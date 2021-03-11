Trainer Martinez hits 500-win mark

In 2019, that jumped to 49 wins in 291 starts which is a 20-percent win percentage. Despite all the difficulties with the coronavirus in 2020, Kelli’s stable got even better.

For a while, horsemen didn’t know if there would be any more racing after the pandemic hit Nebraska and the entire country one year ago.

“It was scary for everybody,” Kelli said. “Nobody knew what was going to happen. Everybody’s back was against the wall, wondering what we were going to do, how we were going to pay bills. I thought everybody came together, worked hard together,”

She won 64 of 281 starts (23 percent) for the year, including 36 of 115 at Fonner when she finished second in the trainer’s race, just one behind Isai Gonzalez who won 37 of 184 races.

Kelli said the support of the owners is key to her success.

“People that believe in you and stay behind you no matter what, thick and thin, they have faith in you. You feel comfortable working for them,” Kelli said. “It all boils down to you need somebody to back you and trust you. I think that’s what happened.”

Although the Martinez family races in Nebraska as much as possible, they now have a training facility in Kentucky. That has worked out well for them.