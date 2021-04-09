 Skip to main content
Two big stake races taking place Saturday at Fonner Park
Two big stake races taking place Saturday at Fonner Park

Barrett Stinson

Two big stake races are on tap Saturday at Fonner Park.

First comes the 46th running of the $15,000 Runza Stakes as the eighth race on the 10-race card. That will be followed by the 64th running of the $20,000 Dowd Mile. Both races feature full fields of 10 horses.

The Runza, a six-furlong race for fillies and mare, has three mares who have won stake races at Fonner. That includes Love At Night, ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by Terrell Hemmer, who won the Runza in 2019

Love At Night also won both the Bold Accent Stakes and the Orphan Kist Stakes in 2019 and 2020

First Alternate, ridden by Adrian Ramos and trained by Stetson Mitchell, won the Bold Accent Stakes earlier this year at Fonner, while Judge On the Run, ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Shelby Sola, won the Orphan Kist Stakes.

First Alternate, a 6-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Alternation and Now U Know, has four wins in 30 career starts. She has raced several different distances and been successful at them.

“She’s just a race horse,” Mitchell said. “She just wants to go whenever you let her go. A mile and a sixteenth was too far for her, a half mile was too short for her, but she found the winner’s circle at both of those distances.”

First Alternate is a slight morning-line favorite at 3-1. Such Great Heights, ridden by Jason Eads and trained by Robert Hoffman, was second in the Bold Accent and is 4-1 on the morning line.

Love At Night and Judge On the Run are both 8-1.

First Alternate drew the No. 9 post position for the Runza.

“I would have liked to maybe have drawn a little better post position to the inside, but maybe we can get away from the gate clean and put ourselves in a good position and stay out of traffic,” Mitchell said. “That’s what we need to do.

“There are some nice mares in there, but she’s a nice mare too.”

The Dowd is alo loaded with quality horses. Marissa Black’s duo of Mr. Tickle ridden by Bryan McNeil and Blue Harbor ridden by Armando Martinez are 2-1 and 3-1, respectively on the morning line.

Mr. Tickle won the Budweiser-Tondi March 20 at Fonner Park with Blue Harbor second. A year ago, Blue Harbor was second in the Bosselman Pump & Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes with Mr. Tickle third behind winner Sleepy Eyses Todd.

Ourbestfriend D L, ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by David C. Anderson, won the Grasmick Stakes and an $11,000 allowance race earlier this year, but he faded down the stretch in the Budweiser-Tondi and finished sixth on heavy track with a strong headwind that hampered the front runners that day.

Ourbestfriend D L has never gone a mile before.

“There’s a little bit of speed in the Dowd, but like i told the owners, we don’t know he can’t go that,” Anderson said. “Maybe his speed will hold. He’ll be one of the pace setters, and maybe he’ll keep going. That’s our thought anyhow.”

The Schuyler Condon trained Rock City Roadhog, ridden by Nathan Haar, won the Bosselman in 2019 and is 6-1 on the morning line. He’s raced four times at Fonner this year without a win, but can be counted on to make a charge down the stretch again on Saturday.

Anderson said you can definitely expect Mr. Tickle and Blue Harbor to be coming hard down the stretch.

“They’re both nice horses,” Anderson said. “Really nice horses actually. But we just thought we’d give it a go and see. He hasn’t proved to us yet that can’t go a mile. Maybe after tomorrow we’ll say, ‘That was a bad idea.’ But you don’t know until you try.”

Mitchell also has Catalogue at 25-1 on the morning line going in the Dowd. It’s a horse that was previously trained by Isai Gonzalez at Fairgrounds in Louisiana. Gonzalez sent him to Mitchell at Fonner Park and his wife, Ramsye Mitchell, fell in love with him and bought him.

“I think he’ll be alright,” Stetson Mitchell said. “He’s kind of another First Alternate. He just wants to be a race horse. He enjoys the job. He’ll probably give you everything he has every time you run him.”

Hoofprints

— The longshot winner of Friday was Easy Target in the fourth race. He was ridden by Armando Martinez and trained by Don Young and paid $42.20 to win.

— Jockey Adrian Ramos had two wins on the day.

— Trainer David Anderson had two wins.

— The Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot had a carryover of more than $50,000 going into Friday. Four of five winners paid $450.75, so the jackpot will be even larger on Saturday.

Friday results

First Race, Purse $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Lovesaflyin, Bethke 2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1-2 1-1 3/4 .50

4 Miss Elise, Pusac 5 6 6 3-3 2-1 3/4 18.50

5 Joy Forever, Eads 4 4-1/2 3-1 1/2 2-2 3-5 5.80

2 Gogetmbugs, Ziegler 6 5-3 5-hd 4-hd 4-2 3/4 5.30

1 Question Markie, Olesiak 1 2-hd 4-1/2 6 5-3 1/2 5.40

3 Wild Blue Kiss, McNeil 3 3-3 2-1 5-2 6 14.60

$2 Mutuels:

6 Lovesaflyin $3.00 $2.40 $2.20

4 Miss Elise $7.60 $6.40

5 Joy Forever $3.00

Exacta (6-4), $17.20; Trifecta (6-4-5), $25.85

Time: :24.60 :49.40 1:03.20 1:17.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by Shadow Hawk - Lovesablumin by Blumin Affair. Owner: Hemmer, Rita M. and Thomas, Thomas E.. Trainer: Hemmer, Terrell M.. Breeder: Terrell M. Hemmer.

Second Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

3 Ultra Cordial, Ramos 2 3-5 3-6 1-5 1-11 3/4 1.10

4 Texas Fugitive, Haar 1 5-2 4-1 4-2 2-1 1/2 8.20

2 Didi McCurdy, Martinez 4 2-3 2-1 2-hd 3-1 8.90

6 Seize It, Ziegler 8 6-1 5-2 5-5 4-2 1/4 13.50

1 Unplucked Gem, McNeil 3 1-1/2 1-1/2 3-4 5-6 1/2 1.70

8 Total Outburst, Fackler 7 7-3 6-hd 6-7 6-12 22.10

7 Our Lady Bling, Bethke 6 4-hd 7-10 7-12 7-13 1/4 33.30

5 Destiny’s Empire, Pusac 5 8 8 8 8 27.80

$2 Mutuels:

3 Ultra Cordial $4.20 $2.60 $2.20

4 Texas Fugitive $5.60 $4.40

2 Didi McCurdy $5.00

Daily Double (6-3), $7.00; Exacta (3-4), $15.00; Superfecta (3-4-2-6), $23.80; Trifecta (3-4-2), $27.30

Time: :23.80 :48.40 1:01.60 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2018, by Palace Malice - Ultra Vow by Broken Vow. Owner: TK Stables LLC (Kevin and Tammie Hulse), Todd Veerhusen, Larry Klein and Lowell Eisenhauer. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Pegasus Stud, LLC.

Third Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Fancy Stockings, Ramos 4 3-1/2 3-1 1/2 1-1/2 1.80

4 Love Not War, Fackler 3 4-3 4-2 2-1/2 4.20

5 Holiday Clover, Martinez 1 1-hd 2-1/2 3-3/4 3.20

7 Deja Sue, Pusac 2 2-1 1/2 1-1 4-2 1/2 4.10

3 Lively Spell, Eads 7 5-1 1/2 5-6 5-4 20.00

6 Haleys Heist, Olesiak 6 6-3 6-3 6-3 3/4 5.50

1 Pure Brightness, Haar 5 7 7 7 18.10

$2 Mutuels:

3 Fancy Stockings $5.60 $3.60 $2.40

5 Love Not War $5.00 $3.00

6 Holiday Clover $2.40

Exacta (3-5), $13.50; Superfecta (3-5-6-8), $7.98; Trifecta (3-5-6), $15.90

Time: :23.20 :35 :47.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2016, by Mr. Nightlinger - This Crazy Life by Lydgate. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Carl Moore Management LLC.

Late Scratches: Sassy Seta

Fourth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds

9 Easy Target, Martinez 1 3-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-1/2 20.10

3 Splits N Strikes, Pusac 7 7-4 6-1/2 2-nk 16.60

5 Chiron Eclipse, Olesiak 5 1-hd 2-hd 3-1 1.40

8 Liberty Flies, Haar 4 4-1 5-1 4-1/2 1.60

4 Give Em Shade, Hynes 3 5-1 4-hd 5-nk 50.90

7 Cowgirl Court, Wood 2 2-1 3-1 6-1 7.20

1 Top of the Podium, McNeil 6 6-hd 7-4 7-3 26.30

2 Sweet Eclipse, Ramos 8 8-5 8-7 8-10 1/2 6.20

6 Affair Advantage, Ziegler 9 9 9 9 52.80

$2 Mutuels

10 Easy Target $42.20 $20.00 $7.00

4 Splits N Strikes $14.60 $6.60

6 Chiron Eclipse $2.80

Exacta (10-4), $393.50; Superfecta (10-4-6-9), $491.66; Trifecta (10-4-6), $665.00; Pic 3 (3-1/3-10), $167.45

Time: :23.80 :36.40 :49. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2014, by Regal Ransom - Soul Kiss by Perfect Soul (IRE). Owner: Dave Walker. Trainer: Young, Don A.. Breeder: Don Young & Choya Young.

Late Scratches: Whoa Nellie Girl

Fifth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

5 (dq)Tiger On Your Six, Haar 2 3-1 3-1/2 2-3 1-nk 12.80

1 Wild Drive, Olesiak 4 1-hd 1-1 1-2 2-2 3/4 1.90

4 Green Card, Martinez 8 8-2 5-1 3-1 1/2 3-2 1/2 6.70

3 All for Truth, Eads 7 6-2 7-1 1/2 5-1/2 4-1 1/4 2.30

7 Willowy Danseur, Pusac 9 9 9 7-3 5-1 22.80

9 Fulkerson, Hynes 6 4-hd 4-3 4-1/2 6-1/2 39.30

2 Ordained Cat, Wood 3 2-3 2-hd 6-1 7-2 21.20

6 For the Hustle, Bethke 1 7-2 8-1 9 8-nk 4.00

8 Taylor’s Prince, Fackler 5 5-1/2 6-2 8-2 9 13.20

$2 Mutuels:

5 Tiger On Your Six $10.20 $6.80

1 Wild Drive $5.80 $3.80 $3.20

4 Green Card $4.40

Exacta (1-5), $30.50; Superfecta (1-5-4-3), $57.68; Trifecta (1-5-4), $93.15; Pic 3 (1/3-10-1), $226.40; Pic 4 (3-1/3-10-1), $478.40; Pic 5 (6-3-1/3-10-1), $2,161.00

Time: :23.20 :47.80 1:14.60 1:21.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Corfu - Wild Plum Circle by Offlee Wild. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Julian Serna, Jr. & Marie Serna.

Claimed: For the Hustle

Sixth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

9 Mr. Mike, Fackler 5 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-1/2 1-1 1/2 3.80

4 Holiday Man, Pusac 3 2-1/2 2-1/2 2-1 2-ns 14.30

2 It Is Dejavu, Olesiak 2 5-1/2 6-2 4-1/2 3-3/4 1.90

8 Nattytyme, Ramos 6 6-hd 5-1/2 3-hd 4-3 4.40

7 Merlo’s Lad, Eads 4 3-1/2 4-hd 5-1 1/2 5-3/4 9.40

6 Theboyfromjersey, Martinez 7 7-4 3-hd 6-2 6-2 1/4 3.80

1 Hunter Rocks, Luark 9 8-3 7-2 7-1 1/2 7-1 3/4 39.80

3 Pierpont, Haar 1 4-1 8-3 8-5 8-3 15.20

5 Spoon Boss, Wood 8 9 9 9 9 28.60

$2 Mutuels:

9 Mr. Mike $9.60 $5.60 $3.80

4 Holiday Man $12.80 $7.00

2 It Is Dejavu $3.00

Exacta (9-4), $45.50; Superfecta (9-4-2-8), $53.84; Trifecta (9-4-2), $88.30; Pic 3 (10-1-9), $850.65

Time: :24.20 :48.40 1:01.60 1:14.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Candy Ride (ARG) - Driving Rain by Storm Cat. Owner: James Harder. Trainer: Hoffman, Robert G.. Breeder: Cerca Trova.

Claimed: Mr. Mike

Seventh Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Five B C, Luark 8 5-hd 4-1 2-1 1/2 1-1 3/4 4.20

7 Sylvia’s Rocket, Olesiak 5 1-hd 1-1 1-1/2 2-2 2.70

4 Lightning Bug, McNeil 9 9-6 6-1 1/2 3-3 3-1 3.40

2 Dreaming About You, Fackler 10 10 10 5-1 4-7 1/4 10.80

1 Witts Question, Wood 7 8-1 1/2 7-hd 7-1 5-nk 44.90

9 Ranbir, Haar 3 2-2 3-2 6-3 6-1 1/2 3.60

8 Just Splendid, Martinez 4 3-1 2-hd 4-hd 7-4 16.10

10 P R Girl Crush, Bethke 2 6-1/2 5-hd 8-3 8-2 1/2 22.50

5 Gypsy Wind Jeanne, Ramos 6 7-1 9-1 1/2 9-1 9-5 1/2 14.50

3 Complete Sense, Eads 1 4-1/2 8-1 1/2 10 10 18.20

$2 Mutuels:

6 Five B C $10.40 $4.60 $3.60

7 Sylvia’s Rocket $4.00 $3.60

4 Lightning Bug $3.20

Exacta (6-7), $23.80; Superfecta (6-7-4-2), $56.26; Trifecta (6-7-4), $40.40; Pic 3 (1-9-6), $40.65

Time: :23 :47.60 1:15 1:22. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2016, by Drosselmeyer - Xquenda by Cape Canaveral. Owner: Monty Luark. Trainer: Luark, Monty. Breeder: Cesar Parra.

Eighth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds

6 Unlawful Assembly, McNeil 4 3-1/2 3-2 1-1/2 1-1 3/4 3.30

2 Bentley’s Dream, Haar 3 4-2 2-1 1/2 3-2 2-nk 1.50

3 Remarkable Charm, Fackler 6 6 6 5-4 3-hd 7.50

4 Miss Rules, Eads 5 5-3 5-1/2 4-hd 4-3/4 4.60

1 Leighton Kentucky, Martinez 2 1-2 1-hd 2-1/2 5-11 1/2 3.30

5 Jamacian Me Money, Pusac 1 2-1 1/2 4-hd 6 6 11.20

$2 Mutuels:

8 Unlawful Assembly $8.60 $4.20 $2.80

2 Bentley’s Dream $3.20 $2.40

3 Remarkable Charm $3.40

Exacta (8-2), $10.70; Superfecta (8-2-3-4), $6.10; Trifecta (8-2-3), $15.20; Pic 3 (9-6-8), $84.15

Time: :24.60 :49 1:02.60 1:15.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2017, by Notional - Imma Bee Sexy by Evansville Slew. Owner: Duane Lafferty. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Joe Petalino & William Sparks.

Late Scratches: Alex’s Bourbon, Goodnightloving

Ninth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards

PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds

2 Mas Mischief, Wood 4 6-2 6-4 3-1 1-3 1-5 .90

8 Panic Button, Olesiak 5 7-1 1/2 7-1 1/2 6-1/2 3-1 1/2 2-nk 7.40

9 Affix, Haar 8 8-3 8-4 8-5 4-3 3-4 1/4 12.70

6 Miner’s Notion, McNeil 7 4-2 5-1 1/2 7-2 5-1 4-nk 2.90

1 Smokin B, Eads 9 5-1/2 3-1 1-1/2 2-1 5-1 1/4 15.30

4 Behold That Word, Ramos 1 9 9 9 7-6 6-7 14.90

7 Dream Baby Dream, Bethke 2 3-2 4-1/2 2-hd 6-hd 7-8 1/2 19.80

5 Keep On Zenon On, Martinez 3 2-hd 2-hd 4-1 8-6 8-13 1/4 26.30

3 Catale Cole Man, Pusac 6 1-1/2 1-1 1/2 5-1/2 9 9 16.30

$2 Mutuels:

2 Mas Mischief $3.80 $2.60 $2.20

8 Panic Button $4.80 $2.80

9 Affix $4.20

Daily Double (8-2), $25.60; Exacta (2-8), $15.00; Superfecta (2-8-9-6), $20.63; Trifecta (2-8-9), $37.60; Pic 3 (6-8-2), $35.20; Pic 4 (9-6-8-2), $157.20; (1-9-6-8-2), $450.75

Time: :25.40 :49.60 1:16.80 1:42.60 1:47. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2014, by Into Mischief - Poco Mas by A.P. Indy. Owner: Henry S. Witt, Jr.. Trainer: Gourneau, Jerry. Breeder: Mt. Brilliant Farm LLC.

Attendance:

Handle: $0

Saturday entries

Saturday

Post time: 1:30 p.m

First Race, $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Starring John Wain (McNeil) 124 3-1

2, Warrior’s Lullaby (Haar) 124 4-1

3, Scooter’s Boy (Olesiak) 124 2-1

4, Forest Treasure (Ramos) 124 10-1

5, Gee Whiz Who (Bethke) 124 6-1

6, Holding Fast (Martinez) 124 7-2

Second Race, $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Bee Merry (Ziegler) 124 8-1

2, Zibby Too (Fackler) 124 3-1

3, Sweet Cowgirl (Martinez) 124 10-1

4, Miss Justice (Haar) 124 4-1

5, Streaknsilverstone (Eads) 124 5-2

6, Priceless Miracle (Bethke) 124 10-1

7, Tea At Noon (Pusac) 124 15-1

8, Platte Girl (Olesiak) 124 5-1

Third Race, $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Bartenders Mistake (Fackler) 124 5-2

2, Quickley Cat (Ramos) 124 12-1

3, Pete and Repete (Eads) 124 8-1

4, Kenhedoit (Wood) 124 10-1

5, Yayasgotmoregame (Ziegler) 124 6-1

6, Want to Be Cowboy (Martinez) 124 7-2

7, Ye Be Judged (Pusac) 124 6-1

8, Report to Duty (Haar) 124 9-2

Fourth Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Butyoucalledme (Fackler) 124 3-1

2, Run and Tell Dat (Olesiak) 124 15-1

3, Glorious Invasor (Bethke) 124 12-1

4, Laine’s Peach (Ziegler) 124 12-1

5, Ticker (Martinez) 124 4-1

6, Mollys Melodie (McNeil) 124 8-1

7, Nurse Katie (Pusac) 124 6-1

8, Goodness Cat (Ramos) 124 10-1

9, Home Early Shirley (Wood) 124 10-1

10, Bella’s Bluff (Eads) 124 5-1

Fifth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Fantastry (Martinez) 124 6-1

2, Super Motion (Pusac) 120 12-1

3, Hot Artie (Ziegler) 120 20-1

4, Hesalittle Shady (Eads) 120 8-1

5, Youwonderwhyidrink (Luark) 124 4-1

6, Minco Honey (Wood) 124 15-1

7, Halo Jax (Ramos) 120 5-1

8, Run for Matty (Fackler) 124 8-1

9, I C Well (Hynes) 124 12-1

10, Tiger the Man (Haar) 124 5-2

Sixth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Gaspergou (Pusac) 124 5-2

2, Backchatter (Fackler) 124 5-1

3, Troublewithacurve (Eads) 120 6-1

4, Up Time (Wood) 124 8-1

5, Front Office (Haar) 124 8-1

6, Goose (Olesiak) 124 4-1

7, Comegetsome (Martinez) 124 15-1

8, Rahaal (Bethke) 124 12-1

9, Phantom Threeonine (McNeil) 124 20-1

10, Nextportofcall (Ramos) 124 12-1

Seventh Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Dance Doctor (Eads) 124 12-1

2, Swiss Minister (Bethke) 124 12-1

3, Doby, McNeil (Mitchell) 124 8-1

4, Danz a Rebel (Luark) 124 15-1

5, King of Candy (Martinez) 124 4-1

6, Miner Heat (Pusac) 124 8-1

7, Bubbas Dixie (Ramos) 124 5-1

8, Blabimir (Fackler) 124 20-1

9, Spirit Mission (Haar) 124 6-1

10, Fayette Warrior (Olesiak) 124 5-2

Eighth Race, $15,000, Runza Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Princess Trina (Martinez) 119 5-1

2, U S S Lois (Haar) 119 12-1

3, Love At Night (Olesiak) 121 8-1

4, Erebuni (Pusac) 119 15-1

5, Ransomed (Fackler) 121 6-1

6, Judge On the Run (Bethke) 121 8-1

7, Sennebec Summer (McNeil) 115 10-1

8, Such Great Heights (Eads) 121 4-1

9, First Alternate (Ramos) 121 3-1

10, Dixie Nation (Wood) 119 15-1

Ninth Race, $20,000, Dowd Mile Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.

1, Sorryaboutnothing (Luark) 121 15-1

2, Matriculate (Bethke) 119 25-1

3, Shades of Victory (Wood) 119 20-1

4, Ourbestfriend D L (Olesiak) 119 9-2

5, Blue Harbor (Martinez) 124 2-1

6, Mr. Tickle (McNeil) 119 3-1

7, Banana Pepper (Ziegler) 119 12-1

8, Poderoso Equs (Eads) 119 8-1

9, Rock City Roadhog (Haar) 119 6-1

10, Catalogue (Ramos) 119 25-1

Tenth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Day Dreamer (Wood) 124 20-1

2, Renvyle (Pusac) 124 15-1

3, Golden Bullet (Fackler) 124 6-1

4, I’m Lucky (Luark) 124 8-1

5, Goodwillambassador (Martinez) 12 12-1

6, Herbie (Bethke) 124 5-1

7, Break Free (McNeil) 124 8-1

8, Collins Ave (Ramos) 124 5-2

9, My Boy Lollipop (Olesiak) 124 4-1

10, Outrun the Posse (Haar) 124 12-1

Monk's Moneymakers

Race 1

1, No. 6 Holding Fast — Has won twice here before off similar layoffs.

2, No. 3 Scooter’s Boy — Ran an impressive third in the Tondi.

3, No. 1 Starring John Wain — Came from the clouds to win on 3/27.

Race 2

1, No. 8 Platte Girl — Beaten favorite by two of these in last, redemption day.

2, No. 2 Zibby Too — The one to fear.

3, No. 3 Sweet Cowgirl — Will be winging it on the front end.

Race 3

1, No. 1 Bartenders Mistake — Cruised to a win over many of these on 3/21.

2, No.6 Want to Be Cowboy — Has never been out of the exacta.

3, No. 7 Ye Be Judged — Third time off layoff.

Race 4

1, No. 5 Ticker — Ran second last race, probably favorite.

2, No. 6 Mollys Melodie — Turfway Park invader has been facing stronger competiiton.

3, No. 1 Butyoucalledme — Usually bugging me about a car warranty.

Race 5

1, No. 10 Tiger the Man — Dials back from solid mile effort.

2, No. 1 Fantastry — Definitely the main competition.

3, No. 8 Run for Matty — Check his races against Top Star and Go Go Sam.

Race 6

1, No.5 Front Office — Today’s the day.

2, No. 6 Goose — Nipped top choice last race.

3, No. 2 Backchatter — Usually competitive here.

Race 7

1, No. 10 Fayette Warrior — Two clear wins against similar, looking for a hat trick.

2, No. 5 King of Candy — Demolished an easier bunch on 3/26.

3, No. 7 Bubba’s Dixie — Big time closer will by flying late.

Race 8

1, No.9 First Alternate — Bold Accent winner looks to put Runza on resume.

2, No. 5 Ransomed — An impressive career 14 for 16 in the money.

3, No. 1 Princess Trina---Very capable of winning this, but will have lots of company on the front end.

Race 9

1, No. 5 Blue Harbor — Looks to turn table on stable mate today.

2, No. 6 Mr. Tickle — Black holding a pair of aces in the Dowd.

3, No. 3 Poderoso Equs — Compton with great numbers off short rest.

Race 10

1, No. 5 Goodwillambassador — Black barn looks to sweep late double.

2, No. 9 My Boy Lollipop — Got the worst of it last time, dangerous here.

3, No. 8 Collins Ave — Beat Lollipop last race.

Best Bet of the Day

Race 3, No. 1 Bartenders Mistake

Longshot Play of the Day

Race 8, No. 10 Dixie Nation

The Greek's Picks

Race 1

First: No. 6 Holding Fast — Daily Double Play

Second: No. 3 Scooters Boy — 3rd in The Tondi

Third: No. 1 Starring John Wain — Ok Pilgrim.

Race 2

First: No. 2 Zibby Too — Gerald goin for 2 in a row

Second: No. 5 Streaknsilverstone — One for Krause

Third: No. 8 Platte Girl — Outta Anderson Barn

Race 3

First: No. 7 Ye Be Judged — Get Serious Baby!

Second: No. 1 Bartenders Mistake — Scotch and Water

Third: No. 6 Want to Be Cowboy — In the money

Race 4

First: No. 5 Ticker — Graduates today

Second: No. 1 Butyoucalledme — Coming off a route

Third: No. 10 Bella’s Bluff — Don’t fold here.

Race 5

First: No. 10 Tiger the Man — Roar to the finish

Second: No. 8 Run for Matty — Ran evenly in last

Third: No. 1 Fantastry — Bred well

Race 6

First: No. 2 Backchatter — One for Stueby

Second: No. 6 Goose — On the improve

Third: No. 3 Troublewithacurve — Here comes the fast ball

Race 7

First: No. 10 Fayette Warrior — Wiseguy Play!

Second: No. 5 King of Candy — Won by 10 last time

Third: No. 6 Miner Heat — Sleeper

Race 8

First: No. 3 Love At Night — The class!

Second: No. 6 Judge On The Run — Winner of Orphan Kist

Third: No. 1 Princess Trina — Has Potential

Race 9

First: No. 5 Blue Harbor — The Greek Speaks

Second: No. 6 Mr. Tickle — Winner of The Tondi

Third: No. 3 Shades of Victory — In from Sam Houston

Race 10

First: No. 6 Herbie — Go Huskers

Second: No. 2 Renvyle — Put in Superfecta

Third: No. 9 My Boy Lillipop — First time this distance

Fourth: No. 3 Golden Bullet — Fackler up!

Gus’s Best Bet

No. 6 Judge On the Run in 8th

Gus’s Longshot

No. 7 Ye Be Judged in 3rd

Download the Anchor app to listen to The Greek’s podcast featuring his Fonner Park picks.

