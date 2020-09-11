WATCH NOW: Endzone Online: Cross County's Hayden Delano

On this episode of Endzone Online, Bobby Mills talks to Cross County's Hayden Delano. At the filming of the episode, the Cougars were 1-0. Now they are undefeated with three games under their belts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Carissa Soukup
Multimedia Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today