David City Aquinas shuts out Grand Island Central Catholic

Penalties and turnovers made life difficult for Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday night at GISH’s Memorial Stadium.

The Crusaders were penalized early, often and on key plays. Add in three interceptions that gave David City Aquinas short fields and the Monarchs ran away with the game to a 38-0 win over the Crusaders.

“They just outplayed us,” GICC coach Tim Dvorak said. “We were outplayed from start to finish in all three phases of the game. That’s a good team. That’s a much better team than their record, and they’re going to be good going in the future. We saw some good things happening from our young guys today. Just like we talked about earlier this week, we just have to be more consistent across the board.”

Even with the win, Aquinas coach Ron Mimick gave credit to the Crusaders’ defense for slowing down what his team does best: running the ball.

“We had trouble running the ball inside,” Mimic said. “They’re pretty good there, and that’s where their strength is. We had to throw the football which we’re not great at. Basically, we had short fields which made the game easier.”

GICC’s best chance to score came early in the third quarter. They started near midfield and a Connor Johnson 21-yd run followed by a Ben Alberts 23-yd run set them up in the Monarchs’ red zone.

The Crusaders rushed for four yards on first down and two yards on second to set up a third and 4 from the 7-yard line. However, quarterback Zenon Sack was sacked by the Monarchs. Add in a GICC penalty, and they were forced to kick a 44-yard field goal that ended up sailing right.

A couple of key injuries to GICC’s receivers/secondary players in previous games also was noticeable on the field.

Aquinas quarterback Lucas Sellers finished 6-for-11 with 108 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also rushed for an 18-yard touchdown. Running back A.J. Oltmer led the way on the ground, carrying the ball 16 times for 74 yards and two scores.

Mimic said Aquinas (1-3) is a young team, but he expects them to keep improving over the latter half of the season.

“We could possibly go 5-4 or 6-3,” Mimic said. “We’re going to have to play really well, especially because we have that (Wahoo Bishop) Neumann game, and they're really good. We’re getting better every week. Defensively, we’re pretty solid. We lost two close games to close teams by a touchdown each. We’re playing seven sophomores which is a lot. I still think we’ve got another pretty good sized step to make as a team.”

GICC rushed for 106 total yards and had 34 yards through the air. Dvorak said with non-district play over, his task is to get his guys to focus on the future and not the past.

“Biggest thing is we have to mentally reset,” Dvorak said. “It’s a brand new season. I love each and every one of our kids. We just have to mentally regroup, have confidence and believe we can do what we can do.”

The Crusaders play next Friday at 6:30 p.m. on the road at Hastings St. Cecilia.

David City Aquinas 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Aquinas 7 20 8 3—38

GICC 0 0 0 0—0

First Quarter

DCA—A.J. Oltmer 1 run (Kailer Pohl PAT good).

Second Quarter

DCA—Lucas Sellers 18 run (Pohl PAT good).

DCA—Oltmer 1 run (Pohl PAT good).

DCA—Sellers 36 pass to Bryant Stouffer (Pohl PAT no good).

Third Quarter

DCA—Sellers 9 pass to Jakob Kavan (2PT run good).

DCA—Pohl 22 FG good.