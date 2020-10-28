Aurora, Scottsbluff battle back for rematch

When Aurora and Scottsbluff met up in the third week of the season, the Huskies claimed a 38-14 victory in a battle of teams trying to avoid going 0-3.

You could say that things turned out pretty well for both squads after that.

So well, in fact, that they are going to do it again in Aurora Friday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Class B playoffs.

The No. 9-rated Huskies (6-3) will be ready, but coach Kyle Peterson isn’t enthusiastic about playoff rematches.

“You hate playing a rematch game,” he said. “You like facing new opponents. But we played in week three, and we’re a different team that developed an identity. They’re a different team that developed an identity. From that perspective, it is two different teams playing this time.”

That win over the Bearcats (4-3 officially, 5-4 unofficially) ignited the Huskies into a 6-1 close to the regular season. The lone loss was a 36-29 setback to Northwest, but Aurora also handed Hastings its only loss and McCook one of its two defeats during that span.