1

7, Shellphone (Briceno) 124 15-1

8, Neon Dreams (Ramos) 124 9-2

9, Dakamo Rose (White Shield) 124 8-1

10, Joplin (Martinez) 124 7-2

Eighth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, King of Anything (Haar) 124 8-1

2, Matriculate (Jude) 124 12-1

3, Drastic (Bethke) 124 20-1

4, Wings Up (Journet) 124 8-1

5, Upperclassman (Martinez) 124 3-1

6, Little John (McNeil) 124 5-2

7, Holiday Man (Wood) 124 5-1

8, Tackson (Ramos) 124 20-1

9, Goose (Olesiak) 124 20-1

10, Carouse (White Shield) 124 7-2

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 3, Extreme Lyra — Ran a strong race on opening weekend.

2, No. 1, Silver Maker — Never out of the money locally.

3, No. 6, Jerrys Pridenjoy — Popular horse, has been clained ten times.

Race 2

1, No. 2, Just Luck — Had a rough trip and still finished second on 2/19.

2, No. 4, Julie Jean — Was showing late interest in season debut.

3, No. 6, pentalloncc — First timer from the Ecoffey barn.

Race 3

1, No. 7, Ima Sunny Song — Gonzalez charge makes 4th start of 2022.

2, No. 8, Country Boy Charm — Expect better performance out of the gate today.

3, No. 6, Front Office — Won’t be 14 to 1 this time.

Race 4

1, No. 8, Mayzee — Likes one-turn sprints.

2, No. 1, A Bunch for Lunch — Loves Fonner Park.

3, No. 2, Evan Pandura — Filly had a solid Fall in Oklahoma.

Race 5

1, No. 6, Aquatica — Opening at juicy ML odds.

2, No. 1, Cyber Sneaker — Daddy was a runner.

3, No. 4, Fear the Flash — Flattered by Smackfire’s repeat win last week.

Race 6

1, No. 4, D’wild Muffin — Hibdon barn winning at a blazing 35% clip this meet.

2, No. 1, Indawn — Good to see Skyler Whiteshields riding in GI again.

3, No. 2, Princess Shakira — Gets more ground today to set up late run.

Race 7

1, No. 8, Neon Dreams — Ramos/Mitchell duo are hot.

2, No. 5, Moonfield — Three wins in Grand Island.

3, No. 2, Justatapin — Well-bred runner, don’t leave her out.

Race 8

1, No. 10, Carouse — Classy old guy gets the nod in nightcap.

2, No. 6, Little John — Ran second last week against similar.

3, No. 7, Holiday Man — Likes minor awards.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 1 No. 3 Xtreme Lyra

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 6 No. 8 Five Roses Luna

$20 Play of the Day

Race 2 $10 Exacta Box No. 2 Just Luck and No. 4 Julie Jen.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ghostly Who wins Grasmick Stakes

Ghostly Who wins Grasmick Stakes

Rod Davis wasn’t a bit surprised with the performance of Ghostly Who in the 55th running of the $15,000 Grasmick Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pattern change underway in Southwest

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts