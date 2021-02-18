Weather made training difficult at Fonner Park

If all goes well, workers at Fonner Park will remove all the snow on Friday morning, and the track will kick off its 2021 live racing season at 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

That’s the hope anyway. Mother Nature sometimes has the last say in these matters.

The hope for local trainer Grady Thompson is that he’ll end up in the winner’s circle on opening day.

Thompson, 27, may be young but he could be considered a veteran trainer. He won the first race of his career at Fonner Park in 2011 when he was still a high school senior at Northwest High School.

But in his years as a trainer, it’s safe to say Thompson hasn’t faced a challenge like he and all the other trainers have been up against the past couple of weeks. The prolonged cold spell that’s hit much of the central part of the United States from North Dakota and Minnesota all the way down to Texas brought workouts to a standstill at Fonner Park.