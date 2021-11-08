 Skip to main content
Undermanned Spalding Academy continues playoff success
Spalding Academy, which has only 10 players, continued its 6-man playoff success with a 32-25 win over McCool Junction Friday.

Spalding Academy outscored the defending six-man champion squad 18-0 in the fourth quarter.

McCool Junction had 27 players on its sideline. Spalding Academy has only 11 boys in its high school.

Daniel Diessner capped off the comeback with touchdown runs of 3 and 2 yards.

The Shamrocks (9-1) face undefeated and top-seeded Potter-Dix Friday in the semifinals.

