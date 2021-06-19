East holds off Drahota, West all stars in Sertoma 8-Man Football Classic

HASTINGS – Jesse Drahota never got to experience a high school football playoff game during his high school career.
So participating in the Sertoma 8-Man Football Classic proved to be an especially rewarding experience for the Ravenna graduate.
Drahota did his part to try to help the West rally from an early 20-0 deficit by scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the third quarter.
But the East ended up claiming a 40-29 victory Saturday at Hastings College thanks to offensive most valuable player Cole Siems.
The Tri County quarterback rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and was also 4-for-5 passing for 96 yards with two more scores.
Despite being on the losing side, Drahota loved the whole week-long experience.
“This was probably one of the most fun weeks of my life,” the running back said. “I made a lot of friends, a lot of connections. It was also probably one of the most fun games that I’ve played. I know it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but we fought back and it was close at one point.”
Ravenna was ineligible for the 8-man playoffs throughout Drahota’s career.
“We had four years and no playoffs,” he said. “I was so bummed out about that. This definitely makes up for a lot of it.”
Drahota, who led the West with 64 yards rushing, is a University of Nebraska-Kearney recruit.
“This helps get ready for that,” he said. “In high school, not everybody is great on the field. Here, everyone is good. It’s a good view into what the college level is going to be like.”
The East dominated the early portion of the game and scored three times before the West recorded a first down.
Cross County’s Isaac Noyd scored from 1 yard out on fourth down to open the scoring with 7:40 left in the first half, then Stanton’s Sutton Pohlman hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from Siems.
Johnson County Central quarterback Hunter Haughton – who previously played at Fullerton – took over the next possession and directed the East on a 13-play, 58-yard drive. He capped it off with a 2-yard TD run and also ran in the PAT to put the West up 20-0 with 8:37 remaining in the first half.
“The line was blocking amazing,” Haughton said. “We were just powering through it with quarterback runs and getting sweeps outside. We got speed out there, and the blocks were holding well.”
The West offensive came alive on its next possession, gaining 53 yards and earning its first three first downs on the first three snaps of the drive. Dundy County-Stratton’s Serbando Diaz scored on a 1-yard run to cut the lead to 20-6.
“We never got our heads down or anything,” Drahota said. “We were like, ‘We’re still in this, we’re still in this.’
“Really, we just started rotating our backs in. We got Diaz, (Hemingford’s Brian) Turek, me. We started pounding the rock, and that got us back into the game. That opened up the passing game, and we got a couple big plays there.”
The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter. Siems broke off a 54-yard run for the East on a fourth-and-1 play, but Drahota answered with a 9-yard plunge for the West.
“It was a lot of fun getting a touchdown in front of all these people,” Drahota said.
Drahota also snagged a shovel pass from Palmer’s Karsen Reimers for the PAT to pull the West within 26-14 with 5:06 left in the third.
“Me and my quarterback, that was our play all week,” Drahota said.
The West made it a game when Hi Line’s Connor Schutz connected with Neligh-Oakdale’s Julien Hearn (the West offensive MVP) on a 50-yard bomb. The PAT kick by West Holt’s Rumen Rentschler cut the lead to 26-21 with 29 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The East generated a big insurance score when Siems found Pohlman for a second TD in the game, this time a 21-yarder with 6:51 to go. That gave their team a 32-21 cushion.
The West gave itself a chance with an 8-yard pass from Schutz to Hearn with 4:23 left. Hearn ran in the conversion to cut the East’s lead to 32-29.
Siems sealed the win when he slipped a tackle on third-and-4 and raced into the end zone for a 42-yard score. He also ran in the PAT to put the East up 40-29 with 2:06 remaining.
The East clinched the win by recovering an onside kick that bounced off a West upman before running out the clock.
“This was so fun,” said Haughton, who is a Peru State recruit. “You make 24 brothers, have a great time, hang out. It’s awesome.”
Haughton wanted to play in the game after getting a taste of the experience two years ago when his father Ryan – then Fullerton’s head coach – was the head coach of the East.
“I was on the sidelines as a manager, and it was fun watching them go out there,” he said. “They played a good game but didn’t win. It’s good to actually get the win. It feels great.”
Notes
Central Valley’s Trevor Cargill and Arcadia/Loup City’s Clayton Dethlefs were among the four captains for the West. …The win gave the East a 22-21 advantage in the all-time series and snapped the West’s four-game winning streak. … Defensive MVPs were Mullen’s Bryce McIntosh for the West and Falls City Sacred Heart’s Del Casteel for the East. … There were no turnovers in the game.