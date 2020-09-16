Burwell rolling into Ravenna

Caleb Busch has picked up 536 yards and 11 touchdowns on 49 carries while Cash Gurney has added 233 yards and three touchdowns on 18 touches.

Veteran quarterback Barak Birch is 23-for-32 passing for 341 yards with seven TDs.

“We had a lot of experience back,” Gideon sad. “I was worried with the coronavirus going on how mentally prepared we would be. But the experienced guys were ready. Our offensive line has played really well, Barak Birch is doing a great job at quarterback and our defense is really athletic and making plays.”

While Burwell brought back plenty of experience, Ravenna is trying to reload after graduating a talented class that helped the Bluejays go 7-1 last season.

“We have a lot of younger kids and some seniors who hadn’t had an opportunity to play a lot,” Bolling said. “There are times that we look pretty good and there are times where we look like there are things that we still need to work on.”

The Bluejays are averaging 207 yards rushing and 147 yards passing per game. Jesse Drahota leads the rushing attack with 413 yards on 72 carries with two

touchdowns. Zach Lewandowski has taken over the starting quarterback position this season and is 37-for-54 for 442 yards with six scores.