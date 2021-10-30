Islanders upset No. 4 Creighton Prep

OMAHA — Grand Island relied on a sturdy passing game and created four takeaways to knock off Omaha Creighton Prep 30-28 in first-round play of the Class A state football playoffs Friday night at Omaha Burke.

Despite being unable to mount a consistent running game, the Islanders (7-3) passed for 362 yards with Kytan Fyfe finishing 22 of 36 passing for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Fyfe’s 15-yard scoring pass to Cole Thorne, who led Grand Island with six receptions for 93 yards including two touchdowns, with 6:39 to play proved to be the difference.

No. 4-rated and sixth seeded Creighton Prep (7-3) had a chance late, but a 51-yard pass completion to Thomas Leiden ended with a lost fumble at the Grand Island 33-yard line with 41 seconds to play that was recovered by Brayan Vazquez. Two snaps from victory formation and the Islanders advanced to next Friday’s quarterfinals at No. 2-rated Bellevue West.

“This was the third week in a row where our kids had traveled two hours-plus and to play like this — what more can you say about our kids,” said Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin, whose team closed the regular season with wins at Norfolk and Omaha Bryan. “They showed a ton of resilience and toughness. We’ve kind of gotten into a grove and we had a heck of a week of practice.