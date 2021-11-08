Undermanned Spalding Academy continues playoff success

Spalding Academy, which has only 10 players, continued its 6-man playoff success with a 32-25 win over McCool Junction Friday.
Spalding Academy outscored the defending six-man champion squad 18-0 in the fourth quarter.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
McCool Junction had 27 players on its sideline. Spalding Academy has only 11 boys in its high school.
Daniel Diessner capped off the comeback with touchdown runs of 3 and 2 yards.
The Shamrocks (9-1) face undefeated and top-seeded Potter-Dix Friday in the semifinals.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!