Friday area football roundup

Adams Central 41, Minden 13

HASTINGS — Class C-1, No. 9 bounced back from its loss to Wahoo with a 41-13 win over Minden.

Breck Samuelson had four catches for 92 yards with two touchdowns, while Nick Conant had 14 carries with a touchdown run, and Hyatt Collins had 19 carries for 88 yards and scored three times.

Hastings SC 58, Twin River 0

HASTINGS — Hastings St. Cecilia raced out to a 37-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a shutout win over Twin River.

The Bluehawks outgained the Titans 315 yards to 7.

Garrett Parr gained 81 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. Will Shaw added 62 yards on eight touches with two scores.

Central City 49, O’Neill 26

CENTRAL CITY — Central City outscored O’Neill 26-0 in the second quarter to gain control.

Bison quarterback Kale Jensen was part of six touchdowns, four rushing and throwing for two.

Norfolk Catholic 30, Ord 7