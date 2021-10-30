Northwest falls in Waverly

WAVERLY – Waverly may have started slow, but once they got rolling, their offense was nearly unstoppable.
After being stymied by the Grand Island Northwest defense on their first two possessions, Class B No. 6 Waverly, found its groove, scoring on six straight possessions as they rolled to a 59-13 win in an opening-round playoff game Friday at Viking Stadium.
Preston Harms ran for 142 yards – all in the first half – and senior quarterback Cole Murray added 59 yards on the ground and 122 through the air as Waverly advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against top-ranked Bennington next Friday.
“I told the boys I was impressed with how they played in all three phases,” Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. “We did a lot of good things out there tonight.”
Harms, who tallied two TD’s of over 80 yards in last Friday’s 3-OT win over Norris, kept the momentum going this week. His 85-yard touchdown sprint put Waverly up 17-0 in the second quarter and a veteran offensive line continued to blow open holes for a stable of Waverly backs to run through.
“I just got the ball and our line did an amazing job blocking,” Harms said. “There was a huge hole and I just tried to hit it hard.”
Seniors Trevor Brown, Wyatt Fanning, Toby Becker, Jacob Krauter, Warren Rolf and junior Grant Sindelar anchored the powerful Vikings ground attack from their offensive line positions. Most Waverly runners had gaping holes to dart through due to the work of the guys up front.
“Our line was amazing all night,” Harms said. “There were just huge gaps on every play.”
“We talked yesterday that it starts upfront. Our guys did a fantastic job and I can’t say enough about them. And we kind of expect it from those veterans,” Manstedt said.
After giving up 34 points to Northwest in the earlier meeting, the Waverly defense showed it was up for the challenge this time around. Waverly held Northwest without a first down the entire first quarter and harassed Vikings’ quarterback Sam Hartman into two interceptions – one by linebacker Kaleb Axmann that was returned for a touchdown before half.
Waverly now turns its attention to the top-ranked Badgers in the quarterfinal round. Manstedt made sure to echo a workmanlike sentiment to his team following Friday’s win.
“Our main focus this week was Northwest,” he said. “I told them we needed to turn the page tomorrow and be ready. No doubt Bennington has a very talented team, but if we play like we did tonight, it’ll be a very competitive game.”
Tyler Douglass scored the two touchdowns for Northwest. He scored on an 80-yard run, and on an 8-yard. The Vikings finish the season at 5-5.