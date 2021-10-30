Northwest falls in Waverly

WAVERLY – Waverly may have started slow, but once they got rolling, their offense was nearly unstoppable.

After being stymied by the Grand Island Northwest defense on their first two possessions, Class B No. 6 Waverly, found its groove, scoring on six straight possessions as they rolled to a 59-13 win in an opening-round playoff game Friday at Viking Stadium.

Preston Harms ran for 142 yards – all in the first half – and senior quarterback Cole Murray added 59 yards on the ground and 122 through the air as Waverly advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against top-ranked Bennington next Friday.

“I told the boys I was impressed with how they played in all three phases,” Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. “We did a lot of good things out there tonight.”

Harms, who tallied two TD’s of over 80 yards in last Friday’s 3-OT win over Norris, kept the momentum going this week. His 85-yard touchdown sprint put Waverly up 17-0 in the second quarter and a veteran offensive line continued to blow open holes for a stable of Waverly backs to run through.

“I just got the ball and our line did an amazing job blocking,” Harms said. “There was a huge hole and I just tried to hit it hard.”