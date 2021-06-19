East holds off Drahota, West all stars in Sertoma 8-Man Football Classic

Drahota, who led the West with 64 yards rushing, is a University of Nebraska-Kearney recruit.

“This helps get ready for that,” he said. “In high school, not everybody is great on the field. Here, everyone is good. It’s a good view into what the college level is going to be like.”

The East dominated the early portion of the game and scored three times before the West recorded a first down.

Cross County’s Isaac Noyd scored from 1 yard out on fourth down to open the scoring with 7:40 left in the first half, then Stanton’s Sutton Pohlman hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from Siems.

Johnson County Central quarterback Hunter Haughton – who previously played at Fullerton – took over the next possession and directed the East on a 13-play, 58-yard drive. He capped it off with a 2-yard TD run and also ran in the PAT to put the West up 20-0 with 8:37 remaining in the first half.

“The line was blocking amazing,” Haughton said. “We were just powering through it with quarterback runs and getting sweeps outside. We got speed out there, and the blocks were holding well.”