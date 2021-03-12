 Skip to main content
Trainer Sola is in first stakes race with Judge On the Run
Trainer Sola is in first stakes race with Judge On the Run

Shelby Sola hasn’t had a lot of starts in her career as a trainer.

But her win percentage at this point stands up with the best of them.

After Zyxyz won the fourth race for Sola Friday at Fonner Park, the trainer now has 14 career wins in just 39 starts for a sparking 36 percent winning percentage.

But now she faces what will be the biggest test of her career when she sends Judge On the Run to the post for the 25th running of the $15,000 Orphan Kist Stakes at Fonner Park.

This will be Sola’s first start in a stakes race, and she admitted to being nervous about the whole weekend.

“There’s a lot of pressure,” Sola said. “This is my first interview too.”

Owners Chad and Kay McKay claimed Judge On the Run from the Landis Stables in Grand Island for $7,500 at Fonner in April a year ago.

“She’s been running pretty good,” Sola said. “I’m really proud of her. I think she was a nice claim last year.”

Judge On the Run, who has 10 wins in 26 career starts, enters the day on a four-race winning streak. The 6-year-old daughter of Judge Bill and Retro Runner, who was aksi bred by the Landis Stables, won her last two starts at Fonner last May in a pair of allowance/optional claiming races.

Judge On the Run, who will be ridden Saturday by jockey Jason Eads, kept that streak going by winning two $25,000 one-furlong claiming races, first at Columbus and then at Horsemen’s Park.

Sola said those one-furlong races don’t really prove much.

“I don’t know how much you can read into them either,” Sola said. “It’s not like we were training really hard for them. We pulled them out of their winter break and hoped they come home with a win and she did.”

Judge On the Run isn’t the only mare in the Orphan Kist to find success in one-furlong races. Ubetcha Ima Bumper, who won the Orphan Kist in 2016 and 2017 for trainer Brian Roberts, won three of those one-furlong sprints — one each at Columbus, Atokad and Horsemen’s Park.

In the last sprint at Horsemen’s Park, Ubetcha Ima Bumper — a 10-year-old daughter of Shadow Hawk and Bumperette — edged Super Charlie, who won the Ogataul last week at Fonner Park, by a neck.

Sola knows all about Ubetcha Ima Bumper. Sola was training her until she moved to the barn of Jesse Compton in the fall.

Compton is Sola’s boyfriend, so she still has a strong interest in Ubetcha Ima Bumper.

“She’s getting up there,” Sola said. “She’s a nice mare. She’s performed well. She’s been training well too. For a 10-year-old mare, she looks fantastic. Maybe we’ll get a win out of her and then get a baby out of her. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

And there is always Love At Night to contend with. The 8-year-old daughter of Mr. Nightlinger and Lovesablumin, who was bred and is trained by Terrell Hemmer here in Grand Island, has won the Orphan Kist the past two years.

Love At Night has one start this year at Fonner but faded and finished seventh in the Bold Accent Stakes on Feb. 21.

Love At Night is the morning-line favorite at 2-1 with Judge On the Run at 3-1. Mayzee is 4-1, Let’s Go Places 6-1, Possibly in Love 8-1, Ubetcha Ima Bumper 10-1, Chamber Doors 12-1 and Trepi’s Trpl Crown 15-1.

With the weather forecast calling for rain Saturday, there’s a chance the Orphan Kist will be run on a muddy track.

“It’s not so much the mud I’m worried about with her,” Sola said of Judge On the Run. “It’s just the risk of injury and things like that. Hopefully we’ll get a good trip across the track and come in safe and sound.”

But Sola said Judge On the Run is in good shape to give it her best shot.

“She looks like she grew two sizes over the winter,” Sola said. “Hopefully we get something done. With the rain and all that, I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But she has big old Bumper in there too. We’ll see.”

Hoofprints

— D’Kingfish was a big winner Friday when he won the fifth race at 18-1 odds. He paid $38.00 to win for trainer Juan Chavez, who is now 3-for-3 this year at Fonner Park.

— Jockey Jake Olesiak had three wins Friday while Scott Bethke had two.

— Ten races are on Saturday’s card with a first-race post time of 1:30 p.m.

— Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak reminds fans that although the city-wide mask mandate has been lifted, it’s still in effect at Fonner Park and will be enforced until further notice.

Friday results

First Race, Purse $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Lovesaflyin, Bethke 2 1-hd 1-3 1-3 3/4 .60

5 Platte Girl, Olesiak 3 2-hd 2-1 1/2 2-3 1/2 2.80

4 Bee Merry, Ziegler 4 4-2 4-2 3-hd 16.80

3 Sweet Cowgirl, Martinez 1 3-8 3-7 4-1 2.80

1 Miss Justice, Haar 5 5 5 5 16.80

$2 Mutuels:

2 Lovesaflyin $3.20 $2.20 $2.10

5 Platte Girl $3.00 $2.80

4 Bee Merry $3.20

Exacta (2-5), $4.40

Time: :22.40 :34.60 :47.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by Shadow Hawk - Lovesablumin by Blumin Affair. Owner: Hemmer, Rita M. and Thomas, Thomas E.. Trainer: Hemmer, Terrell M.. Breeder: Terrell M. Hemmer.

Second Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

7 Lemons Is Gone, Olesiak 2 1-hd 1-4 1-4 6.60

6 Ultra Cordial, Ramos 3 4-4 2-1/2 2-2 1/2 3.40

4 Street Ringer, Eads 7 7 5-1 3-ns 10.40

2 Donnas Final Word, Fackler 5 2-1/2 4-4 4-1 1/4 4.40

5 Chim Chim Gemini, Martinez 1 3-3 3-1/2 5-1 1/2 1.10

3 Seize It, McNeil 4 5-1 6-1 6-2 1/2 12.90

1 Texas Fugitive, Haar 6 6-2 7 7 16.70

$2 Mutuels:

7 Lemons Is Gone $15.20 $6.00 $4.20

6 Ultra Cordial $5.40 $3.20

4 Street Ringer $5.60

Daily Double (2-7), $22.00; Exacta (7-6), $32.40; Superfecta (7-6-4-2), $107.82; Trifecta (7-6-4), $107.85

Time: :22.60 :35 :46.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2018, by Midshipman - Lemonsrgoodongrass by Lemon Drop Kid. Owner: Rodney Paden. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Rodney Paden.

Third Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

5 Inthemistymoonlite, Bethke 2 1-1 1-2 1-1 4.40

7 Stunting, McNeil 9 5-1/2 4-3 2-hd 1.30

4 Lasting Influence, Olesiak 8 3-1 2-1 3-4 1/4 1.80

1 Chiron Eclipse, Ramos 5 2-1 1/2 3-hd 4-1 1/2 16.70

6 Ticker, Martinez 3 6-1 7-3 5-3/4 13.00

3 Splits N Strikes, Eads 10 7-2 5-1 6-2 1/2 44.40

10 Roses for Doug, Garnett 1 9-1/2 8-1/2 7-1 36.40

9 Dixie Trixie, Herman 4 8-3 9-3 8-1 1/2 48.30

8 Give Em Shade, Hynes 7 10 10 9-2 56.00

2 Funky Justice, Sheroski 6 4-1 6-1 10 24.10

$2 Mutuels:

5 Inthemistymoonlite $10.80 $4.80 $2.80

7 Stunting $3.00 $2.20

4 Lasting Influence $2.40

Exacta (5-7), $19.00; Superfecta (5-7-4-1), $20.72; Trifecta (5-7-4), $20.15

Time: :23 :34.80 :47.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Misty’sgoldentouch - Distorted View by Chief Seattle. Owner: Laura R. Bailey. Trainer: Bethke, Troy A.. Breeder: Laura R. Bailey.

Fourth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

4 Zyxyz, Fackler 4 7 3-1 3-2 1-1 5.80

1 Cheverie, Haar 2 1-hd 1-1 1-1 2-5 3/4 3.60

7 Jafmil’s Inferno, McNeil 6 2-4 2-2 2-1/2 3-ns 3.30

3 Sidepocket Bet, Olesiak 1 4-1 4-2 4-3 4-3 1/4 2.20

6 Lets Tango, Herman 5 6-1 7 7 5-2 39.10

5 Personal Cat, Bethke 7 5-1/2 6-2 6-1/2 6-1/2 3.20

2 Dixie Delta, Martinez 3 3-1/2 5-1 5-1 7 16.50

$2 Mutuels:

4 Zyxyz $13.60 $4.60 $3.60

1 Cheverie $5.20 $3.60

7 Jafmil’s Inferno $3.40

Exacta (4-1), $32.70; Superfecta (4-1-7-3), $22.86; Trifecta (4-1-7), $49.85; Pic 3 (7-5-4), $121.35

Time: :24.20 :48.20 1:02 1:15.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2014, by Divine Park - Zeenut by Mingun. Owner: Shelby Sola. Trainer: Sola, Shelby. Breeder: Green Lantern Stables, LLC.

Fifth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

3 D’ Kingfish, Ramos 5 4-2 2-1/2 1-3/4 18.00

9 Cold Snack Thirty, Ziegler 1 2-1/2 3-1 2-nk 15.50

4 He’s a Lady Tamer, Sheroski 4 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 3-1 36.30

7 All for Truth, Eads 2 3-1/2 5-3 4-1/2 1.80

1 It Is Dejavu, Olesiak 6 5-1/2 4-1 5-1 1/4 2.50

6 Rocknroll Rocket, Fackler 7 7-1 6-1 6-3 3/4 6.00

2 Free Music, Martinez 8 8-2 7-6 7-6 1/4 4.90

5 Ordained Cat, Luark 9 9 8 8 22.20

8 Knockyourblockoff, Haar 3 6-1 9-99 9-99 9.40

$2 Mutuels:

3 D’ Kingfish $38.00 $16.40 $11.20

9 Cold Snack Thirty $11.20 $9.00

4 He’s a Lady Tamer $20.20

Exacta (3-9), $304.30; Superfecta (3-9-4-7), $3,854.67; Trifecta (3-9-4), $7,881.50; Pic 3 (5-4-3), $852.05; Pic 4 (7-5-4-3), $2,826.85; Pic 5 (2-7-5-4-3), $159.90

Time: :22.40 :34.80 :46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2014, by D’wildcat - Camera Ready by Distorted Humor. Owner: Jeannette Falls Down. Trainer: Chavez, Juan. Breeder: Mark Deckert.

Claimed: Rocknroll Rocket

Sixth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

4 My Perfect Graydar, Olesiak 1 2-2 1-2 1-1 1.30

2 Picture Me Classy, Martinez 3 4-2 3-1 2-1 1/4 3.30

9 Mitchell County, Ramos 2 6-1 6-1 3-ns 18.00

3 In the Game, Fackler 5 1-hd 2-1 1/2 4-1/2 14.70

6 Medal Maker, Eads 4 8-2 8-1 5-2 5.10

5 Explosive Shoes, Luark 7 7-1 7-1/2 6-ns 6.30

1 Chilly Willis, Herman 9 5-1/2 5-1/2 7-3/4 37.00

7 Okchromey, Haar 8 3-1/2 4-1 8-4 11.20

8 Radicator, Ziegler 6 9 9 9 20.60

$2 Mutuels:

4 My Perfect Graydar $4.60 $3.40 $3.00

2 Picture Me Classy $3.80 $3.60

10 Mitchell County $7.40

Exacta (4-2), $8.80; Superfecta (4-2-10-3), $75.41; Trifecta (4-2-10), $43.40; Pic 3 (4-3-4/6), $435.05

Time: :22.40 :34.40 :47.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Graydar - Myperfectvalentine by Curlin. Owner: Red Shed Stables LLC. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: St. Elias Stable, LLC.

Late Scratches: Thirsty Wildcat

Seventh Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 U S S Lois, Haar 6 3-2 2-1 1-3 1-nk 1.00

7 Porsumsugaronme, Ramos 3 4-1/2 4-1/2 2-1 2-5 3/4 3.00

8 Miss Oratory, Herman 4 7-4 7-5 5-3 3-4 1/2 5.20

5 Sudden Light, Olesiak 2 2-hd 3-1 4-1 4-1/2 6.40

4 Shell Locket, Fackler 1 8 8 7-1/2 5-1 19.00

6 Sweaty Betty, Bethke 7 6-2 5-1 8 6-3/4 11.70

1 Able Catch, Sheroski 5 1-4 1-4 3-3 7-3 1/2 30.50

2 Victory Rose, McNeil 8 5-1 6-1 6-1/2 8 26.90

$2 Mutuels:

3 U S S Lois $4.00 $2.80 $2.10

7 Porsumsugaronme $3.60 $2.60

8 Miss Oratory $2.60

Exacta (3-7), $5.90; Superfecta (3-7-8-5), $5.88; Trifecta (3-7-8), $6.80; Pic 3 (3-4/6-3), $88.70

Time: :23.80 :48.60 1:15.20 1:22.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by Awesome Again - Tiz a Mistress by Cee’s Tizzy. Owner: Tom Grether Farms, Inc. and Lawrence, Heath. Trainer: Lawrence, Heath. Breeder: Adena Springs & Richard BartonEnterprises.

Eighth Race, Purse $8,000, Starters Allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Champagne Bling, Martinez 1 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 1-2 1-1/2 1.30

6 Goodnightloving, Olesiak 6 4-1/2 4-3 3-4 2-2 1.90

5 River Deputy, Fackler 4 6-5 6-8 4-4 3-hd 20.00

2 Moonfield, Haar 2 1-1 1-1 2-1 4-7 5.40

1 Behold That Word, Ramos 3 7 7 7 5-4 30.60

4 Indy N Roses, McNeil 5 5-2 5-1 5-1 6-6 12.60

7 Kiss of Dahpespe, Bethke 7 3-1/2 3-hd 6-3 7 5.40

$2 Mutuels:

3 Champagne Bling $4.60 $2.40 $2.20

7 Goodnightloving $2.40 $2.20

6 River Deputy $5.00

Exacta (3-7), $4.20; Superfecta (3-7-6-2), $5.91; Trifecta (3-7-6), $12.60; Pic 3 (4/6-3-3/5), $7.10

Time: :24.60 :48.40 1:01.40 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Mare 2015, by Too Much Bling - Imma Be a Wildcat by D’wildcat. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Halls Family Trust.

Late Scratches: She’s a Lucky One

Ninth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 Horse Fly, Olesiak 1 1-hd 1-hd 1-1/2 1-1 6.40

2 Hot Blooded Song, Herman 2 4-1 4-1 3-4 2-2 1/4 35.20

7 True West, Fackler 6 7-1 6-1/2 4-hd 3-nk 6.90

9 Green Card, Martinez 7 5-2 2-hd 2-1/2 4-1 20.70

1 Cash Money, McNeil 3 6-hd 9-2 6-1/2 5-1 5.70

3 King of Anything, Eads 10 8-1 7-hd 10 6-1/2 15.40

4 Hyper Drive, Ramos 4 10 10 8-1/2 7-1/2 9.70

8 Ted W, Haar 9 9-2 8-1 7-1/2 8-2 3.10

10 Nattytyme, Luark 8 3-1 5-1 9-1/2 9-1/2 32.60

6 Bandwidth, Bethke 5 2-1/2 3-1/2 5-hd 10 2.10

$2 Mutuels:

5 Horse Fly $14.80 $6.40 $4.60

2 Hot Blooded Song $31.20 $15.40

7 True West $5.60

Daily Double (3-5), $37.00; Exacta (5-2), $176.40; Superfecta (5-2-7-9), $1,893.12; Trifecta (5-2-7), $634.40; Pic 3 (3-3/5-5), $26.65; Pic 4 (4/6-3-3/5-5), $50.20; (3-4/6-3-3/5-5), $414.55

Time: :24.60 :48.80 1:01.60 1:14.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2014, by Mineshaft - Raised Right by Giant’s Causeway. Owner: Bill Mimick and Jeff Jurgenson. Trainer: Hoffman, Robert G.. Breeder: Colts Neck Stables, LLC.

Claimed: True West, Ted W, Bandwidth

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Saturday entries

Post Time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Home Early Shirley, Sheroski) 124 9-2

2, Bella’s Bluff (Eads) 124 6-1

3, Sassy Sapphire (Olesiak) 124 6-1

4, Run and Tell Dat (Martinez) 124 8-1

5, Butyoucalledme (Fackler) 124 12-1

6, Comeonriley (Ramos) 124 10-1

7, Togarock (Haar) 124 7-2

8, Benny’s Girlfriend (Bethke) 124 5-2

Second Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Crow Mountain (Sheroski) 124 10-1

2, Nextportofcall (McNeil) 124 15-1

3, Winters Run (Fackler) 124 8-1

4, Auctioneer (Eads) 124 10-1

5, Ready Or Not (Olesiak) 124 4-1

6, Rahaal, Bethke) 124 5-1

7, Calogero (Haar) 124 5-2

8, Front Office (Martinez) 124 3-1

Third Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Shattered Dreams (McNeil) 124 8-1

2, Midnight Lewis (Herman) 124 4-1

3, Ryders Ghost (Ziegler) 124 15-1

4, Feisty Bird (Martinez) 124 5-2

5, Launched (Bethke) 124 8-1

6, Bold Impact (Ramos) 120 20-1

7, Lil Silver Fox (Haar) 124 5-1

8, Top Star (Fackler) 120 12-1

9, Doubletrouble Bear (Eads) 124 12-1

10, Run for Matty (Olesiak) 124 6-1

Fourth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Hannah Bo Baby (Eads) 124 15-1

2, Sassy Seta (Herman) 124 5-2

3, Fancy Stockings (Ramos) 124 9-2

4, Spell Winder (Haar) 124 12-1

5, Love Not War (Fackler) 124 6-1

6, Mucho Super Girl (Bethke) 124 10-1

7, My Darling Sofia (Martinez) 124 8-1

8, Deja Sue (Luark) 124 7-2

9, Nurse List (Olesiak) 124 10-1

Fifth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Callme Mr Mister (Haar) 124 8-1

2, Clear the Nile (Sheroski) 124 15-1

3, Co Co Kid (McNeil) 124 20-1

4, Sleepy Turtle (Bethke) 124 3-1

5, White Drill (Eads) 124 4-1

6, Kat Dude (Martinez) 124 6-1

7, My Boy Lollipop (Olesiak) 124 5-2

8, Songster (Fackler) 124 12-1

9, Superserg (Ramos) 124 10-1

Sixth Race, $8,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs,

1, Break Free (Herman) 124 12-1

2, Hunter Rocks (Luark) 124 15-1

3, Loud N Proud (Fackler) 124 10-1

4, Epic Drama (Bethke) 124 8-1

5, Beta Capo Song (Martinez) 124 5-2

6, Astonishing Tweet (Eads) 124 7-2

7, Call Me Richard (Olesiak) 124 9-2

8, Southern Mojo (McNeil) 124 6-1

9, Dribbles (Ramos) 124 10-1

Seventh Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

1, Monydontspenitself (Olesiak) 124 8-1

2, Wild Drive (Ramos) 124 6-1

3, Affix (Martinez) 124 3-1

4, Spotitude (McNeil) 124 20-1

5, Cherubim (Haar) 124 5-2

6, Catale Cole Man (Eads) 124 4-1

7, Golden Bullet (Fackler) 124 15-1

8, Day Dreamer (Sheroski) 124 12-1

9, Panic Button (Luark) 124 10-1

Eighth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Shanghai Skipper (Bethke) 124 6-1

2, Awesome Emmit (Haar) 124 10-1

3, Banana Pepper (Ziegler) 124 8-1

4, Doby (Ramos) 124 12-1

5, Knight Disrupto (Martinez) 124 7-2

6, Dance Doctor (Eads) 124 5-2

7, Blabimir (Fackler) 124 6-1

8, Fayette Warrior (Olesiak) 124 9-2

Ninth Race, $15,000, Orphan Kist Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Judge On the Run (Eads) 119 3-1

2, Let’s Go Places (Ramos) 119 6-1

3, Chamber Doors (Haar) 119 12-1

4, Ubetcha Ima Bumper (Fackler) 119 10-1

5, Love At Night (Olesiak) 121 2-1

6, Trepi’s Trpl Crown McNeil) 119 15-1

7, Mayzee (Bethke) 119 4-1

8, Possibly in Love (Martinez) 119 8-1

Tenth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Give Em Fitz (Martinez) 124 12-1

2, Anwara (Haar) 124 10-1

3, Gold Zephyr (Bethke) 124 10-1

4, Franki D Oro (Ramos) 124 3-1

5, Eye On Harper (Sheroski) 124 10-1

6, Hobbs Hope (Luark) 124 12-1

7, Lively Spell (Eads) 124 6-1

8, Dirty Dixie Road (Olesiak) 124 4-1

9, Memories Galore (Fackler) 124 5-1

10, Miss Reveille (McNeil) 124 15-1

Monk’s Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 8 Benny’s Girlfriend — Lemburg’s numbers with new stock is very encouraging.

2, No. 5 Butyoucalledme — Daughter of Twirling Candy tries Fonner oval for first time.

3, No. 7 Togarock — Ran second at this level last time.

Race 2

1, No. 8 Front Office — Exits key race.

2, No. 7 Calagero — Broke maiden easily on 2/27.

3, No. 6 Rahaal — Gets a quick pace to make closing argument.

Race 3

1, No. 4 Feisty Bird — Son of Curlin looks ultra tough in here.

2, No. 5 Launched — Bullet work for Cranwell debut runner. Mom was very very fast.

3, No. 2 Midnight Lewis — Showed major improvement last race.

Race 4

1, No. 7 My Darling Sofia — Classy Illinois-bred makes first start for Martinez barn.

2, No. 2 Sassy Seta — Popular at the claim box.

3, No. 9 Nurse List — Beat top choice last year at Prairie Meadows.

Race 5

1, No. 7 My Boy Lollipop — Gets big class drop today.

2, No. 6 Kat Dude Won Baxter Stakes last year.

3, No. 5 White Drill — Beaten favorite in Fonner debut looks to make amends.

Race 6

1, No. 5 Beta Capo Song — Going for his third win of the meet.

2, No. 7 Call Me Richard — Destroyed a nice bunch here on 2/21.

3, No. 4 Epic Drama — Don’t underestimate this guy, very capable of winning this race.

Race 7

1, No. 8 Day Dreamer — Juicy morning line odds.

2, No. 1 Monydontspenitself — Mine doesn’t need any help.

3, No. 4 Spotitude — His last to first wins here last year were fun to watch.

Race 8

1, No. 2 Awesome Emmit — Just a reminder that he beat Ourbestfriend DL here last year.

2, No. 5 Knight Disruptor — Speedster may get cozy on the lead.

3, No. 4 Doby — Ran very well here last year, could be a surprise at a price.

Race 9

1, No. 7 Mayzee — Not sure what went wrong in 2020, but she was dynamite for an outstanding trainer in 2019. The choice in a wide-open Orphan Kist Stakes.

2, No. 5 Love At Night — She’s won this race the last two years and a three-peat is definitely a possible outcome, but she’s going to have company on the front-end and could be vulnerable at the end.

3, No. 2 Let’s Go Places — She has a real shot in here as the pace should be hot, and she’ll be closing ground in the lane.

Race 10

1, No. 8 Dirty Dixie Road — The layoff is a concern, but she ran very well here last year.

2, No. 2 Anwara — Has some past races that look very formidable, Bliss barn winning at a 33% clip this year.

3, No. 4 Franki D Oro — Finished second in last race.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 10, No. 8 Dirty Dixie Road

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 5, No. 2 Clear the Nile

The Greek’s Picks

Race 1

First: No. 7 Togarock — It’s Showtime!

Second: No.8 Benny’s Girlfriend — She’s a looker

Third: No.3 Sassy Sapphire — Should be there

Race 2

First: No.7 Calogero — Coming off nice Maiden Win

Second: No.5 Ready Or Not — Here we Come

Third: No.8 Front Office — Good Call.

Race 3

First: No.4 Feisty Bird — Claimed from Kneeland

Second: No.10 Run For Matty — In the Money

Third: No.8 Top Star — Might be today

Race 4

First: No.9 Nurse List — How Sweet it is

Second: No.2 Sassy Seta — The Favorite

Third: No.6 Mucho Super Girl — Likes this distance

Race 5

First: No.8 Songster — Wiseguy Play!

Second: No.4 Sleepy Turtle — Wake up Time.

Third: No.7 My Boy Lollipop — Drop in Class

Race 6

First: No.5 Beta Capo Song — Wire to Wire

Second: No.7 Call Me Richard — Just won in the Mud.

Third: No.3 Loud N Proud — Has a chance

Race 7

First: No.2 Wild Drive — On Cruise Control

Second: No.1 Monydontspenitself — Cash is King

Third: No.3 Affix — Closer

Race 8

First: No.5 Knight Disruptor — Let it Ride

Second: No.8 Fayette Warrior — Classy one

Third: No.6 Dance Doctor — Ran 2nd last time

Race 9

First: No.5 Love At Night — The Greek Speaks!

Second: No.2 Let’s Go Places — 2nd in Orphan just last year

Third: No.1 Judge On the Run — Goin for 5 in a row

Race 10

First; No. 8 Dirty Dixie Road — Superfecta Play

Second: No. 7 Lively Spell — Tough Mare

Third: No.1 Give Em Fitz — Trainer Chavez 2for 2 Wins

Fourth: No.4 Frankie D Oro — Don’t count out

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 8 Dirty Dixie Road in 10th

Gus’s Longshot

No. 3 Chamber Doors in 9th

