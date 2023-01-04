 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Grand Island native Christian Ellsworth named Nebraska football offensive analyst

Baylor Kansas St Football

Then-Kansas State assistant coach Christian Ellsworth reacts to a penalty during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in Manhattan, Kan. Ellsworth, a Grand Island, is joining the Nebraska staff as an offensive analyst working with the passing game.

 COLIN E. BRALEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks during a news conference on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.

Christian Ellsworth is coming back home to his home state.

After spending the last season as a South Carolina graduate assistant coach, the Grand Island native is joining the Nebraska staff as an offensive analyst working with the passing game.

Ellsworth is following Gamecock offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield to join the Huskers under new coach Matt Rhule.

Christian Ellsworth

Christian Ellsworth

Ellsworth made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday evening.

The 2016 Northwest graduate was named Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad honorary offensive captain during his senior season as the Viking quarterback. He went 200-for-324 for 2,315 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had 174 carries for 708 yards with 13 touchdowns. He finished with a school-record 5,230 career yards.

Ellsworth went on to play college football at Northern Iowa. After that, he spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as an offensive graduate assistant at Kansas State under coach Chris Klieman before going to South Carolina.

The Gamecocks finished 8-5, which included a 45-38 loss to Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

NFL world comes together in support of Damar Hamlin

