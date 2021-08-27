No. 8 Sutton tops GICC

A workhorse performance by running back Paxton Olson and a stingy defense combined to help Class C-2 No. 8-rated Sutton spoil Grand Island Central Catholic’s season opener 30-7 Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Olson carried 34 times for 191 yards and scored four touchdowns.
The game was called with 5:11 remaining due to lightning.
Sutton led 14-7 at halftime but dominated the shortened second half.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces, and the first half showed that,” Sutton coach Steve Ramer said. “We missed a lot of blocks. Halftime was great for us because we could draw it up and go ‘remember’ because for a lot of guys it was the first time starting. Most of our line it was the first time starting. So they just weren’t picking it up and realizing it’s not your JV and they need to go faster.
“In the second half I think the guys came out and did a good job of doing what we wanted them to do.”
Olson had 19 carries for 127 yards and three of his TDs after halftime.
“He had over 30 carries in the heat tonight and looked just as good in the end as in the beginning,” Ramer said. “He’s just a guy that we trust with the ball and he runs hard.”
GICC head coach Tim Dvorak said Sutton’s offense proved to be tough to slow down.
“They’re big up front and they’re a good football program, not just a team,” he said. “It’s a good program. They’ve been building this for year-to-year. The kids know what’s coming and what they’re doing as they grow up. So they’re going to grind it, they’re going to do what they do, and it’s a mental game.
“Do you get mentally defeated when they march for seven, eight, nine minutes down that field? You get them to third down and then they get that third down by an inch.”
The Crusaders opened the game with a promising drive before it stalled out at the Sutton 30-yard line.
The Mustangs responded with a 14-play, 70-yard march that ate up 7:50 and gave them a 6-0 lead. Olson had 10 carries for 59 yards, including a 12-yard scoring jaunt that saw him just sneak into the right corner of the end zone with 2:34 remaining in the first quarter.
GICC’s defense came up with a fourth-down stop on the Sutton 40-yard line on the Mustangs’ next possession to set up excellent field position, and the Crusaders took advantage.
Brayton Johnson connected with Marcus Lowry for 26 yards on third-and-9, and Ben Alberts plunged in from a yard out on third-and-goal to put Central Catholic up 7-6 with 6:18 to go in the first half.
Sutton responded with a 12-play drive with Myles Jones converted on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 36 seconds remaining before halftime. Olson ran in the 2-point conversion to put the Mustangs up 14-7 at the break.
Olson took over in the second half with touchdowns of 3, 1 and 32 yards.
Central Catholic was limited to six first downs and 125 yards of offense on 31 snaps.
“Our defense is just our backbone,” Ramer said. “That’s where we return our most starters, so our offense works with our defense.
“We talk every year we just want to get 14 points on the board in the first half and leave it up to our defense the rest of the game. Our offense’s goal is to not mess it up for our defense because we have a pretty decent defense.”
Dvorak said the Crusaders’ offensive struggles were a combination of his team’s performance along with Sutton’s.
“It was partially them making very good adjustments and partially us just not being able to execute,” he said. “We had some things open in both the run and pass game, and we just couldn’t connect.
“We’ve got the athletes on the field to make good plays. We just couldn’t bust loose tonight. Again, credit that partly to us not being able to execute but a lot to them. Their defense is tough, they’re physical, they’re going to come at you. In the end, they were just more aggressive than us through all four quarters — three and a half.”
Things won’t get any easier next week for GICC. It hosts preseason C-2 No. 1 Archbishop Bergan.
“We got good film and we know what good athletes we are,” Dvorak said. “The key to our success is keeping our heads understanding that life happens (and) mistakes happen. We just have to keep moving forward one step at a time and get better. Then eventually we can come together as a cohesive unit.
“It’s a new group of guys out here. Last year’s seniors were together for so long and in the picture for so long. This new group of guys is still trying to get used to each other and finding their identity. As long as we can stay with it and keep the grind up, we’ll find our identity. At that point, we’ll be a dangerous football team.”