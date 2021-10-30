Islanders upset No. 4 Creighton Prep

OMAHA — Grand Island relied on a sturdy passing game and created four takeaways to knock off Omaha Creighton Prep 30-28 in first-round play of the Class A state football playoffs Friday night at Omaha Burke.
Despite being unable to mount a consistent running game, the Islanders (7-3) passed for 362 yards with Kytan Fyfe finishing 22 of 36 passing for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Fyfe’s 15-yard scoring pass to Cole Thorne, who led Grand Island with six receptions for 93 yards including two touchdowns, with 6:39 to play proved to be the difference.
No. 4-rated and sixth seeded Creighton Prep (7-3) had a chance late, but a 51-yard pass completion to Thomas Leiden ended with a lost fumble at the Grand Island 33-yard line with 41 seconds to play that was recovered by Brayan Vazquez. Two snaps from victory formation and the Islanders advanced to next Friday’s quarterfinals at No. 2-rated Bellevue West.
“This was the third week in a row where our kids had traveled two hours-plus and to play like this — what more can you say about our kids,” said Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin, whose team closed the regular season with wins at Norfolk and Omaha Bryan. “They showed a ton of resilience and toughness. We’ve kind of gotten into a grove and we had a heck of a week of practice.
“I just felt all week that our kids were believers and we’re tough. I felt like if we played our cards right, took care of the football and created some turnovers, we had a chance.”
Grand Island senior tight end Cole Bauer said he and his teammates believed they had a shot to knock off the Junior Jays.
“A lot of it comes down to your mindset,” said Bauer, who finished with seven catches for 66 yards. “With the culture we have in our program, everything is about having the right mindset. We always go into games being as prepared as we can be and always believing that we’re going to win.
“If you believe it, it can happen for you.”
Takeaways were critical for Grand Island, which yielded 222 rushing yards and four TDs to Creighton Prep running back Jack Stessman. Grand Island’s Jaiden Chrisman and Ben Francl both had interceptions, while Carson Leiting and Vazquez each recovered fumbles.
“Creating those turnovers was huge because Creighton Prep is a really good football team and was gashing us with the run at times,” Tomlin said. “Really, turnovers were the story of the ballgame and I’m really proud of our kids.”
Grand Island’s aggressive approach was evident on their opening drive. The Islanders ran a reverse pass with wide receiver Brandon Fox connecting with Cohen Evans for a 32-yard gain. Later, GISH ran a successful fake punt with Fyfe passing 4 yards to Justyce Hostetler.
Besides his two TD passes to Thorne, Fyfe also connected with Fox on a 41-yard scoring pass early in the third quarter.
“Our receivers were remarkable, Kytan was remarkable and our O-line just hung in there and fought against a really good defensive line,” Tomlin said. “Our guys just had the character to keep battling and really did a great job.”
Grand Island made a living with its tight ends as Thorne and Bauer combined for 13 receptions for 159 yards.
“We kind of found some success with our two-minute offense and throwing the ball quick,” Bauer said. “Kytan was really on and we all had a great connection with him. All of our passing plays seemed to be there all night.”
Facing another tall order in the quarterfinals, Tomlin said the Islanders won’t change their formula.
“It’s just more of the same,” Tomlin said. “We’ll get to work this weekend — us coaches will work as hard as we can to get a great game plan and the kids will come in and do their thing.
“It’s the 6 a.m. weights and all the things that we normally do. It’s our process and I think the kids are believing in it and that if they do things correctly, it gives us a chance to win.”