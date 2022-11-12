 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces

  • 0
NFLPA Safer Fields Football

FILE - The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues, including East Rutherford, to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries.

 AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries.

NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban “slit film” playing surfaces that are used in Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minnesota, New Orleans and New York (Jets and Giants). Tretter posted his statement on the NFLPA website.

“The NFL and its experts have agreed with this data and acknowledge that the slit film field is less safe,” Tretter said. “Player leadership wrote a letter to the NFL this week demanding the immediate removal of these fields and a ban on them going forward, both in stadiums and for practice fields. The NFL has not only refused to mandate this change immediately, but they have also refused to commit to mandating a change away from slit film in the future at all.

People are also reading…

“The injuries on slit film are completely avoidable — both the NFL and NFLPA experts agree on the data — and yet the NFL will not protect players from a subpar surface.”

Jeff Miller, the executive vice president of communications, public affairs & policy for the NFL, disputed the NFLPA's conclusions.

“As the NFLPA knows from the meeting of our Joint Field Surface Safety & Performance Committee earlier this month, there was no difference between the number of injuries on synthetic surfaces versus grass," Miller said in an emailed statement.

“While slit film surfaces, one type of synthetic material, have two to three more injuries per year, most of them are ankle sprains — a low-burden injury — whereas slit film also sees a lower rate of fewer high-burden ACL injuries compared to other synthetic fields.”

Miller said joint experts for the league and NFLPA did not recommend any changes to surfaces at the committee meeting, but agreed more study is needed.

The NFLPA requested that the league no longer allow games to be played on fields with clear visual abnormalities. He pointed to a preseason game between Chicago and Las Vegas that had “chunks of grass torn up.”

“This is an embarrassment,” he added.

Tretter also called on the league to “clear the excess people and dangerous equipment from the sidelines.”

“It really should be a simple fix,” he said. “Give the players their space to perform. Year after year, the NFL tells us they will look into it; and year after year, nothing ever changes.

“The players are frustrated. We simply want a safer workplace. The NFL has an obligation to provide the safest work environment possible. They are not living up to that standard. We play one of the most dangerous sports in the world; it shouldn’t be more dangerous because the clubs won’t do anything to remove the simple injury risks on practice and playing surfaces.”

Several players took to social media to back Tretter’s comments.

“Nfl says they care about player safety yet they can’t put us on a natural surface,” San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa said.

Added Niners tight end George Kittle: “Field conditions impact everyone, from players to fans to coaches and GMs. No one wants to see players sidelined by injury because owners choose to save money over a bad field.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chiefs rally after falling behind Titans, beat Tennessee in overtime

Chiefs rally after falling behind Titans, beat Tennessee in overtime

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is well known for his golden arm. But against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes showed he can carry the Chiefs with his legs, too. Late in the fourth quarter and facing a third-and-17, Mahomes scampered for a 20-yard gain to keep the drive alive. Seven plays later, Mahomes used his skills as a runner to ...

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith dishes on Jalen Hurts, the 8-0 start; says this is ‘one of the funnest teams’ he’s been on

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith dishes on Jalen Hurts, the 8-0 start; says this is ‘one of the funnest teams’ he’s been on

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been a part of several accomplished teams throughout his career. Over four collegiate seasons at Alabama, Smith finished with a combined 51-4 record, including two College Football Playoff national titles. The 2021 first-round pick also is a Heisman Trophy winner. During an interview with The Inquirer on Tuesday, Smith promoted his VRST clothing line with ...

Broncos’ Russell Wilson on Pete Carroll’s wristband comments: 'I won a lot of games there without one'

Broncos’ Russell Wilson on Pete Carroll’s wristband comments: 'I won a lot of games there without one'

DENVER — The soured relationship between quarterback Russell Wilson and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, one of the driving factors in the QB’s blockbuster trade to Denver this offseason, came into public view again Wednesday. In an appearance on Seattle Sports 710 AM, Carroll said Geno Smith’s use of a wristband has been one of the factors behind Smith and the Seahawks’ surprisingly good ...

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts