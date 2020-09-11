 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Endzone Online: Cross County's Hayden Delano
On this episode of Endzone Online, Bobby Mills talks to Cross County's Hayden Delano. At the filming of the episode, the Cougars were 1-0. Now they are undefeated with three games under their belts.

