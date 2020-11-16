Finally a Husker home game, finally a ‘needed’ Nebraska win

“We love challenges,” Taylor-Britt said. “We feel like, as a defense, the DBs, everything is on us. If something breaks loose, we have to be there. If they throw the ball in there, we have to be there. We really just take pride in that. We had a great week of practice — that’s what’s supposed to happen on gameday.”

The final numbers were lopsided — Penn State outgained Nebraska by 203 yards and possessed the ball for nearly 13 more minutes.

The Huskers’ second-half power outages, where they have scored all of six points this season, are a concern, and Frost had to burn two timeouts because the personnel was too late getting onto the field. NU had to move receiver Wan’Dale Robinson back to running back because Dedrick Mills got dinged up. The team built on big plays seems allergic to a deep pass. Frost himself told players in the locker room that, at game’s end, they nearly gave him a heart attack.

But a win is a win is a win when you haven’t done it in 357 days, when a team routinely trotting freshmen out in crucial moments needs, Frost said, proof the process is working.