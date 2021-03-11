Trainer Martinez hits 500-win mark

On Friday, March 13, a year ago, trainer Kelli Martinez had three horses entered at Fonner Park.
At the same time, her father Lloyd Hans was seriously ill at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
It was a tough day for Martinez and her family, but Hans — who loved horse racing — told her to stay at Fonner and do what she does.
So she did.
“He said, ‘You stay there and win those races and don’t worry about me. I’ll be watching,”’ Martinez said.
Her first entry of the day, Chickens Done, won the first race. And then Holiday Cheer won the sixth.
Martinez had Mean Erika running in the eighth, and just as the horses were going to the post she got the word.
Lloyd Hans had passed away at the age of 79.
Martinez has no doubt that her father was there in spirit, and he would have been thrilled to see Mean Erika win that race that day to give Kelli the trifecta for the day.
Just like he was there all during her career as a thoroughbred trainer.
Now she’s into her 32nd year as a trainer, and things keep getting better and better for her and her husband/jockey Armando Martinez.
On Saturday, Kelli hit a milestone with her 500th career win.
No, it wasn’t easy.
It looked like she could hit the 500 mark on Friday when it looked like she had some live ones ready to run, but it just didn’t work out.
Kelli handled it philosophically.
“Over the years I’ve learned,” Kelli said. “It used to bug me a lot more than it does now, but everybody involved is trying to do the best they can. That’s why it’s a horse race.”
On Saturday, that 500th win took care of itself when Armando — who is quickly closing in on 2,000 wins as a jockey — rode News Box to a victory.
“Yeah, it was exciting leading up to it, but now the pressure is off and we’re ready to go,” Kelli said.
Kelli, who grew up near Shelby, now stands at 501 wins in 5,243 career starts after adding another victory to the total on Sunday.
She has seven wins in 32 wins in the first nine days of racing this season at Fonner. She trails just David C. Anderson with 11 and Schuyler Condon with eight in the trainer’s standings.
Winning has become a habit for Kelli as her stable has gotten stronger and stronger over the last few years. She had 12 wins in 186 starts in 2017. She upped that to 30 wins in 222 starts in 2018.
In 2019, that jumped to 49 wins in 291 starts which is a 20-percent win percentage. Despite all the difficulties with the coronavirus in 2020, Kelli’s stable got even better.
For a while, horsemen didn’t know if there would be any more racing after the pandemic hit Nebraska and the entire country one year ago.
“It was scary for everybody,” Kelli said. “Nobody knew what was going to happen. Everybody’s back was against the wall, wondering what we were going to do, how we were going to pay bills. I thought everybody came together, worked hard together,”
She won 64 of 281 starts (23 percent) for the year, including 36 of 115 at Fonner when she finished second in the trainer’s race, just one behind Isai Gonzalez who won 37 of 184 races.
Kelli said the support of the owners is key to her success.
“People that believe in you and stay behind you no matter what, thick and thin, they have faith in you. You feel comfortable working for them,” Kelli said. “It all boils down to you need somebody to back you and trust you. I think that’s what happened.”
Although the Martinez family races in Nebraska as much as possible, they now have a training facility in Kentucky. That has worked out well for them.
“I think when we went out to Kentucky it opened our eyes and people saw that we could do it,” Kelli said. “We try our best. We try to represent Nebraska when we go back.”
Hoofprints
— There are nine races on Friday’s card. First-race post time is 2 p;.m.
— Nebraska’s Most Ridiculous Happy Hour at Fonner Park is back Friday at Fonner Park. Fans will get a $5 bet, two beers and a mini pizza for $10 from 5 to 6 p.m.
— Saturday’s card features 10 races with a first-race post time of 1:30 p.m.
— The ninth race Saturday will be the $15,000 Orphan Kist Stakes, a six-furlong race for Nebraska bred fillies and mares.
— Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak reminds fans that although the city-wide mask mandate has been lifted, it’s still in effect at Fonner Park and will be enforced until further notice
Thank the army of people that made it go.