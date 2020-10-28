Aurora, Scottsbluff battle back for rematch

When Aurora and Scottsbluff met up in the third week of the season, the Huskies claimed a 38-14 victory in a battle of teams trying to avoid going 0-3.
You could say that things turned out pretty well for both squads after that.
So well, in fact, that they are going to do it again in Aurora Friday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Class B playoffs.
The No. 9-rated Huskies (6-3) will be ready, but coach Kyle Peterson isn’t enthusiastic about playoff rematches.
“You hate playing a rematch game,” he said. “You like facing new opponents. But we played in week three, and we’re a different team that developed an identity. They’re a different team that developed an identity. From that perspective, it is two different teams playing this time.”
That win over the Bearcats (4-3 officially, 5-4 unofficially) ignited the Huskies into a 6-1 close to the regular season. The lone loss was a 36-29 setback to Northwest, but Aurora also handed Hastings its only loss and McCook one of its two defeats during that span.
“We’re put some pretty good football together over the last five or six weeks,” Peterson said. “We had some hiccups against Northwest, but ultimately we learned some things about ourselves from those and that will make us a better football team.”
Scottsbluff averages 203 yards rushing and 111 yards passing per game.
Since the first meeting, the Bearcats are finding different ways to get senior Alex Galindo the ball. He has 768 yards rushing with 14 touchdowns and 21 catches for 484 yards with three more scores.
“They’re lining him up as a split receiver and lining him up in the backfield when he was usually a slot receiver,” Peterson said. “And they are throwing the ball quite a bit more. That’s how they beat Northwest, by throwing the football.
“Defensively, they’re doing the same things but they’ve improved. In week eight, they did a phenomenal job against McCook (in a 13-0 loss).”
Aurora’s biggest changes since the first meeting was figuring out its identity on offense.
“We weren’t sure if we wanted to throw the ball more or wanted to be a running team,” Peterson said. “We wondered if we could find a bell cow to hand it off to and where could we get explosive plays.
“Mack Owens has been that bell cow for us since we lost Carlos Collazo for the season. We started getting some explosive runs from our quarterback (Ethan Shaw) in the first Scottsbluff game. Our offensive line has developed. If you are good at the line of scrimmage, you have pretty good chances to win in October and November.”
One area that could determine Aurora’s fate throughout the postseason is turnovers.
“Against Hastings and McCook, we were plus-3 in turnovers in both games,” Peterson said. “We were minus-2 against Northwest and minus-1 last week in the Seward game that was closer than we would have liked. We need to take care of the football.”
In a Class B field that may be as deep at the top as it has been in years, the smallest mistakes could make the different between a team advancing or putting away the pads for another season.
“It’s wide open,” Peterson said. “You don’t have any undefeated teams. Staying healthy and avoiding injuries will be crucial. Bennington already had a big injury (to Tyler LeClair). We have to stay healthy.”
Both teams have improved dramatically since that first meeting. The Bearcats will need some help with turnovers to make up that gap from the first time.
AURORA 42, SCOTTSBLUFF 14
Friday’s Games
Grand Island at Omaha Westside
Northwest at Omaha Skutt
GICC at Wilber-Clatonia
Scottsbluff at Aurora
Omaha Roncalli at Hastings
Wayne at Adams Central
Cozad at St. Paul
Centura at Yutan
Bishop Neumann at Ord
Stanton at Arcadia-Loup City
Burwell at Howells-Dodge
Nebraska Christian at Elm Creek
Central Valley at Medicine Valley
Spalding Academy at Creek Valley
Dale Miller covers high school football for the Independent. Last week he went 16-4 (.800), and he is 134-39 (.775) for the season.
