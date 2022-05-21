Zibby Too rules in Spice Swirl Stakes

A few months ago, trainer David C. Anderson and owner Garald Wollesen were looking out over the pasture at Anderson’s farm near Ashland.

One of the mares in that pasture was Zibby Too, a 5-year-old mare who had had limited success on the race track.

“We were standing out there, Zibby was turned out with a couple three other mares,” Anderson said. “He goes, ‘I don’t even know if we’ll put her back in training next year Dave. She’s just one of the slowest horses in the barn.’ I said, ‘Oh Wally, she’s a Nebraska bred. We got to try and go get a couple of them.

“Now she’s made more money than anything in my stable.”

Zibby Too added to her purse money Saturday at Fonner Park on the final day of the 2022 live meet by winning the first Spice Swirl Stakes, a $25,000 race for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares, covering the mile distance in a snappy 1:39.6, six lengths ahead of Judge On the Run in second.

“It was a really nice time. It wasn’t like they were a bunch of slow horses,” Anderson said. “It was faster than the boys ran yesterday (in the Diamond Joe Stakes).”

The key for Zibby Too may have been her positioning by jockey Adrian Ramos. She came out of the one hole, and stayed on the rail the entire race.

That’s just where Anderson wanted her to be.

“Any time you can save ground, it’s huge,” Anderson said. “On the turn, for every fourth width you’re off they say it’s a length. So if you’re three off of it, you’re going to lose a couple or three lengths in every turn and a lot of times that’s the difference.”

Anderson, who won the first Diamond Joe Stakes Friday with Phlash Drive, said he liked Zibby Too’s chances on Saturday.

“I really felt even after Phlash’s race, that this filly really had the breeding to go a mile,” Anderson said. “It was just whether she got a decent trip, but Adrian did just exactly like we talked. Let her break, get her comfortable and relaxed and don’t get off that rail. That’s what I told him in the paddock. I said, ‘Just stay there, something will open up.’ And it did.”

Zibby Too, the daughter of El Caballo out of Real Dedicated and bred by Roger Pelster and Garald

Wollesen, hung back in third place behind P R Odds Setter and Judge On the Run through much of the race. But when they went into the final turn, she shot up the rail and into the lead. Zibby Too was 1 1-2 lengths ahead of Judge On the Run going into the stretch and lengthened that lead from there to the finish line.

“She was still accelerating,” Anderson said. “She was running at the end. I’m pretty proud of her.”

The Spice Swirl Stakes was named after the 2007 Nebraska-bred filly by Shadow Hawk who was owned by Shady Bend Thoroughbreds (Roger and Barb Luebbe) and was trained by Brian Roberts.

Spice Swirl won 16 races in 48 career starts, including 12 stakes wins. She won the Orphan Kist Stakes for four straight years at one point and won the final start of her career in the Falls Amiss Stakes at Horsemen’s Park, another race she won four times.

It was a good finish of the Fonner Park meet for Anderson. Not only did he win the Diamond Joe Stakes and the Spice Swirl Stakes this weekend, he also won the first Kemling Family Stakes for 3-year-old fillies a week ago.

“We won the 3-year-old filly breed stakes and the two older horses breed stakes, so I feel pretty blessed actually,” Anderson said. “It’s always fun to win.”

Zibby Too paid $11.20, $4.20 and $2.60. Judge On the Run paid $2.80 and $2.40 while Joy Forever paid $2.80 to show.

The win was worth $15,300 and brought Zibby Too’s career earnings to $54,041.

It was her fifth win in 19 career starts, and now she has won at both half a mile and a mile.

“She’s pretty versatile,” Anderson said. “I’m glad we didn’t leave her in the pasture.”

It was another big day for Ramos. After winning four races on Friday, he added four more wins on Saturday. Besides the win on Zibby Too, he also won on Jimbo’s Biz in the second and Behold That Word in the fourth for trainer Stetson Mitchell and on Dakamo Rose for trainer Marissa Black in the seventh.

Hoofprints

— Isai Gonzalez was honored following the third race for winning the Fonner Park trainers’ title for the fourth time with 61 wins. That set a record for most wins by a trainer in a meet, breaking the mark of 55 set by Anderson in 2003.

— GSH Stable, made up of Isai Gonzalez and his brothers, also won the owner’s title with 53 wins.

— Jockey Kevin Roman, now riding at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa, won the jockey’s title with 74 wins. On April 22 he had six wins, including five while riding for Gonzalez. The next day he added five more wins to his total.

— Jockey John Jude had two wins. First he won on Silver Maker for Anderson in the fifth, then in a dead heat in the eighth on Light Bound Bid for trainer John Muckey.

— Jockey Bryan McNeil won on Heavens Princess for trainer Mark Jondle in the sixth and on Nextportofcall for trainer Joe Hawley in the 10th and final race of the season.

— Black had two wins with Dakamo Rose in the seventh and High Cost of Livin in the ninth.

— Pocketfulofposies, a 3-year-old filly out of Spice Swirl, was running in a maiden special weight race Saturday night at Canterbury Downs in Minnesota.

— Five right in the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot paid $16,379.50.4