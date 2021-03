Two stake races on tap at Fonner

“We took him home turned him out, freshened him up,” Anderson said. “Now as a 5-year-old he’s come back pretty solid, more mature.”

He will be challenged Saturday by a strong field of seven other colts and geldings. That field includes Rock City Roadhog, the winner of the 2018 Bosselman Pump & Pantry-Gus Fonner Stakes, who is 6-1 on the morning line.

Trainer Schuyler Condon had planned on running Rock City Roadhog at Oaklawn Park, but the 11-year-old Arkansas-bred son of Valid Expectations and Hanyah was not given a stall so Condon brought him to Fonner Park.

He rolled to a win in a $10,000 allowance/optional claiming race in his first out of the season and then finished second to News Box, trained by Kelli Martinez, in his second with jockey Nathan Haar on board both times.

“We probably got kind of greedy running him back in two weeks,” Condon said. “We should have waited on him. I wanted to get him on the same schedule as the stakes races coming up.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He beat a really nice field the second weekend and then got beat by a pretty nice horse the third weekend of Kelli Martinez’s.”

In the end, Condon said coming straight to Fonner was probably best for Rock City Roadhog.