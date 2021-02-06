For Nebraska volleyball fans it may be time to get to know more about Riley Zuhn

passes, bad passes. She’s really mixing it up and it makes us harder to defend. I just think we’re scratching the surface with what we can do with that.”

Nebraska needed one fewer set to finish off Maryland than Friday’s match against the same team. The Huskers improved its hitting percentage from .248 on Friday to .337. Nebraska’s defense held Maryland to a .000 hitting percentage in the opening set, and .169 for the match.

With the new schedule format for this season Nebraska can regroup and try to improve when playing the same team about 24 hours later.

“We go back over our game plan again and see if there are adjustments that we need to make, and if they were killing us in one area, or we were really getting them in one area,” Kubik said. “Our boys (graduate managers and assistant coaches) are great because they do this in men’s volleyball, they play the same team two nights in a row so they’re used to this schedule and they’re really good at prepping us for that.”

Looking to add a little more energy to the arena that only has a few hundred spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions, Nebraska played short music clips between every point on Saturday, similar to what happens during the USA volleyball tournaments held in Nebraska some summers.