Weather made training difficult at Fonner Park

If all goes well, workers at Fonner Park will remove all the snow on Friday morning, and the track will kick off its 2021 live racing season at 2 p.m. in the afternoon.
That’s the hope anyway. Mother Nature sometimes has the last say in these matters.
The hope for local trainer Grady Thompson is that he’ll end up in the winner’s circle on opening day.
Thompson, 27, may be young but he could be considered a veteran trainer. He won the first race of his career at Fonner Park in 2011 when he was still a high school senior at Northwest High School.
But in his years as a trainer, it’s safe to say Thompson hasn’t faced a challenge like he and all the other trainers have been up against the past couple of weeks. The prolonged cold spell that’s hit much of the central part of the United States from North Dakota and Minnesota all the way down to Texas brought workouts to a standstill at Fonner Park.
“We worked everybody right before the cold spell and a couple we had to work during the cold spell we actually moved forward a little bit so we get them out and work,” Thompson said. “So that way we won’t have to miss a work for a little while. We’ve been taking everybody to the jogger a lot and kind of focusing pretty hard on the horses that are running opening weekend and getting the rest out as we can.”
It’s been a challenge to say the least. The indoor exerciser is popular during the cold weather, but it takes some time.
“Sometimes there are probably 14 or 15 horses over there in line waiting. It usually takes a good hour before you get done,” Thompson said. “And you have to stand in line for your turn, but it’s worth it.”
Thompson has two scheduled to run on opening day. First up will be Muwaan Mat in the third, a race for 3-year-old and up fillies and mares. Then Thompson will send I B Handsome — a young horse who Thompson said has been working well after suffering leg problems last year — to the post for the fifth race which is for maiden Nebraska breds.
Piccadilly Roadster and Sweet Eclipse will run on Saturday and Yayasgotmoregame, who won at Fonner twice last year, will run on Sunday.
Thompson has planned all along to run five on the opening weekend and has stuck to that plan through the prolonged cold spell.
Thompson has even expanded his barn slightly over a year ago and now has 11 head at Fonner Park.
“A couple we’ve had and we’ve got a couple of new ones so hopefully we can start off with a good weekend,” Thompson said. “We’ve bought a couple and then we got a new owner that came in that brought us a couple.”
Thompson has plenty to do during Fonner’s off season. Last year he went to Arapahoe Park in Aurora, Colorado. Later it was on to Wyoming where he raced at Wyoming Downs in Evanston and Sweet Water Springs in Rock Springs.
And when he’s not racing, he and his girlfriend Whitney Hayes are busy with four kids.
That includes Thompson’s daughters Braylee, 7, and Brystal, 5, along with Whitney’s daughter Mesa, 5.
Throw in 1-year-old son Tustyn and the couple have their hands full. And the girls are already involved in barrel racing and showing horses, so as Thompson says, “It’s all horses all the time.”
Now Thompson’s attention is on Fonner Park. In his career, Thompson has 46 wins in 414 starts with 53 seconds and 55 thirds. Last year, he had six wins in 63 starts. That included five wins in 30 starts at Fonner Park, with two coming from Yayasgotmoregame and two from Mongo Call.
Thompson feels right at home at Fonner. He should. He grew up in a house right there at the gate to the backside of Fonner Park because his dad is on the maintenance staff.
Now despite the recent weather, he’s ready to race again on the track he knows so well.
“There’s quite a few people that kind of plan accordingly so that they can run opening weekend,” Thompson said. “And there’s some that it did set back, that won’t be ready opening weekend.”
This year should be much different than last season at Fonner Park. A year ago, the track got off to a fast start the first three weekends, but then the pandemic set in.
That forced the track to retool its plans. Fonner switched to a Monday through Wednesday schedule to make better use of simulcasting to keep the season going.
With no fans in the stands, the simulcasting money was key. But Fonner made it work, and that led to CEO Chris Kotulak to call it, “The little track that could.”
The track’s handle exploded, with the biggest day being $7.2 million on April 7 when the Tom Dinsdale Pick 5 jackpot grew to $497,811 with a mandatory payout that day.
Fonner will open Friday at 75% capacity.