Fred Hoiberg met with every player, searching for solutions to Nebraska's recent struggles

Hoiberg was asked if it’s hard to generate noise on the bench when most of NU’s players are tired and being used in games.

“It still needs to happen, and when things are going well it does happen,” Hoiberg said. “You see guys over there jumping around, waving the towel. And when times get tough? It’s easy to lead when things are going well. Anybody can do it.

“The challenge is: How do you handle adversity? And until you get out in the game, you really don’t know how your players that are in your rotation — who played the most minutes — how they handle it. How the guys who maybe aren’t playing as much, how they handle it. But collectively as a group, we have to be better in bringing that energy.”

Hoiberg doesn’t want “lip service” on the energy front, either. Practice is one thing. A game in what Hoiberg said is one of the toughest conferences in recent history is another.

NU’s top scorer, Teddy Allen, projected confidence Nebraska would find its footing soon. The Huskers don’t have any selfish players, Allen said, and simply need to “get over the hump” in one game to see their work pay off. Once Nebraska does it, he said it’ll be as good as any Big Ten team.