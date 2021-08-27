No. 8 Sutton tops GICC

Olson took over in the second half with touchdowns of 3, 1 and 32 yards.

Central Catholic was limited to six first downs and 125 yards of offense on 31 snaps.

“Our defense is just our backbone,” Ramer said. “That’s where we return our most starters, so our offense works with our defense.

“We talk every year we just want to get 14 points on the board in the first half and leave it up to our defense the rest of the game. Our offense’s goal is to not mess it up for our defense because we have a pretty decent defense.”

Dvorak said the Crusaders’ offensive struggles were a combination of his team’s performance along with Sutton’s.

“It was partially them making very good adjustments and partially us just not being able to execute,” he said. “We had some things open in both the run and pass game, and we just couldn’t connect.

“We’ve got the athletes on the field to make good plays. We just couldn’t bust loose tonight. Again, credit that partly to us not being able to execute but a lot to them. Their defense is tough, they’re physical, they’re going to come at you. In the end, they were just more aggressive than us through all four quarters — three and a half.”