WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Quinston Larsen

Our Athlete of the Week this week, sponsored by Grand Island Physical Therapy, is Heartland Lutheran’s Quinston Larsen. Larsen had his hand in 8 touchdowns in the Red Hornets win over Elba on Friday, August 29.
