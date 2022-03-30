Virus treatment having positive effect at Fonner Park

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the horsemen in Barn R at Fonner Park.

The equine herpes that hit that barn led to two horses being euthanized and several others becoming sick and put the entire barn of 100 horses under quarantine.

Veteran trainer Larry Donlin, a Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame member, is right in the middle of it. He had a sick horse of his own, but the treatment provided by Anicell Biotech — a company based out of Chandler, Arizona — has that horse apparently on the road to recovery.

Although Donlin isn’t sure if the horse will race again, he is optimistic that the treatment will be effective.

“It’s pretty reasonable,” Donlin said. “They’re paying $100 per horse to have this treatment done. They’ve been here a week already.”

There was another recent positive test from a horse in Barn R. That could cause the quarantine to last even longer.

“At this point the new neurological horse would likely affect the duration of the quarantine, but the final decision will be made by the state,” Nebraska Racing and Gaming veterinarian David Redechel said.

Brandon Ames, founder and CEO of Anicell Biotech, said he’s encouraged by the results so far.

“With the initial baseline testing, there were 23 horses that were identified as positive and isolated from the quarantined Barn R,” he said. “By Day 5 of post-treatment, three of those horses without clinical signs now have two or three subsequently negative PCR tests for the presence of the virus.”

Veterinarian Tammi Epp was equally encouraged.

“The two horses that were isolated and neurologic upon our arrival have shown significant improvement in neurologic signs and are nearly recovered,”Epp said. “Only one new neurologic case has been discovered since the baseline, but that horse is showing a mild case at this point. All horses in Barn R have been treated twice with our two-dose protocol.”

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak understands the economic impact the quarantine is having on those trainers and owners in Barn R, but there have been donations to help those affected by the virus.

“It’s awful that the horses and their trainers and owners have been completely halted,” Kotulak said. “Plus it’s frustrating that the affected horses were current in their certificates and vaccinations. I appreciate the donations from the community to help those quarantined in barn R.”

In the meantime, Donlin and his fellow trainers are just trying to survive.

“It’s just going to be however long it is with no profi t whatsoever,” Donlin said. “You’re going to be trying to break even. It’s almost impossible.”

But the trainers may not be the ones hurt the most. They still get some money by the owners for daily care of the horses. The owners don’t have any way to offset the loss of potential purse money.

“They’re losing a lot,” Donlin said. “If this thing works and they can prove it works, that will be big.”

Trainer Jesse Compton is one of the lucky ones who hasn’t had his horses quarantined. But he certainly feels for those in Barn R.

“As a trainer you feel helpless,” Compton said. “Most trainers feel a special bond with their horses and don’t want to lose any. And they’re missing out on racing opportunities. It’s hard to recoup those losses.”

Fonner Park also had an outbreak of equine herpes in 2016 that put about 200 horses in the Big Red Barn under quarantine. Both Donlin and Compton were lucky enough that time to miss out on the quarantine.

“We’ve been lucky,” Compton said. “I feel for the trainers affected and the horses and the owners. I just hope it gets cleared up. We’ve been lucky enough with our horse’s health, knock on wood. We just stick to ourselves in our barn. I don’t know that it’s anybody’s fault. It’s just something that happens. I hope it’s cleared up sooner rather than later.”

Donlin said the donations from the community are greatly appreciated. So are those thoughts and prayers.

“We have a lot of people around the country praying for us,” Donlin said.