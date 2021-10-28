Islanders set to battle Creighton Prep

It might be easy to assume that Grand Island Senior High head coach Jeff Tomlin has seen it all in the Class A playoffs as he prepares to lead the Islanders into their 18th postseason during his 19-year tenure.
But this year was the first time that Tomlin found out his first-round opponent by a coin flip.
The Islanders and Lincoln East finished the regular season tied for the Nos. 11 and 12 seeds with same point total, and none of the tiebreakers broke the deadlock.
So while most teams had figured out their opponent at the conclusion of last Friday’s games, Grand Island’s coaching staff only know it would be either Omaha Creighton Prep or Gretna.
“It’s a little bit unnerving because you want to know your opponent right away so you can get film together and get film watched so you can make a game plan,” Tomlin said.
A coin flip by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday morning determined the Islanders’ fate.
“Hey, on to Prep,” Tomlin said of the reaction to the result.
Sixth-seeded and No. 4-rated Creighton Prep (7-2) carries a six-game winning streak into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. meeting at Burke Stadium.
“They’re a very good team,” Tomlin said. “They don’t have many weaknesses. They’re sound in all three phases of the game. They’re well coached and they’ve won seven games in a row.
“But, at the same time — and our kids know this because we’ve played a lot of playoff football — everyone is good at this juncture. You don’t have to beat them in a series. It’s not a best-of-3 or best-of-5 or best-of-7. It’s 0-0 as far as records in the second season. It’s whoever wins that night.”
The Junior Jays got off to a 1-2 start, but those losses were to No. 2 Bellevue West (28-22) and No. 3 Omaha Westside (23-8).
During the winning streak, Prep has held four of its six opponents to 10 points or fewer.
“They play a really good 4-3 defense,” Tomlin said. “They have a good middle linebacker, but their D-line is kind of the strength of
their team. They have good athletes in the secondary as well, but they’ve been able to shut people down with their D-line, which is pretty impressive.”
Creighton Prep’s offensive line is equally impressive to Tomlin. That line helps the Junior Jays rush for 223.8 yards per game and amass 31 touchdowns on the ground this season.
Junior Marty Brown has 1,067 yards and 15 touchdowns while senior Jack Stressman has added 542 yards with 11 scores.
Stressman put up a season high 190 yards and four scores in last week’s 52-7 rout of Lincoln East after Brown went down with an injury during the first drive.
“They’re deep in tight ends and have good, fast receivers,” Tomlin said. “They have two excellent tailbacks. You can flip a coin as to which one is better. One does start and one does back up, but they’re equally effective and are kind of a two-headed monster there.
“They’re committed to running the football, and they run it well. It’s running the football and stopping the run. If that’s a recipe for success, they’re doing a pretty good job of it that way.”
Grand Island carries its own four-game winning streak into the postseason, although those games were all against teams that failed to make the playoff field.
The Islanders’ offense has been balance with 164.9 yards rushing and 143.9 yards passing per game. The team has 17 rushing and 16 passing TDs.
“I feel like we’ve progressed every week,” Tomlin said. “We’ve challenged our kids, and they’ve overcome numerous injuries and lineup changes. They’ve just continued to progress and improve every week.
“I’m proud of where we’re at, and I feel like we’re ready to play our best football of the season at the right moment.”
Creighton Prep is 4-1 against Grand Island in playoff meetings. The Islanders’ lone win came in the 1978 Class A championship game.