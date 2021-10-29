Ord easily advances in C-2 playoffs

ORD — Centennial never allowed more than 28 points in a game during a regular season schedule that included three contests against teams currently ranked in the Class C-2 top 10.
In Friday’s opening round of the playoffs, No. 7-rated and defending state champion Ord surpassed that amount with 9:15 left in the first half.
And the Chanticleers were just getting started.
Ord scored on its first nine possessions to rout the Broncos 62-21.
“Our tempo offense and everything we do, everything we work on, that’s what we’re supposed to do – score a lot of points,” said quarterback Dylan Hurlburt, who rushed for three touchdowns and passed for three more. “We got it done, basically.”
Chanticleers coach Nate Wells said a high level of execution paid off.
“We got off to a fast start, and that was one of the goals of the game,” he said. “We always want to do that, but we played just extremely well tonight. Credit our guys, they had a great week of practice. They were focused and ready to put a show on for the Ord Chanticleer fans.”
Ord (9-1), which entered the game with a plus-21 turnover margin, used a fumble recovery by Ryan Gabriel on Centennial’s opening drive to set up a 31-yard Talan Bruha field goal.
That opened the floodgates. Johnny DeRiso cut through the heart of the defense and down the left sideline for a 64-yard run and Gage Racek stutter stepped near the sidelines and cut upfield past three defenders for a 38-yard touchdown. Ord took a 15-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“Whenever we get a turnover and get the ball, we think we’re going to score, get the ball back and then score again,” Hurlburt said.
Getting turnovers generates extra excitement on the Ord sidelines.
“Any time that we get a couple turnovers early and we score, our guys just kind of feast off that energy and really get things rolling,” Wells said. “We ran some plays we hadn’t ran all year too, so that kind of helped us out early.”
Four more touchdowns in the second quarter – three via Hurlburt passes – led to a commanding 42-7 halftime lead for the Chants.
Centennial (5-5) was outgained in the first half 366 yards to 46.
“They’ve had a tough schedule, and I’m sure they’re a little more beat up,” Wells said. “But I think our tempo bothered them a little bit. They’re a good team, a physical team, and hats off to them. But our guys played really good tonight.”
Ord won its seventh consecutive game since a week three loss to No. 2 Norfolk Catholic.
“Mainly we’ve improved mentally because our mental game at the beginning of the year wasn’t as good as it is now,” said Hurlburt.
The 5-foot-5, 160-pound sophomore quarterback has also shown steady improvement. Against the Broncos, he was 8-for-11 for 140 yards and rushed 17 times for 89 yards.
“I’ve also gotten better mentally not letting things get to my head and I’ve learned the offense more,” Hurlburt said.
Racek finished with 113 yards on 13 carries for the Chants, who host Lincoln Lutheran in next Friday’s quarterfinals.