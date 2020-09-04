 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Quinston Larsen
WATCH NOW: Athlete of the Week: Quinston Larsen

Our Athlete of the Week this week, sponsored by Grand Island Physical Therapy, is Heartland Lutheran’s Quinston Larsen. Larsen had his hand in 8 touchdowns in the Red Hornets win over Elba on Friday, August 29.

