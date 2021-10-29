Ord easily advances in C-2 playoffs

That opened the floodgates. Johnny DeRiso cut through the heart of the defense and down the left sideline for a 64-yard run and Gage Racek stutter stepped near the sidelines and cut upfield past three defenders for a 38-yard touchdown. Ord took a 15-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“Whenever we get a turnover and get the ball, we think we’re going to score, get the ball back and then score again,” Hurlburt said.

Getting turnovers generates extra excitement on the Ord sidelines.

“Any time that we get a couple turnovers early and we score, our guys just kind of feast off that energy and really get things rolling,” Wells said. “We ran some plays we hadn’t ran all year too, so that kind of helped us out early.”

Four more touchdowns in the second quarter – three via Hurlburt passes – led to a commanding 42-7 halftime lead for the Chants.

Centennial (5-5) was outgained in the first half 366 yards to 46.

“They’ve had a tough schedule, and I’m sure they’re a little more beat up,” Wells said. “But I think our tempo bothered them a little bit. They’re a good team, a physical team, and hats off to them. But our guys played really good tonight.”