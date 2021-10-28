Islanders set to battle Creighton Prep

It might be easy to assume that Grand Island Senior High head coach Jeff Tomlin has seen it all in the Class A playoffs as he prepares to lead the Islanders into their 18th postseason during his 19-year tenure.

But this year was the first time that Tomlin found out his first-round opponent by a coin flip.

The Islanders and Lincoln East finished the regular season tied for the Nos. 11 and 12 seeds with same point total, and none of the tiebreakers broke the deadlock.

So while most teams had figured out their opponent at the conclusion of last Friday’s games, Grand Island’s coaching staff only know it would be either Omaha Creighton Prep or Gretna.

“It’s a little bit unnerving because you want to know your opponent right away so you can get film together and get film watched so you can make a game plan,” Tomlin said.

A coin flip by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday morning determined the Islanders’ fate.

“Hey, on to Prep,” Tomlin said of the reaction to the result.

Sixth-seeded and No. 4-rated Creighton Prep (7-2) carries a six-game winning streak into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. meeting at Burke Stadium.