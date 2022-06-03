 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grand Island Senior High's Kytan Fyfe, Northwest's Sam Hartman to play in Shrine Bowl Saturday

  • 0
FILE PHOTO: Football

It’s not every year when someone gets to compete in the same all-star game a family member participated in.

That’s what city athletes Kytan Fyfe of Grand Island Senior High and Sam Hartman of Northwest will get to experience during the Shrine Bowl on Saturday.

Both had family members compete during the Shrine Bowl in the past.

Fyfe’s older brother Ryker got to compete in the 2012 game, while Sam had great-uncle Dan play in the 1965 game.

“That’s a neat deal,” GISH coach Jeff Tomlin said. “That’s a special deal when there have been family members (that have) played in the same game.”

Fyfe said he’s honored to be playing in the same All-Star game Ryker, who was a walk-on at Nebraska, played in.

“It’s pretty cool that we both got the opportunity to play in it,” Kytan Fyfe said. “Not everyone gets an opportunity to play in a game like this that features a lot of the best football players in the state in all classes.”

People are also reading…

While playing quarterback for the Islanders, Fyfe was 116-of-213 for 1,589 yards with 19 touchdowns and rushed 141 times for 752 yards and eight touchdowns while helping the Islanders reach the Class A playoffs.

“He had a pretty good head for the game. He’s got great instincts and he’s a heady performer that way. And his work ethic is off the charts,” Tomlin said. “He was a great kid to coach and a very strong leader for us by example. He was an excellent teammate.”

For Hartman, he was honored to be selected to play with a few of the best football players in the state as well as playing in the same game a few family members participated in. He added that the Vikings have had a few athletes play in the game the last few years like Parker Janky last year and Rans Sanders the year before that.

“It’s a huge honor for my school and for my family,’’ Hartman said. “It’s going to be competing with some of the best football players in the state.

“And plus I get to keep a little tradition going. Northwest has had a lot of players play in it. I’m thankful I get the opportunity to play in it.”

Hartman shined on both offense and defense for the Vikings while playing with a shoulder injury during the season. As the Northwest quarterback, he was 114-of-201 for 1,623 yards with 18 touchdown passes, while also having 158 rushes for 849 yards with 15 scores.

He also did a lot on defense, which helped him earn the honorary defensive captain spot on the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad 11-man football team. Northwest finished 5-5 with a trip to the state playoffs.

“This is a great experience for him. (The Shrine Bowl) caps off a good career,” NW coach Kevin Stein said. “He is absolutely deserving of it.”

Hartman said while playing in the game is an honor, he knows what the game is for. All proceeds from the game will go to Shriners Hospitals for Children, which offers care to sick youths across the country.

“It’s for a great cause. That’s what makes it exciting to play in it,” Hartman said.

A few area players were selected as well.

St. Paul’s Rylan Birkby, Burwell’s Caleb Busch, Central City’s Kale Jensen and Ord teammates Gage Racek and Jonathan DeRiso will represent the North squad, while Aurora’s Gage Griffith will be the lone area player on the South squad.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jets' draft picks being eased in, but expect to make impacts

Jets' draft picks being eased in, but expect to make impacts

Robert Saleh refuses to put any pressure on the New York Jets’ top draft picks. Now’s not the time for that. But the team’s first four picks in cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, defensive end Jermaine Johnson and running back Breece Hall could all have significant impacts on the franchise immediately and for years to come. The Jets got their first look at their newest draft picks as their three-day rookie minicamp kicked off on Friday.

Saints' Landry: It's 'a breath of fresh air to be back home'

Saints' Landry: It's 'a breath of fresh air to be back home'

Jarvis Landry grew up less than 60 miles from New Orleans and was a huge Saints fan. Now he’s a Saints wide receiver after leaving Cleveland to sign with New Orleans as a free agent last month. Saints coach Dennis Allen is happy to have him in New Orleans. Landry is a pivotal component to what New Orleans expects to be a much-improved receiving corps after finishing last season with the least efficient passing game in the NFL.

Tua's practice targets: Tyreek Hill, and then his critics

Tua's practice targets: Tyreek Hill, and then his critics

Tua Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill with two long completions during the Miami Dolphins’ minicamp practice Thursday. And afterward, Tagovailoa hit back at critics. The third-year quarterback, aware that there are often questions on social media about his arm strength and deep passing ability, went on the offensive about his abilities following the practice. Tagovailoa’s two highlight passes to Hill during Thursday’s practice each traveled at least 45 yards in the air. The first was good for 55 yards and a touchdown; the second went for 56 yards.

Ex-Bears DT Akiem Hicks signs a 1-year deal with the Bucs

Veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 32-year-old Hicks is likely to become a replacement for Ndamukong Suh, who is a free agent after spending the past three seasons on one-year deals with Tampa Bay. Hicks was a third-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2012 and spent three seasons and part of a fourth with them before finishing the 2015 season with the New England Patriots. He played the past six years with the Chicago Bears, starting all 77 games he appeared in and had 31 sacks.

AP source: Buffalo Bills sign veteran receiver Tavon Austin

AP source: Buffalo Bills sign veteran receiver Tavon Austin

A person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have signed veteran receiver Tavon Austin. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced. Austin was an unrestricted free agent, who spent last season appearing in seven games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and is now on his fifth team in five years. He has nine seasons of NFL experience and has failed to play up to expectations after being selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2013 draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.

Fox promoting Olsen caps NFL's announcer movement for now

Fox promoting Olsen caps NFL's announcer movement for now

The NFL’s free agency, at least when it comes to its top announcing crews, is over for this year. Fox Sports completed its lineup for this season on Tuesday by announcing Greg Olsen as its lead NFL analyst. Fox announced during its upfront presentation for advertisers two weeks ago that Kevin Burkhardt would be the No. 1 play-by-play announcer. The move had been expected for a couple of months after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moved to ESPN’s “Monday Night Football”. How long Olsen will remain in the top spot remains to be seen. Tom Brady has signed with Fox and will move into the booth after he retires for good.

QB Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett are Broncos new dual dynamo

QB Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett are Broncos new dual dynamo

New head coach Nathaniel Hackett and new quarterback Russell Wilson have brought a new energy to the Denver Broncos. The dual dynamo are leading spirited practices and are the primary reasons there's renewed hope that the franchise can finally end a six-year playoff drought and a five-year run of losing records. The energized coaching staff and roster add to the attractiveness for prospective buyers of the team that's expected to sell for a record $5 billion or more this summer.

Browns QB Watson facing lawsuit from 23rd massage therapist

Browns QB Watson facing lawsuit from 23rd massage therapist

Another massage therapist has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, raising the number of women who have accused him of sexual misconduct to 23. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all the women, filed the latest lawsuit in Texas and said in a text to the AP that there could be more legal action forthcoming against Watson. Buzbee did not provide any details about the latest case. The previous 22 lawsuits were filed in 2021, and two of those cases recently received national attention when two of the women were interviewed for a segment on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.”

FitzMagic runs out: 39-year-old journeyman QB is retiring

FitzMagic runs out: 39-year-old journeyman QB is retiring

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has confirmed to The Associated Press that he plans to retire. His career spanned 17 seasons and nine teams and made him one of the NFL's most colorful and beloved journeymen. Fitzpatrick never settled for being a backup and ended up starting for every team. He was a seventh-round pick out of Harvard who overcame his physical limitations and modest college roots. He ended up becoming the NFL's first player to throw four touchdown passes in a single game with five different teams. Some of his most memorable performances came with Buffalo and the New York Jets. The 39-year-old Fitzpatrick's last team was Washington.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts