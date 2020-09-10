Northwest announces first Hall of Fame class

The newly formed Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its inaugural class during the 2020-2021 school year.
A committee was formed earlier this year with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
“It is the goal of our hall of fame to permanently recognize the great athletic accomplishments that we have had over the years at Northwest High School,” committee president Kevin Fries said. “We believe our first class does just that and will be a great foundation for future inductees into our hall of fame.”
The initial class -- which was selected by committee members -- includes six athletes, one coach, an alumnus who had great success after Northwest, a state championship team and an outstanding contributor to Northwest athletics. Future classes will be selected by the committee but based on nominations from the community.
Inductees will be recognized at various Northwest athletic events throughout the school year. This year, nearly all new members will be inducted during the Northwest, Hastings football game on October 23rd. Jackie (Rauert) Wesch, Rick Schwieger and Melissa (Rauert) Cromer, along with coach Dave Gee will be honored in the spring at the Dave Gee Invitational.
The Northwest Hall of Fame has been made possible by 11 founding members that have committed to the ongoing success of the project. Those businesses and families include: Equitable Bank, Family Eyecare Center, Five Points Bank, Grand Island Physical Therapy, Grand Island Surgery Center, Holiday Bus, Home Federal Bank, Mike and Melissa Jakubowski, Pinnacle Bank, Mike and Michelle Schuster and Tom Dinsdale Chevrolet Cadillac GMC.
Northwest Hall of Fame class
Jackie (Rauert) Wesch (1981): A three-sport letter winner at Northwest, Jackie Rauert still holds the school record in the high jump at 5-feet, 9-inches from 1979. The school record was one of the top-five nationally that year. She also holds the second best 400 meters (59.6 seconds), third best long jump (17’11”) and eighth best 800-meter run in Northwest history. She played volleyball at Hastings College and was a two-time all-conference performer for the Broncos.
Kirk Berggren (1982): Berggren was a leading force on the Vikings 1981 state championship football team that rolled through the playoffs with a 55-0 title game win over Aurora. Berggren still holds all three single season rushing records at Northwest: 1,670 yards, 270 attempts and 23 touchdowns. He also holds all three career marks as well. A standout wrestler, Berggren was also a state runner-up at the state wrestling meet his senior season.
Todd Olson (1982): Paving the way for Berggren’s rushing exploits was a line led by Olson, who was selected as the Class B offensive player-of-the-year by the Omaha World-Herald in 1981. During that championship run the Vikings set playoff records for rushing yards in a game (523) and in a playoff series (1,194 in three games). A three-year football letter winner, Olson had 157 tackles as a senior and placed third in Class B at heavyweight at the state wrestling meet.
Mike Leaman (1985): A standout wrestler at Northwest, Mike Leaman was the seventh wrestler in state history to advance to the championship match in his weight class four times. He won state titles in 1984 and at 132 pounds during his senior year of 1985 when he finished with 98 takedowns. He left Northwest with 108 wins, now 8th all-time, and 257 takedowns. Prior to his senior year, Leaman finished third at the Junior Olympics in Lake Placid, NY and then was third at the Junior World Freestyle championships in Washington, DC.
Russ Harvey (1986): As a two-year starter at quarterback, Russ Harvey guided two of the most dominant football teams in school history to a 23-1 record and the 1985 Class B state championship. In an era of two-hour football games and stingy defense, the Vikings averaged over 300 yards of total offense per game each season Harvey was at the helm and he finished his career with 1,956 yards passing. During the state championship season, he accounted for 20 total touchdowns.
Rick Schwieger (1987): Schwieger participated in four sports at Northwest and was a qualifier for the state track meet. But, his track career really took off at the University of Nebraska after a redshirt season, where he was a four-time letter winner, a three-time All-American and two-time Big Eight champion in the decathlon and is still the Nebraska record-holder in the pentathlon. Schwieger then became the first “voice” of Husker Vision and currently is a commentator for NBC Sports coverage of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.
Melissa (Rauert) Cromer (1987): Like her sister, a decorated three-sport athlete at Northwest, Rauert led the 1986 Viking volleyball team to the state championship match for the first time in school history where the Vikings lost to champion Columbus Scotus and finished 23-2. She still is in the top-15 all time in school history for serving percentage in a season and career, and ace serves in a season and career. Additionally, she still holds the school record in the 400 meters. A four-time all-conference player at Hastings College, she was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame in 1997.
COACH — Dave Gee (1980-2014): Gee came to Northwest from Albion and left a lasting legacy on Northwest athletics. The Northwest home track invitational has been permanently named in Gee’s honor as he coached the Vikings to two state boys track titles (1989 and 2005) and two girls titles (2010 and 2014), 28 Central Conference titles and 23 district championships. Gee was also an assistant coach on the 1981 and 1985 state championship football teams.
TEAM — 1985 Football: It will be hard to compare many football teams to the unbeaten 1985 Vikings and coach Dick Anderson, that some still call the best Class B team ever. After an opening round win over Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class B playoffs, the Vikings were one of five undefeated teams that advanced the state quarterfinals. All they did after that was run through the loaded bracket beating Minden 46-7, Valentine 41-14 and Blair 35-0 in the state championship game.
SERVICE TO NORTHWEST ATHLETICS — Kate Marron: When her husband Dave took a teaching and coaching position at Northwest in 1989, Kate began 30 years of service in the athletic office working for four different athletic directors. She kept Viking athletics organized during her time and her behind the scenes efforts ensured success for athletes and coaches for many years. If you attended a Northwest, Kate had a hand in making it successful.
