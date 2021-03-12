Trainer Sola is in first stakes race with Judge On the Run

Judge On the Run, who will be ridden Saturday by jockey Jason Eads, kept that streak going by winning two $25,000 one-furlong claiming races, first at Columbus and then at Horsemen’s Park.

Sola said those one-furlong races don’t really prove much.

“I don’t know how much you can read into them either,” Sola said. “It’s not like we were training really hard for them. We pulled them out of their winter break and hoped they come home with a win and she did.”

Judge On the Run isn’t the only mare in the Orphan Kist to find success in one-furlong races. Ubetcha Ima Bumper, who won the Orphan Kist in 2016 and 2017 for trainer Brian Roberts, won three of those one-furlong sprints — one each at Columbus, Atokad and Horsemen’s Park.

In the last sprint at Horsemen’s Park, Ubetcha Ima Bumper — a 10-year-old daughter of Shadow Hawk and Bumperette — edged Super Charlie, who won the Ogataul last week at Fonner Park, by a neck.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sola knows all about Ubetcha Ima Bumper. Sola was training her until she moved to the barn of Jesse Compton in the fall.

Compton is Sola’s boyfriend, so she still has a strong interest in Ubetcha Ima Bumper.