Grand Island Senior High's Kytan Fyfe, Northwest's Sam Hartman to play in Shrine Bowl Saturday

It’s not every year when someone gets to compete in the same all-star game a family member participated in.

That’s what city athletes Kytan Fyfe of Grand Island Senior High and Sam Hartman of Northwest will get to experience during the Shrine Bowl on Saturday.

Both had family members compete during the Shrine Bowl in the past.

Fyfe’s older brother Ryker got to compete in the 2012 game, while Sam had great-uncle Dan play in the 1965 game.

“That’s a neat deal,” GISH coach Jeff Tomlin said. “That’s a special deal when there have been family members (that have) played in the same game.”

Fyfe said he’s honored to be playing in the same All-Star game Ryker, who was a walk-on at Nebraska, played in.

“It’s pretty cool that we both got the opportunity to play in it,” Kytan Fyfe said. “Not everyone gets an opportunity to play in a game like this that features a lot of the best football players in the state in all classes.”

While playing quarterback for the Islanders, Fyfe was 116-of-213 for 1,589 yards with 19 touchdowns and rushed 141 times for 752 yards and eight touchdowns while helping the Islanders reach the Class A playoffs.

“He had a pretty good head for the game. He’s got great instincts and he’s a heady performer that way. And his work ethic is off the charts,” Tomlin said. “He was a great kid to coach and a very strong leader for us by example. He was an excellent teammate.”

For Hartman, he was honored to be selected to play with a few of the best football players in the state as well as playing in the same game a few family members participated in. He added that the Vikings have had a few athletes play in the game the last few years like Parker Janky last year and Rans Sanders the year before that.

“It’s a huge honor for my school and for my family,’’ Hartman said. “It’s going to be competing with some of the best football players in the state.

“And plus I get to keep a little tradition going. Northwest has had a lot of players play in it. I’m thankful I get the opportunity to play in it.”

Hartman shined on both offense and defense for the Vikings while playing with a shoulder injury during the season. As the Northwest quarterback, he was 114-of-201 for 1,623 yards with 18 touchdown passes, while also having 158 rushes for 849 yards with 15 scores.

He also did a lot on defense, which helped him earn the honorary defensive captain spot on the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad 11-man football team. Northwest finished 5-5 with a trip to the state playoffs.

“This is a great experience for him. (The Shrine Bowl) caps off a good career,” NW coach Kevin Stein said. “He is absolutely deserving of it.”

Hartman said while playing in the game is an honor, he knows what the game is for. All proceeds from the game will go to Shriners Hospitals for Children, which offers care to sick youths across the country.

“It’s for a great cause. That’s what makes it exciting to play in it,” Hartman said.

A few area players were selected as well.

St. Paul’s Rylan Birkby, Burwell’s Caleb Busch, Central City’s Kale Jensen and Ord teammates Gage Racek and Jonathan DeRiso will represent the North squad, while Aurora’s Gage Griffith will be the lone area player on the South squad.

