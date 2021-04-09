Two big stake races taking place Saturday at Fonner Park

Friday results
First Race, Purse $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Lovesaflyin, Bethke 2 1-1 1/2 1-1 1-2 1-1 3/4 .50
4 Miss Elise, Pusac 5 6 6 3-3 2-1 3/4 18.50
5 Joy Forever, Eads 4 4-1/2 3-1 1/2 2-2 3-5 5.80
2 Gogetmbugs, Ziegler 6 5-3 5-hd 4-hd 4-2 3/4 5.30
1 Question Markie, Olesiak 1 2-hd 4-1/2 6 5-3 1/2 5.40
3 Wild Blue Kiss, McNeil 3 3-3 2-1 5-2 6 14.60
$2 Mutuels:
6 Lovesaflyin $3.00 $2.40 $2.20
4 Miss Elise $7.60 $6.40
5 Joy Forever $3.00
Exacta (6-4), $17.20; Trifecta (6-4-5), $25.85
Time: :24.60 :49.40 1:03.20 1:17.20. Track: fast. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Filly 2017, by Shadow Hawk - Lovesablumin by Blumin Affair. Owner: Hemmer, Rita M. and Thomas, Thomas E.. Trainer: Hemmer, Terrell M.. Breeder: Terrell M. Hemmer.
Second Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
3 Ultra Cordial, Ramos 2 3-5 3-6 1-5 1-11 3/4 1.10
4 Texas Fugitive, Haar 1 5-2 4-1 4-2 2-1 1/2 8.20
2 Didi McCurdy, Martinez 4 2-3 2-1 2-hd 3-1 8.90
6 Seize It, Ziegler 8 6-1 5-2 5-5 4-2 1/4 13.50
1 Unplucked Gem, McNeil 3 1-1/2 1-1/2 3-4 5-6 1/2 1.70
8 Total Outburst, Fackler 7 7-3 6-hd 6-7 6-12 22.10
7 Our Lady Bling, Bethke 6 4-hd 7-10 7-12 7-13 1/4 33.30
5 Destiny’s Empire, Pusac 5 8 8 8 8 27.80
$2 Mutuels:
3 Ultra Cordial $4.20 $2.60 $2.20
4 Texas Fugitive $5.60 $4.40
2 Didi McCurdy $5.00
Daily Double (6-3), $7.00; Exacta (3-4), $15.00; Superfecta (3-4-2-6), $23.80; Trifecta (3-4-2), $27.30
Time: :23.80 :48.40 1:01.60 1:15. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2018, by Palace Malice - Ultra Vow by Broken Vow. Owner: TK Stables LLC (Kevin and Tammie Hulse), Todd Veerhusen, Larry Klein and Lowell Eisenhauer. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Pegasus Stud, LLC.
Third Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Fancy Stockings, Ramos 4 3-1/2 3-1 1/2 1-1/2 1.80
4 Love Not War, Fackler 3 4-3 4-2 2-1/2 4.20
5 Holiday Clover, Martinez 1 1-hd 2-1/2 3-3/4 3.20
7 Deja Sue, Pusac 2 2-1 1/2 1-1 4-2 1/2 4.10
3 Lively Spell, Eads 7 5-1 1/2 5-6 5-4 20.00
6 Haleys Heist, Olesiak 6 6-3 6-3 6-3 3/4 5.50
1 Pure Brightness, Haar 5 7 7 7 18.10
$2 Mutuels:
3 Fancy Stockings $5.60 $3.60 $2.40
5 Love Not War $5.00 $3.00
6 Holiday Clover $2.40
Exacta (3-5), $13.50; Superfecta (3-5-6-8), $7.98; Trifecta (3-5-6), $15.90
Time: :23.20 :35 :47.60. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2016, by Mr. Nightlinger - This Crazy Life by Lydgate. Owner: Ramsye J. Mitchell. Trainer: Mitchell, Stetson. Breeder: Carl Moore Management LLC.
Late Scratches: Sassy Seta
Fourth Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
9 Easy Target, Martinez 1 3-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-1/2 20.10
3 Splits N Strikes, Pusac 7 7-4 6-1/2 2-nk 16.60
5 Chiron Eclipse, Olesiak 5 1-hd 2-hd 3-1 1.40
8 Liberty Flies, Haar 4 4-1 5-1 4-1/2 1.60
4 Give Em Shade, Hynes 3 5-1 4-hd 5-nk 50.90
7 Cowgirl Court, Wood 2 2-1 3-1 6-1 7.20
1 Top of the Podium, McNeil 6 6-hd 7-4 7-3 26.30
2 Sweet Eclipse, Ramos 8 8-5 8-7 8-10 1/2 6.20
6 Affair Advantage, Ziegler 9 9 9 9 52.80
$2 Mutuels
10 Easy Target $42.20 $20.00 $7.00
4 Splits N Strikes $14.60 $6.60
6 Chiron Eclipse $2.80
Exacta (10-4), $393.50; Superfecta (10-4-6-9), $491.66; Trifecta (10-4-6), $665.00; Pic 3 (3-1/3-10), $167.45
Time: :23.80 :36.40 :49. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2014, by Regal Ransom - Soul Kiss by Perfect Soul (IRE). Owner: Dave Walker. Trainer: Young, Don A.. Breeder: Don Young & Choya Young.
Late Scratches: Whoa Nellie Girl
Fifth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 (dq)Tiger On Your Six, Haar 2 3-1 3-1/2 2-3 1-nk 12.80
1 Wild Drive, Olesiak 4 1-hd 1-1 1-2 2-2 3/4 1.90
4 Green Card, Martinez 8 8-2 5-1 3-1 1/2 3-2 1/2 6.70
3 All for Truth, Eads 7 6-2 7-1 1/2 5-1/2 4-1 1/4 2.30
7 Willowy Danseur, Pusac 9 9 9 7-3 5-1 22.80
9 Fulkerson, Hynes 6 4-hd 4-3 4-1/2 6-1/2 39.30
2 Ordained Cat, Wood 3 2-3 2-hd 6-1 7-2 21.20
6 For the Hustle, Bethke 1 7-2 8-1 9 8-nk 4.00
8 Taylor’s Prince, Fackler 5 5-1/2 6-2 8-2 9 13.20
$2 Mutuels:
5 Tiger On Your Six $10.20 $6.80
1 Wild Drive $5.80 $3.80 $3.20
4 Green Card $4.40
Exacta (1-5), $30.50; Superfecta (1-5-4-3), $57.68; Trifecta (1-5-4), $93.15; Pic 3 (1/3-10-1), $226.40; Pic 4 (3-1/3-10-1), $478.40; Pic 5 (6-3-1/3-10-1), $2,161.00
Time: :23.20 :47.80 1:14.60 1:21.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Corfu - Wild Plum Circle by Offlee Wild. Owner: Garald W. Wollesen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Julian Serna, Jr. & Marie Serna.
Claimed: For the Hustle
Sixth Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
9 Mr. Mike, Fackler 5 1-1 1/2 1-1/2 1-1/2 1-1 1/2 3.80
4 Holiday Man, Pusac 3 2-1/2 2-1/2 2-1 2-ns 14.30
2 It Is Dejavu, Olesiak 2 5-1/2 6-2 4-1/2 3-3/4 1.90
8 Nattytyme, Ramos 6 6-hd 5-1/2 3-hd 4-3 4.40
7 Merlo’s Lad, Eads 4 3-1/2 4-hd 5-1 1/2 5-3/4 9.40
6 Theboyfromjersey, Martinez 7 7-4 3-hd 6-2 6-2 1/4 3.80
1 Hunter Rocks, Luark 9 8-3 7-2 7-1 1/2 7-1 3/4 39.80
3 Pierpont, Haar 1 4-1 8-3 8-5 8-3 15.20
5 Spoon Boss, Wood 8 9 9 9 9 28.60
$2 Mutuels:
9 Mr. Mike $9.60 $5.60 $3.80
4 Holiday Man $12.80 $7.00
2 It Is Dejavu $3.00
Exacta (9-4), $45.50; Superfecta (9-4-2-8), $53.84; Trifecta (9-4-2), $88.30; Pic 3 (10-1-9), $850.65
Time: :24.20 :48.40 1:01.60 1:14.80. Track: fast. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Candy Ride (ARG) - Driving Rain by Storm Cat. Owner: James Harder. Trainer: Hoffman, Robert G.. Breeder: Cerca Trova.
Claimed: Mr. Mike
Seventh Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Five B C, Luark 8 5-hd 4-1 2-1 1/2 1-1 3/4 4.20
7 Sylvia’s Rocket, Olesiak 5 1-hd 1-1 1-1/2 2-2 2.70
4 Lightning Bug, McNeil 9 9-6 6-1 1/2 3-3 3-1 3.40
2 Dreaming About You, Fackler 10 10 10 5-1 4-7 1/4 10.80
1 Witts Question, Wood 7 8-1 1/2 7-hd 7-1 5-nk 44.90
9 Ranbir, Haar 3 2-2 3-2 6-3 6-1 1/2 3.60
8 Just Splendid, Martinez 4 3-1 2-hd 4-hd 7-4 16.10
10 P R Girl Crush, Bethke 2 6-1/2 5-hd 8-3 8-2 1/2 22.50
5 Gypsy Wind Jeanne, Ramos 6 7-1 9-1 1/2 9-1 9-5 1/2 14.50
3 Complete Sense, Eads 1 4-1/2 8-1 1/2 10 10 18.20
$2 Mutuels:
6 Five B C $10.40 $4.60 $3.60
7 Sylvia’s Rocket $4.00 $3.60
4 Lightning Bug $3.20
Exacta (6-7), $23.80; Superfecta (6-7-4-2), $56.26; Trifecta (6-7-4), $40.40; Pic 3 (1-9-6), $40.65
Time: :23 :47.60 1:15 1:22. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Mare 2016, by Drosselmeyer - Xquenda by Cape Canaveral. Owner: Monty Luark. Trainer: Luark, Monty. Breeder: Cesar Parra.
Eighth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Unlawful Assembly, McNeil 4 3-1/2 3-2 1-1/2 1-1 3/4 3.30
2 Bentley’s Dream, Haar 3 4-2 2-1 1/2 3-2 2-nk 1.50
3 Remarkable Charm, Fackler 6 6 6 5-4 3-hd 7.50
4 Miss Rules, Eads 5 5-3 5-1/2 4-hd 4-3/4 4.60
1 Leighton Kentucky, Martinez 2 1-2 1-hd 2-1/2 5-11 1/2 3.30
5 Jamacian Me Money, Pusac 1 2-1 1/2 4-hd 6 6 11.20
$2 Mutuels:
8 Unlawful Assembly $8.60 $4.20 $2.80
2 Bentley’s Dream $3.20 $2.40
3 Remarkable Charm $3.40
Exacta (8-2), $10.70; Superfecta (8-2-3-4), $6.10; Trifecta (8-2-3), $15.20; Pic 3 (9-6-8), $84.15
Time: :24.60 :49 1:02.60 1:15.40. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Filly 2017, by Notional - Imma Bee Sexy by Evansville Slew. Owner: Duane Lafferty. Trainer: Ecoffey, Gilbert W.. Breeder: Joe Petalino & William Sparks.
Late Scratches: Alex’s Bourbon, Goodnightloving
Ninth Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile Seventy Yards
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Odds
2 Mas Mischief, Wood 4 6-2 6-4 3-1 1-3 1-5 .90
8 Panic Button, Olesiak 5 7-1 1/2 7-1 1/2 6-1/2 3-1 1/2 2-nk 7.40
9 Affix, Haar 8 8-3 8-4 8-5 4-3 3-4 1/4 12.70
6 Miner’s Notion, McNeil 7 4-2 5-1 1/2 7-2 5-1 4-nk 2.90
1 Smokin B, Eads 9 5-1/2 3-1 1-1/2 2-1 5-1 1/4 15.30
4 Behold That Word, Ramos 1 9 9 9 7-6 6-7 14.90
7 Dream Baby Dream, Bethke 2 3-2 4-1/2 2-hd 6-hd 7-8 1/2 19.80
5 Keep On Zenon On, Martinez 3 2-hd 2-hd 4-1 8-6 8-13 1/4 26.30
3 Catale Cole Man, Pusac 6 1-1/2 1-1 1/2 5-1/2 9 9 16.30
$2 Mutuels:
2 Mas Mischief $3.80 $2.60 $2.20
8 Panic Button $4.80 $2.80
9 Affix $4.20
Daily Double (8-2), $25.60; Exacta (2-8), $15.00; Superfecta (2-8-9-6), $20.63; Trifecta (2-8-9), $37.60; Pic 3 (6-8-2), $35.20; Pic 4 (9-6-8-2), $157.20; (1-9-6-8-2), $450.75
Time: :25.40 :49.60 1:16.80 1:42.60 1:47. Track: fast. Pedigree: B Gelding 2014, by Into Mischief - Poco Mas by A.P. Indy. Owner: Henry S. Witt, Jr.. Trainer: Gourneau, Jerry. Breeder: Mt. Brilliant Farm LLC.
Attendance:
Handle: $0
Saturday entries
Saturday
Post time: 1:30 p.m
First Race, $11,000, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Starring John Wain (McNeil) 124 3-1
2, Warrior’s Lullaby (Haar) 124 4-1
3, Scooter’s Boy (Olesiak) 124 2-1
4, Forest Treasure (Ramos) 124 10-1
5, Gee Whiz Who (Bethke) 124 6-1
6, Holding Fast (Martinez) 124 7-2
Second Race, $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Bee Merry (Ziegler) 124 8-1
2, Zibby Too (Fackler) 124 3-1
3, Sweet Cowgirl (Martinez) 124 10-1
4, Miss Justice (Haar) 124 4-1
5, Streaknsilverstone (Eads) 124 5-2
6, Priceless Miracle (Bethke) 124 10-1
7, Tea At Noon (Pusac) 124 15-1
8, Platte Girl (Olesiak) 124 5-1
Third Race, $9,680, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Bartenders Mistake (Fackler) 124 5-2
2, Quickley Cat (Ramos) 124 12-1
3, Pete and Repete (Eads) 124 8-1
4, Kenhedoit (Wood) 124 10-1
5, Yayasgotmoregame (Ziegler) 124 6-1
6, Want to Be Cowboy (Martinez) 124 7-2
7, Ye Be Judged (Pusac) 124 6-1
8, Report to Duty (Haar) 124 9-2
Fourth Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Butyoucalledme (Fackler) 124 3-1
2, Run and Tell Dat (Olesiak) 124 15-1
3, Glorious Invasor (Bethke) 124 12-1
4, Laine’s Peach (Ziegler) 124 12-1
5, Ticker (Martinez) 124 4-1
6, Mollys Melodie (McNeil) 124 8-1
7, Nurse Katie (Pusac) 124 6-1
8, Goodness Cat (Ramos) 124 10-1
9, Home Early Shirley (Wood) 124 10-1
10, Bella’s Bluff (Eads) 124 5-1
Fifth Race, $7,200, Maiden special weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Fantastry (Martinez) 124 6-1
2, Super Motion (Pusac) 120 12-1
3, Hot Artie (Ziegler) 120 20-1
4, Hesalittle Shady (Eads) 120 8-1
5, Youwonderwhyidrink (Luark) 124 4-1
6, Minco Honey (Wood) 124 15-1
7, Halo Jax (Ramos) 120 5-1
8, Run for Matty (Fackler) 124 8-1
9, I C Well (Hynes) 124 12-1
10, Tiger the Man (Haar) 124 5-2
Sixth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Gaspergou (Pusac) 124 5-2
2, Backchatter (Fackler) 124 5-1
3, Troublewithacurve (Eads) 120 6-1
4, Up Time (Wood) 124 8-1
5, Front Office (Haar) 124 8-1
6, Goose (Olesiak) 124 4-1
7, Comegetsome (Martinez) 124 15-1
8, Rahaal (Bethke) 124 12-1
9, Phantom Threeonine (McNeil) 124 20-1
10, Nextportofcall (Ramos) 124 12-1
Seventh Race, $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Dance Doctor (Eads) 124 12-1
2, Swiss Minister (Bethke) 124 12-1
3, Doby, McNeil (Mitchell) 124 8-1
4, Danz a Rebel (Luark) 124 15-1
5, King of Candy (Martinez) 124 4-1
6, Miner Heat (Pusac) 124 8-1
7, Bubbas Dixie (Ramos) 124 5-1
8, Blabimir (Fackler) 124 20-1
9, Spirit Mission (Haar) 124 6-1
10, Fayette Warrior (Olesiak) 124 5-2
Eighth Race, $15,000, Runza Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Princess Trina (Martinez) 119 5-1
2, U S S Lois (Haar) 119 12-1
3, Love At Night (Olesiak) 121 8-1
4, Erebuni (Pusac) 119 15-1
5, Ransomed (Fackler) 121 6-1
6, Judge On the Run (Bethke) 121 8-1
7, Sennebec Summer (McNeil) 115 10-1
8, Such Great Heights (Eads) 121 4-1
9, First Alternate (Ramos) 121 3-1
10, Dixie Nation (Wood) 119 15-1
Ninth Race, $20,000, Dowd Mile Stakes, 3 yo’s & up, One Mile.
1, Sorryaboutnothing (Luark) 121 15-1
2, Matriculate (Bethke) 119 25-1
3, Shades of Victory (Wood) 119 20-1
4, Ourbestfriend D L (Olesiak) 119 9-2
5, Blue Harbor (Martinez) 124 2-1
6, Mr. Tickle (McNeil) 119 3-1
7, Banana Pepper (Ziegler) 119 12-1
8, Poderoso Equs (Eads) 119 8-1
9, Rock City Roadhog (Haar) 119 6-1
10, Catalogue (Ramos) 119 25-1
Tenth Race, $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Day Dreamer (Wood) 124 20-1
2, Renvyle (Pusac) 124 15-1
3, Golden Bullet (Fackler) 124 6-1
4, I’m Lucky (Luark) 124 8-1
5, Goodwillambassador (Martinez) 12 12-1
6, Herbie (Bethke) 124 5-1
7, Break Free (McNeil) 124 8-1
8, Collins Ave (Ramos) 124 5-2
9, My Boy Lollipop (Olesiak) 124 4-1
10, Outrun the Posse (Haar) 124 12-1
Monk's Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 6 Holding Fast — Has won twice here before off similar layoffs.
2, No. 3 Scooter’s Boy — Ran an impressive third in the Tondi.
3, No. 1 Starring John Wain — Came from the clouds to win on 3/27.
Race 2
1, No. 8 Platte Girl — Beaten favorite by two of these in last, redemption day.
2, No. 2 Zibby Too — The one to fear.
3, No. 3 Sweet Cowgirl — Will be winging it on the front end.
Race 3
1, No. 1 Bartenders Mistake — Cruised to a win over many of these on 3/21.
2, No.6 Want to Be Cowboy — Has never been out of the exacta.
3, No. 7 Ye Be Judged — Third time off layoff.
Race 4
1, No. 5 Ticker — Ran second last race, probably favorite.
2, No. 6 Mollys Melodie — Turfway Park invader has been facing stronger competiiton.
3, No. 1 Butyoucalledme — Usually bugging me about a car warranty.
Race 5
1, No. 10 Tiger the Man — Dials back from solid mile effort.
2, No. 1 Fantastry — Definitely the main competition.
3, No. 8 Run for Matty — Check his races against Top Star and Go Go Sam.
Race 6
1, No.5 Front Office — Today’s the day.
2, No. 6 Goose — Nipped top choice last race.
3, No. 2 Backchatter — Usually competitive here.
Race 7
1, No. 10 Fayette Warrior — Two clear wins against similar, looking for a hat trick.
2, No. 5 King of Candy — Demolished an easier bunch on 3/26.
3, No. 7 Bubba’s Dixie — Big time closer will by flying late.
Race 8
1, No.9 First Alternate — Bold Accent winner looks to put Runza on resume.
2, No. 5 Ransomed — An impressive career 14 for 16 in the money.
3, No. 1 Princess Trina---Very capable of winning this, but will have lots of company on the front end.
Race 9
1, No. 5 Blue Harbor — Looks to turn table on stable mate today.
2, No. 6 Mr. Tickle — Black holding a pair of aces in the Dowd.
3, No. 3 Poderoso Equs — Compton with great numbers off short rest.
Race 10
1, No. 5 Goodwillambassador — Black barn looks to sweep late double.
2, No. 9 My Boy Lollipop — Got the worst of it last time, dangerous here.
3, No. 8 Collins Ave — Beat Lollipop last race.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 3, No. 1 Bartenders Mistake
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 8, No. 10 Dixie Nation
The Greek's Picks
Race 1
First: No. 6 Holding Fast — Daily Double Play
Second: No. 3 Scooters Boy — 3rd in The Tondi
Third: No. 1 Starring John Wain — Ok Pilgrim.
Race 2
First: No. 2 Zibby Too — Gerald goin for 2 in a row
Second: No. 5 Streaknsilverstone — One for Krause
Third: No. 8 Platte Girl — Outta Anderson Barn
Race 3
First: No. 7 Ye Be Judged — Get Serious Baby!
Second: No. 1 Bartenders Mistake — Scotch and Water
Third: No. 6 Want to Be Cowboy — In the money
Race 4
First: No. 5 Ticker — Graduates today
Second: No. 1 Butyoucalledme — Coming off a route
Third: No. 10 Bella’s Bluff — Don’t fold here.
Race 5
First: No. 10 Tiger the Man — Roar to the finish
Second: No. 8 Run for Matty — Ran evenly in last
Third: No. 1 Fantastry — Bred well
Race 6
First: No. 2 Backchatter — One for Stueby
Second: No. 6 Goose — On the improve
Third: No. 3 Troublewithacurve — Here comes the fast ball
Race 7
First: No. 10 Fayette Warrior — Wiseguy Play!
Second: No. 5 King of Candy — Won by 10 last time
Third: No. 6 Miner Heat — Sleeper
Race 8
First: No. 3 Love At Night — The class!
Second: No. 6 Judge On The Run — Winner of Orphan Kist
Third: No. 1 Princess Trina — Has Potential
Race 9
First: No. 5 Blue Harbor — The Greek Speaks
Second: No. 6 Mr. Tickle — Winner of The Tondi
Third: No. 3 Shades of Victory — In from Sam Houston
Race 10
First: No. 6 Herbie — Go Huskers
Second: No. 2 Renvyle — Put in Superfecta
Third: No. 9 My Boy Lillipop — First time this distance
Fourth: No. 3 Golden Bullet — Fackler up!
Gus’s Best Bet
No. 6 Judge On the Run in 8th
Gus’s Longshot
No. 7 Ye Be Judged in 3rd
Download the Anchor app to listen to The Greek’s podcast featuring his Fonner Park picks.