Jason Peter speaks in Grand island at Nebraska Greats Foundation Event

Former Nebraska football legend and NFL player Jason Peter spoke at Riverside Golf Club on Thursday for a Nebraska Greats Foundation event.

From jokes about his ex-teammate and current Nebraska coach Scott Frost, who made a surprise appearance at the event, to stories about his two brothers and past playing days, Peter spoke about a variety of topics to a packed room as he was joined on stage by the executive director of the Nebraska Greats Foundation, Jim Rose.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by Jerry Murtaugh, who was a linebacker on the Nebraska national championship team in 1970. The organization is dedicated to helping former college athletes from any university in the state who need medical or emergency assistance.

Peter said he was very excited about the opportunity to speak for a cause that means something to him.

“There’s a lot of people that it happens to,” Peter said. “A lot of attention nowadays happens in the professional league with the concussion, the disabilities and stuff like that, but the reality is you don’t have to go and play five years in the NFL. It literally can be one play over the course of a game that changes your life and what your needs will be. I would like to see the colleges be more involved in helping their former student athletes because there are a lot of people who are struggling with hospital bills or addiction or alcoholism or whatever. They don’t really have anywhere else to turn.

“It’s not just that he (Nebraska Greats Foundation president Jeremy Murtaugh) has this thing set up. He’s out there and looking for money and for help for these people. It was an honor when they asked me to come back.”

Peter said Thursday was the first time he could remember being back in Grand Island since 2009. He said he loves coming to a town like Grand Island because it’s the “heartbeat of the state.”

“This is real Nebraska,” Peter said. “The cities have gotten bigger, Omaha and Lincoln, and Grand Island is not some small podunk town, but it’s still much more the way I think outsiders would think of Nebraska. It’s the quality of people and the way that the important things in life matter. In my experiences, the people of Grand Island have done a good job of prioritizing those things.”

After the event was the auction, where items such as a football signed by Peter, a helmet signed by Frost, and a Larry the Cable Guy suite gameday experience were available.

Current Nebraska football players Garrett Nelson, Alante Brown and Marques Buford Jr were also in attendance on Friday.

Nelson announced that he would be donating part of the money he is making from NIL to the foundation, becoming the first currently active athlete to do so.

The Tom Dinsdale Auto Nebraska Greats Golf Jamboree will take place on Friday at Riverside Golf Course. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with an autograph session of the celebrities attending the event at 10. A player and celebrity lunch will follow at 11, and there will be a shotgun start for the gold tournament at noon.

Celebrities taking part in the jamboree are Eric Crouch, Jeff Kinney, Mandy Monson, John Baylor, Brendan Stai, Tom Kropp, Boyd Epley, Jared Crick, Brooke Delano and more.

Peter said he’s looking forward to spending some time with past and present Nebraska greats, although he said Frost may not be in that category.

“I don’t know if I would consider Scott a Nebraska great, but you’ve got to get your cheapshots in when you can,” Peter said. “It’s going to be awesome. I don’t get around the guys as much. I think it’s human nature, you fall into your own life and path and requirements. Everyone’s got their own families. Usually when you’ve got some free time, you end up spending it with them. It’s nice when you have these events and get to spend some time with guys you played with or you watched them play or knew of them before you.

“Now you’ve got guys like Garrett and Alante and Buford, they come in and you get to meet the guys that are relaying the tracks. We’re counting on those guys. They don’t need to carry that burden of bringing Nebraska back but everybody in this state knows what Nebraska football should look like and right now, these guys are the ones carrying the torch.”

Peter played college football at a high level, finishing his career as a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection. He started every game his final three seasons, 47 straight games. He also earned consensus first-team All-America honors in 1997 and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

During his career, the Huskers were 49-2 with losses to Arizona State and Texas during his junior year. Nebraska won three national titles and four bowl victories.

Peter then played for five seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Carolina Panthers. His professional career ended due to a multitude of surgeries on his neck and shoulders.

Throughout the event, Peter had a few thoughts about this year’s Nebraska team, but the one he came back to was winning is contagious.

“I’m super excited for these guys to have an opportunity to play these 13 games and see what they can do,” Peter said. “Last year was last year, but if the ball bounces our way a few times, especially early in the year…When these guys know what it feels like to put together three or four wins, losing’s going to be that much more of something they despise. In my life, I think of the two games we lost probably more than any game we won.

"These guys have not obviously experienced winning at that level but certainly capable of it. The mentality and the way they carry themselves, everything will change when they put a few lines in that win column.”

By Cody Frederickcody.frederick@theindependent.comFormer Nebraska football legend and NFL player Jason Peter spoke at Riverside Golf Club on Thursday for a Nebraska Greats Foundation event.From jokes about his ex-teammate and current Nebraska coach Scott Frost, who made a surprise appearance at the event, to stories about his two brothers and past playing days, Peter spoke about a variety of topics to a packed room ash he was joined on stage by the executive director of the Nebraska Greats Foundation, Jim Rose.The foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by Jerry Murtaugh, who was a linebacker on the Nebraska national championship team in 1970. The organization is dedicated to helping former college athletes from any university in the state who need medical or emergency assistance.Peter said he was very excited about the opportunity to speak for a cause that means something to him.“There’s a lot of people that it happens to,” Peter said. “A lot of attention nowadays happens in the professional league with the concussion, the disabilities and stuff like that, but the reality is you don’t have to go and play five years in the NFL. It literally can be one play over the course of a game that changes your life and what your needs will be. I would like to see the colleges be more involved in helping their former student athletes because there are a lot of people who are struggling with hospital bills or addiction or alcoholism or whatever. They don’t really have anywhere else to turn.“It’s not just that he (Nebraska Greats Foundation president Jeremy Murtaugh) has this thing set up. He’s out there and looking for money and for help for these people. It was an honor when they asked me to come back.”Peter said Thursday was the first time he could remember being back in Grand Island since 2009. He said he loves coming to a town like Grand Island because it’s the “heartbeat of the state.”“This is real Nebraska,” Peter said. “The cities have gotten bigger, Omaha and Lincoln, and Grand Island is not some small podunk town, but it’s still much more the way I think outsiders would think of Nebraska. It’s the quality of people and the way that the important things in life matter. In my experiences, the people of Grand Island have done a good job of prioritizing those things.”After the event was the auction, where items such as a football signed by Peter, a helmet signed by Frost, and a Larry the Cable Guy suite gameday experience were available.Current Nebraska football players Garrett Nelson, Alante Brown and Marques Burford Jr were also in attendance on Friday.Nelson announced that he would be donating part of the money he is making from NIL to the foundation, becoming the first currently active athlete to do so.The Tom Dinsdale Auto Nebraska Greats Golf Jamboree will take place on Friday at Riverside Golf Course. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with an autograph session of the celebrities attending the event at 10. A player and celebrity lunch will follow at 11, and there will be a shotgun start for the gold tournament at noon.Celebrities taking part in the jamboree are Eric Crouch, Jeff Kinney, Mandy Monson, John Baylor, Brendan Stai, Tom Kropp, Boyd Epley, Jared Crick, Brooke Delano and more.

Peter said he’s looking forward to spending some time with past and present Nebraska greats, although he said Frost may not be in that category.“I don’t know if I would consider Scott a Nebraska great, but you’ve got to get your cheapshots in when you can,” Peter said. “It’s going to be awesome. I don’t get around the guys as much. I think it’s human nature, you fall into your own life and path and requirements. Everyone’s got their own families. Usually when you’ve got some free time, you end up spending it with them. It’s nice when you have these events and get to spend some time with guys you played with or you watched them play or knew of them before you.“Now you’ve got guys like Garrett and Alante and Burford, they come in and you get to meet the guys that are relaying the tracks. We’re counting on those guys. They don’t need to carry that burden of bringing Nebraska back but everybody in this state knows what Nebraska football should look like and right now, these guys are the ones carrying the torch.”Peter played college football at a high level, finishing his career as a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection. He started every game his final three seasons, 47 straight games. He also earned consensus first-team All-America honors in 1997 and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy.During his career, the Huskers were 49-2 with losses to Arizona State and Texas during his junior year. Nebraska won three national titles and four bowl victories.Peter then played for five seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Carolina Panthers. His professional career ended due to a multitude of surgeries on his neck and shoulders.Throughout the event, Peter had a few thoughts about this year’s Nebraska team, but the one he came back to was winning is contagious.“I’m super excited for these guys to have an opportunity to play these 13 games and see what they can do,” Peter said. “Last year was last year, but if the ball bounces our way a few times, especially early in the year…When these guys know what it feels like to put together three or four wins, losing’s going to be that much more of something they despise. In my life, I think of the two games we lost probably more than any game we won. These guys have not obviously experienced winning at that level but certainly capable of it. The mentality and the way they carry themselves, everything will change when they put a few lines in that win column.”