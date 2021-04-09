Two big stake races taking place Saturday at Fonner Park

Two big stake races are on tap Saturday at Fonner Park.

First comes the 46th running of the $15,000 Runza Stakes as the eighth race on the 10-race card. That will be followed by the 64th running of the $20,000 Dowd Mile. Both races feature full fields of 10 horses.

The Runza, a six-furlong race for fillies and mare, has three mares who have won stake races at Fonner. That includes Love At Night, ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by Terrell Hemmer, who won the Runza in 2019

Love At Night also won both the Bold Accent Stakes and the Orphan Kist Stakes in 2019 and 2020

First Alternate, ridden by Adrian Ramos and trained by Stetson Mitchell, won the Bold Accent Stakes earlier this year at Fonner, while Judge On the Run, ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Shelby Sola, won the Orphan Kist Stakes.

First Alternate, a 6-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Alternation and Now U Know, has four wins in 30 career starts. She has raced several different distances and been successful at them.

“She’s just a race horse,” Mitchell said. “She just wants to go whenever you let her go. A mile and a sixteenth was too far for her, a half mile was too short for her, but she found the winner’s circle at both of those distances.”