Friday area football roundup

Adams Central 41, Minden 13
HASTINGS — Class C-1, No. 9 bounced back from its loss to Wahoo with a 41-13 win over Minden.
Breck Samuelson had four catches for 92 yards with two touchdowns, while Nick Conant had 14 carries with a touchdown run, and Hyatt Collins had 19 carries for 88 yards and scored three times.
Hastings SC 58, Twin River 0
HASTINGS — Hastings St. Cecilia raced out to a 37-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a shutout win over Twin River.
The Bluehawks outgained the Titans 315 yards to 7.
Garrett Parr gained 81 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. Will Shaw added 62 yards on eight touches with two scores.
Central City 49, O’Neill 26
CENTRAL CITY — Central City outscored O’Neill 26-0 in the second quarter to gain control.
Bison quarterback Kale Jensen was part of six touchdowns, four rushing and throwing for two.
Norfolk Catholic 30, Ord 7
NORFOLK — Class C-2, No. 3 suffered its first loss of the season in a loss to Norfolk Catholic.
Dylan Hurlburt had 19 carries for 149 yards with a touchdown run, while Gage Racek had 12 carries with 110 yards.
Bertrand 27, Ravenna 14
RAVENNA — Ravenna fell to Bertrand Friday night.
Zach Lewandowski had 16 carries for 88 yards with a touchdown run for the Bluejays, while Wil Fiddelke had 20 carries for 81 yards with a score.
Kearney Catholic 14, St. Paul 7
ST. PAUL — St. Paul dropped a defensive battle with Kearney Catholic Friday night.
Rylan Birkly had 13 carries for 52 yards with a touchdown run for the Wildcats. Mason Anderson had an interception for St. Paul.