Trainer Sola is in first stakes race with Judge On the Run

Friday results
First Race, Purse $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Lovesaflyin, Bethke 2 1-hd 1-3 1-3 3/4 .60
5 Platte Girl, Olesiak 3 2-hd 2-1 1/2 2-3 1/2 2.80
4 Bee Merry, Ziegler 4 4-2 4-2 3-hd 16.80
3 Sweet Cowgirl, Martinez 1 3-8 3-7 4-1 2.80
1 Miss Justice, Haar 5 5 5 5 16.80
$2 Mutuels:
2 Lovesaflyin $3.20 $2.20 $2.10
5 Platte Girl $3.00 $2.80
4 Bee Merry $3.20
Exacta (2-5), $4.40
Time: :22.40 :34.60 :47.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by Shadow Hawk - Lovesablumin by Blumin Affair. Owner: Hemmer, Rita M. and Thomas, Thomas E.. Trainer: Hemmer, Terrell M.. Breeder: Terrell M. Hemmer.
Second Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
7 Lemons Is Gone, Olesiak 2 1-hd 1-4 1-4 6.60
6 Ultra Cordial, Ramos 3 4-4 2-1/2 2-2 1/2 3.40
4 Street Ringer, Eads 7 7 5-1 3-ns 10.40
2 Donnas Final Word, Fackler 5 2-1/2 4-4 4-1 1/4 4.40
5 Chim Chim Gemini, Martinez 1 3-3 3-1/2 5-1 1/2 1.10
3 Seize It, McNeil 4 5-1 6-1 6-2 1/2 12.90
1 Texas Fugitive, Haar 6 6-2 7 7 16.70
$2 Mutuels:
7 Lemons Is Gone $15.20 $6.00 $4.20
6 Ultra Cordial $5.40 $3.20
4 Street Ringer $5.60
Daily Double (2-7), $22.00; Exacta (7-6), $32.40; Superfecta (7-6-4-2), $107.82; Trifecta (7-6-4), $107.85
Time: :22.60 :35 :46.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Filly 2018, by Midshipman - Lemonsrgoodongrass by Lemon Drop Kid. Owner: Rodney Paden. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Rodney Paden.
Third Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
5 Inthemistymoonlite, Bethke 2 1-1 1-2 1-1 4.40
7 Stunting, McNeil 9 5-1/2 4-3 2-hd 1.30
4 Lasting Influence, Olesiak 8 3-1 2-1 3-4 1/4 1.80
1 Chiron Eclipse, Ramos 5 2-1 1/2 3-hd 4-1 1/2 16.70
6 Ticker, Martinez 3 6-1 7-3 5-3/4 13.00
3 Splits N Strikes, Eads 10 7-2 5-1 6-2 1/2 44.40
10 Roses for Doug, Garnett 1 9-1/2 8-1/2 7-1 36.40
9 Dixie Trixie, Herman 4 8-3 9-3 8-1 1/2 48.30
8 Give Em Shade, Hynes 7 10 10 9-2 56.00
2 Funky Justice, Sheroski 6 4-1 6-1 10 24.10
$2 Mutuels:
5 Inthemistymoonlite $10.80 $4.80 $2.80
7 Stunting $3.00 $2.20
4 Lasting Influence $2.40
Exacta (5-7), $19.00; Superfecta (5-7-4-1), $20.72; Trifecta (5-7-4), $20.15
Time: :23 :34.80 :47.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Misty’sgoldentouch - Distorted View by Chief Seattle. Owner: Laura R. Bailey. Trainer: Bethke, Troy A.. Breeder: Laura R. Bailey.
Fourth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
4 Zyxyz, Fackler 4 7 3-1 3-2 1-1 5.80
1 Cheverie, Haar 2 1-hd 1-1 1-1 2-5 3/4 3.60
7 Jafmil’s Inferno, McNeil 6 2-4 2-2 2-1/2 3-ns 3.30
3 Sidepocket Bet, Olesiak 1 4-1 4-2 4-3 4-3 1/4 2.20
6 Lets Tango, Herman 5 6-1 7 7 5-2 39.10
5 Personal Cat, Bethke 7 5-1/2 6-2 6-1/2 6-1/2 3.20
2 Dixie Delta, Martinez 3 3-1/2 5-1 5-1 7 16.50
$2 Mutuels:
4 Zyxyz $13.60 $4.60 $3.60
1 Cheverie $5.20 $3.60
7 Jafmil’s Inferno $3.40
Exacta (4-1), $32.70; Superfecta (4-1-7-3), $22.86; Trifecta (4-1-7), $49.85; Pic 3 (7-5-4), $121.35
Time: :24.20 :48.20 1:02 1:15.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2014, by Divine Park - Zeenut by Mingun. Owner: Shelby Sola. Trainer: Sola, Shelby. Breeder: Green Lantern Stables, LLC.
Fifth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
3 D’ Kingfish, Ramos 5 4-2 2-1/2 1-3/4 18.00
9 Cold Snack Thirty, Ziegler 1 2-1/2 3-1 2-nk 15.50
4 He’s a Lady Tamer, Sheroski 4 1-1 1/2 1-1 1/2 3-1 36.30
7 All for Truth, Eads 2 3-1/2 5-3 4-1/2 1.80
1 It Is Dejavu, Olesiak 6 5-1/2 4-1 5-1 1/4 2.50
6 Rocknroll Rocket, Fackler 7 7-1 6-1 6-3 3/4 6.00
2 Free Music, Martinez 8 8-2 7-6 7-6 1/4 4.90
5 Ordained Cat, Luark 9 9 8 8 22.20
8 Knockyourblockoff, Haar 3 6-1 9-99 9-99 9.40
$2 Mutuels:
3 D’ Kingfish $38.00 $16.40 $11.20
9 Cold Snack Thirty $11.20 $9.00
4 He’s a Lady Tamer $20.20
Exacta (3-9), $304.30; Superfecta (3-9-4-7), $3,854.67; Trifecta (3-9-4), $7,881.50; Pic 3 (5-4-3), $852.05; Pic 4 (7-5-4-3), $2,826.85; Pic 5 (2-7-5-4-3), $159.90
Time: :22.40 :34.80 :46.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2014, by D’wildcat - Camera Ready by Distorted Humor. Owner: Jeannette Falls Down. Trainer: Chavez, Juan. Breeder: Mark Deckert.
Claimed: Rocknroll Rocket
Sixth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
4 My Perfect Graydar, Olesiak 1 2-2 1-2 1-1 1.30
2 Picture Me Classy, Martinez 3 4-2 3-1 2-1 1/4 3.30
9 Mitchell County, Ramos 2 6-1 6-1 3-ns 18.00
3 In the Game, Fackler 5 1-hd 2-1 1/2 4-1/2 14.70
6 Medal Maker, Eads 4 8-2 8-1 5-2 5.10
5 Explosive Shoes, Luark 7 7-1 7-1/2 6-ns 6.30
1 Chilly Willis, Herman 9 5-1/2 5-1/2 7-3/4 37.00
7 Okchromey, Haar 8 3-1/2 4-1 8-4 11.20
8 Radicator, Ziegler 6 9 9 9 20.60
$2 Mutuels:
4 My Perfect Graydar $4.60 $3.40 $3.00
2 Picture Me Classy $3.80 $3.60
10 Mitchell County $7.40
Exacta (4-2), $8.80; Superfecta (4-2-10-3), $75.41; Trifecta (4-2-10), $43.40; Pic 3 (4-3-4/6), $435.05
Time: :22.40 :34.40 :47.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2016, by Graydar - Myperfectvalentine by Curlin. Owner: Red Shed Stables LLC. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: St. Elias Stable, LLC.
Late Scratches: Thirsty Wildcat
Seventh Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 U S S Lois, Haar 6 3-2 2-1 1-3 1-nk 1.00
7 Porsumsugaronme, Ramos 3 4-1/2 4-1/2 2-1 2-5 3/4 3.00
8 Miss Oratory, Herman 4 7-4 7-5 5-3 3-4 1/2 5.20
5 Sudden Light, Olesiak 2 2-hd 3-1 4-1 4-1/2 6.40
4 Shell Locket, Fackler 1 8 8 7-1/2 5-1 19.00
6 Sweaty Betty, Bethke 7 6-2 5-1 8 6-3/4 11.70
1 Able Catch, Sheroski 5 1-4 1-4 3-3 7-3 1/2 30.50
2 Victory Rose, McNeil 8 5-1 6-1 6-1/2 8 26.90
$2 Mutuels:
3 U S S Lois $4.00 $2.80 $2.10
7 Porsumsugaronme $3.60 $2.60
8 Miss Oratory $2.60
Exacta (3-7), $5.90; Superfecta (3-7-8-5), $5.88; Trifecta (3-7-8), $6.80; Pic 3 (3-4/6-3), $88.70
Time: :23.80 :48.60 1:15.20 1:22.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by Awesome Again - Tiz a Mistress by Cee’s Tizzy. Owner: Tom Grether Farms, Inc. and Lawrence, Heath. Trainer: Lawrence, Heath. Breeder: Adena Springs & Richard BartonEnterprises.
Eighth Race, Purse $8,000, Starters Allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Champagne Bling, Martinez 1 2-1 1/2 2-1 1/2 1-2 1-1/2 1.30
6 Goodnightloving, Olesiak 6 4-1/2 4-3 3-4 2-2 1.90
5 River Deputy, Fackler 4 6-5 6-8 4-4 3-hd 20.00
2 Moonfield, Haar 2 1-1 1-1 2-1 4-7 5.40
1 Behold That Word, Ramos 3 7 7 7 5-4 30.60
4 Indy N Roses, McNeil 5 5-2 5-1 5-1 6-6 12.60
7 Kiss of Dahpespe, Bethke 7 3-1/2 3-hd 6-3 7 5.40
$2 Mutuels:
3 Champagne Bling $4.60 $2.40 $2.20
7 Goodnightloving $2.40 $2.20
6 River Deputy $5.00
Exacta (3-7), $4.20; Superfecta (3-7-6-2), $5.91; Trifecta (3-7-6), $12.60; Pic 3 (4/6-3-3/5), $7.10
Time: :24.60 :48.40 1:01.40 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: Gr/ro Mare 2015, by Too Much Bling - Imma Be a Wildcat by D’wildcat. Owner: D and L Farms. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: Halls Family Trust.
Late Scratches: She’s a Lucky One
Ninth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Horse Fly, Olesiak 1 1-hd 1-hd 1-1/2 1-1 6.40
2 Hot Blooded Song, Herman 2 4-1 4-1 3-4 2-2 1/4 35.20
7 True West, Fackler 6 7-1 6-1/2 4-hd 3-nk 6.90
9 Green Card, Martinez 7 5-2 2-hd 2-1/2 4-1 20.70
1 Cash Money, McNeil 3 6-hd 9-2 6-1/2 5-1 5.70
3 King of Anything, Eads 10 8-1 7-hd 10 6-1/2 15.40
4 Hyper Drive, Ramos 4 10 10 8-1/2 7-1/2 9.70
8 Ted W, Haar 9 9-2 8-1 7-1/2 8-2 3.10
10 Nattytyme, Luark 8 3-1 5-1 9-1/2 9-1/2 32.60
6 Bandwidth, Bethke 5 2-1/2 3-1/2 5-hd 10 2.10
$2 Mutuels:
5 Horse Fly $14.80 $6.40 $4.60
2 Hot Blooded Song $31.20 $15.40
7 True West $5.60
Daily Double (3-5), $37.00; Exacta (5-2), $176.40; Superfecta (5-2-7-9), $1,893.12; Trifecta (5-2-7), $634.40; Pic 3 (3-3/5-5), $26.65; Pic 4 (4/6-3-3/5-5), $50.20; (3-4/6-3-3/5-5), $414.55
Time: :24.60 :48.80 1:01.60 1:14.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2014, by Mineshaft - Raised Right by Giant’s Causeway. Owner: Bill Mimick and Jeff Jurgenson. Trainer: Hoffman, Robert G.. Breeder: Colts Neck Stables, LLC.
Claimed: True West, Ted W, Bandwidth
Attendance:
Handle: $0
Saturday entries
Post Time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Home Early Shirley, Sheroski) 124 9-2
2, Bella’s Bluff (Eads) 124 6-1
3, Sassy Sapphire (Olesiak) 124 6-1
4, Run and Tell Dat (Martinez) 124 8-1
5, Butyoucalledme (Fackler) 124 12-1
6, Comeonriley (Ramos) 124 10-1
7, Togarock (Haar) 124 7-2
8, Benny’s Girlfriend (Bethke) 124 5-2
Second Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Crow Mountain (Sheroski) 124 10-1
2, Nextportofcall (McNeil) 124 15-1
3, Winters Run (Fackler) 124 8-1
4, Auctioneer (Eads) 124 10-1
5, Ready Or Not (Olesiak) 124 4-1
6, Rahaal, Bethke) 124 5-1
7, Calogero (Haar) 124 5-2
8, Front Office (Martinez) 124 3-1
Third Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Shattered Dreams (McNeil) 124 8-1
2, Midnight Lewis (Herman) 124 4-1
3, Ryders Ghost (Ziegler) 124 15-1
4, Feisty Bird (Martinez) 124 5-2
5, Launched (Bethke) 124 8-1
6, Bold Impact (Ramos) 120 20-1
7, Lil Silver Fox (Haar) 124 5-1
8, Top Star (Fackler) 120 12-1
9, Doubletrouble Bear (Eads) 124 12-1
10, Run for Matty (Olesiak) 124 6-1
Fourth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Hannah Bo Baby (Eads) 124 15-1
2, Sassy Seta (Herman) 124 5-2
3, Fancy Stockings (Ramos) 124 9-2
4, Spell Winder (Haar) 124 12-1
5, Love Not War (Fackler) 124 6-1
6, Mucho Super Girl (Bethke) 124 10-1
7, My Darling Sofia (Martinez) 124 8-1
8, Deja Sue (Luark) 124 7-2
9, Nurse List (Olesiak) 124 10-1
Fifth Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Callme Mr Mister (Haar) 124 8-1
2, Clear the Nile (Sheroski) 124 15-1
3, Co Co Kid (McNeil) 124 20-1
4, Sleepy Turtle (Bethke) 124 3-1
5, White Drill (Eads) 124 4-1
6, Kat Dude (Martinez) 124 6-1
7, My Boy Lollipop (Olesiak) 124 5-2
8, Songster (Fackler) 124 12-1
9, Superserg (Ramos) 124 10-1
Sixth Race, $8,000, Starters allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs,
1, Break Free (Herman) 124 12-1
2, Hunter Rocks (Luark) 124 15-1
3, Loud N Proud (Fackler) 124 10-1
4, Epic Drama (Bethke) 124 8-1
5, Beta Capo Song (Martinez) 124 5-2
6, Astonishing Tweet (Eads) 124 7-2
7, Call Me Richard (Olesiak) 124 9-2
8, Southern Mojo (McNeil) 124 6-1
9, Dribbles (Ramos) 124 10-1
Seventh Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
1, Monydontspenitself (Olesiak) 124 8-1
2, Wild Drive (Ramos) 124 6-1
3, Affix (Martinez) 124 3-1
4, Spotitude (McNeil) 124 20-1
5, Cherubim (Haar) 124 5-2
6, Catale Cole Man (Eads) 124 4-1
7, Golden Bullet (Fackler) 124 15-1
8, Day Dreamer (Sheroski) 124 12-1
9, Panic Button (Luark) 124 10-1
Eighth Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Shanghai Skipper (Bethke) 124 6-1
2, Awesome Emmit (Haar) 124 10-1
3, Banana Pepper (Ziegler) 124 8-1
4, Doby (Ramos) 124 12-1
5, Knight Disrupto (Martinez) 124 7-2
6, Dance Doctor (Eads) 124 5-2
7, Blabimir (Fackler) 124 6-1
8, Fayette Warrior (Olesiak) 124 9-2
Ninth Race, $15,000, Orphan Kist Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Judge On the Run (Eads) 119 3-1
2, Let’s Go Places (Ramos) 119 6-1
3, Chamber Doors (Haar) 119 12-1
4, Ubetcha Ima Bumper (Fackler) 119 10-1
5, Love At Night (Olesiak) 121 2-1
6, Trepi’s Trpl Crown McNeil) 119 15-1
7, Mayzee (Bethke) 119 4-1
8, Possibly in Love (Martinez) 119 8-1
Tenth Race, $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Give Em Fitz (Martinez) 124 12-1
2, Anwara (Haar) 124 10-1
3, Gold Zephyr (Bethke) 124 10-1
4, Franki D Oro (Ramos) 124 3-1
5, Eye On Harper (Sheroski) 124 10-1
6, Hobbs Hope (Luark) 124 12-1
7, Lively Spell (Eads) 124 6-1
8, Dirty Dixie Road (Olesiak) 124 4-1
9, Memories Galore (Fackler) 124 5-1
10, Miss Reveille (McNeil) 124 15-1
Race 1
1, No. 8 Benny’s Girlfriend — Lemburg’s numbers with new stock is very encouraging.
2, No. 5 Butyoucalledme — Daughter of Twirling Candy tries Fonner oval for first time.
3, No. 7 Togarock — Ran second at this level last time.
Race 2
1, No. 8 Front Office — Exits key race.
2, No. 7 Calagero — Broke maiden easily on 2/27.
3, No. 6 Rahaal — Gets a quick pace to make closing argument.
Race 3
1, No. 4 Feisty Bird — Son of Curlin looks ultra tough in here.
2, No. 5 Launched — Bullet work for Cranwell debut runner. Mom was very very fast.
3, No. 2 Midnight Lewis — Showed major improvement last race.
Race 4
1, No. 7 My Darling Sofia — Classy Illinois-bred makes first start for Martinez barn.
2, No. 2 Sassy Seta — Popular at the claim box.
3, No. 9 Nurse List — Beat top choice last year at Prairie Meadows.
Race 5
1, No. 7 My Boy Lollipop — Gets big class drop today.
2, No. 6 Kat Dude Won Baxter Stakes last year.
3, No. 5 White Drill — Beaten favorite in Fonner debut looks to make amends.
Race 6
1, No. 5 Beta Capo Song — Going for his third win of the meet.
2, No. 7 Call Me Richard — Destroyed a nice bunch here on 2/21.
3, No. 4 Epic Drama — Don’t underestimate this guy, very capable of winning this race.
Race 7
1, No. 8 Day Dreamer — Juicy morning line odds.
2, No. 1 Monydontspenitself — Mine doesn’t need any help.
3, No. 4 Spotitude — His last to first wins here last year were fun to watch.
Race 8
1, No. 2 Awesome Emmit — Just a reminder that he beat Ourbestfriend DL here last year.
2, No. 5 Knight Disruptor — Speedster may get cozy on the lead.
3, No. 4 Doby — Ran very well here last year, could be a surprise at a price.
Race 9
1, No. 7 Mayzee — Not sure what went wrong in 2020, but she was dynamite for an outstanding trainer in 2019. The choice in a wide-open Orphan Kist Stakes.
2, No. 5 Love At Night — She’s won this race the last two years and a three-peat is definitely a possible outcome, but she’s going to have company on the front-end and could be vulnerable at the end.
3, No. 2 Let’s Go Places — She has a real shot in here as the pace should be hot, and she’ll be closing ground in the lane.
Race 10
1, No. 8 Dirty Dixie Road — The layoff is a concern, but she ran very well here last year.
2, No. 2 Anwara — Has some past races that look very formidable, Bliss barn winning at a 33% clip this year.
3, No. 4 Franki D Oro — Finished second in last race.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 10, No. 8 Dirty Dixie Road
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 5, No. 2 Clear the Nile
Race 1
First: No. 7 Togarock — It’s Showtime!
Second: No.8 Benny’s Girlfriend — She’s a looker
Third: No.3 Sassy Sapphire — Should be there
Race 2
First: No.7 Calogero — Coming off nice Maiden Win
Second: No.5 Ready Or Not — Here we Come
Third: No.8 Front Office — Good Call.
Race 3
First: No.4 Feisty Bird — Claimed from Kneeland
Second: No.10 Run For Matty — In the Money
Third: No.8 Top Star — Might be today
Race 4
First: No.9 Nurse List — How Sweet it is
Second: No.2 Sassy Seta — The Favorite
Third: No.6 Mucho Super Girl — Likes this distance
Race 5
First: No.8 Songster — Wiseguy Play!
Second: No.4 Sleepy Turtle — Wake up Time.
Third: No.7 My Boy Lollipop — Drop in Class
Race 6
First: No.5 Beta Capo Song — Wire to Wire
Second: No.7 Call Me Richard — Just won in the Mud.
Third: No.3 Loud N Proud — Has a chance
Race 7
First: No.2 Wild Drive — On Cruise Control
Second: No.1 Monydontspenitself — Cash is King
Third: No.3 Affix — Closer
Race 8
First: No.5 Knight Disruptor — Let it Ride
Second: No.8 Fayette Warrior — Classy one
Third: No.6 Dance Doctor — Ran 2nd last time
Race 9
First: No.5 Love At Night — The Greek Speaks!
Second: No.2 Let’s Go Places — 2nd in Orphan just last year
Third: No.1 Judge On the Run — Goin for 5 in a row
Race 10
First; No. 8 Dirty Dixie Road — Superfecta Play
Second: No. 7 Lively Spell — Tough Mare
Third: No.1 Give Em Fitz — Trainer Chavez 2for 2 Wins
Fourth: No.4 Frankie D Oro — Don’t count out
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 8 Dirty Dixie Road in 10th
Gus’s Longshot
No. 3 Chamber Doors in 9th
