Grand Island native Christian Ellsworth named Nebraska football offensive analyst

Christian Ellsworth is coming back home to his home state.
After spending the last season as a South Carolina graduate assistant coach, the Grand Island native is joining the Nebraska staff as an offensive analyst working with the passing game.
Ellsworth is following Gamecock offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to join the Huskers under new coach Matt Rhule.
Ellsworth made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday evening.
The 2016 Northwest graduate was named Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad honorary offensive captain during his senior season as the Viking quarterback. He went 200-for-324 for 2,315 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had 174 carries for 708 yards with 13 touchdowns. He finished with a school-record 5,230 career yards.
Ellsworth went on to play college football at Northern Iowa. After that, he spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as an offensive graduate assistant at Kansas State under coach Chris Klieman before going to South Carolina.
The Gamecocks finished 8-5, which included a 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.