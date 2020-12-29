Fred Hoiberg met with every player, searching for solutions to Nebraska's recent struggles

By Sam McKewon
Omaha World-Herald
LINCOLN — Aside from an exhibition-that-counts win over Doane, Nebraska spent the last month losing to four major-conference teams by double digits, including two from the Big Ten. The last of which, an 80-69 setback to Michigan, sparked some frustration in coach Fred Hoiberg.
So he scheduled a team chat — that lasted 40 minutes — and individual conversations with each player. He’s trying to find solutions for a 4-5 team that hangs with almost any opponent for a half before experiencing second-half struggles that leave the coach throwing up his hands.
As NU prepares to head to No. 25 Ohio State for a Wednesday night game, Hoiberg said the heart-to-hearts had a hug-it-out feel.
“They were, to be honest with you, more talkative than they thought they were going to be,” Hoiberg said of his players. “Generally you go into those meetings where it’s just players and a coach, the coach does most of the talking. But guys spoke up, and it was a good meeting as a group.”
Better yet: Nebraska had two strong practices it hopes will translate to Wednesday. Ohio State (7-2 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) has shooting struggles but makes up for it, Hoiberg said, by being the most physical team NU has played. The Buckeyes boast burly forwards EJ Liddell and Kyle Young — the latter is something of an enforcer — and aggressive guards who play over screens. As one of the league’s top offensive rebounding teams, they’ll test NU’s defensive positioning. OSU’s defense tends to dare officials to blow their whistle as they disrupt opponents’ movement.
That particular aspect of NU’s offense is a concern to Hoiberg and was clearly a subject of the meetings. Hoiberg again lamented and took blame for Nebraska’s lack of offensive fluidity late in the Michigan loss, saying he needed to give players a better “movement package” of sets to execute.
In turn, Husker players have to trust the offense and each other a little more, and play “hero ball” a little less.
“It was definitely about how we’re moving the ball in practice and how, when we go in games, sometimes we’re kind of playing 1-on-1 and trying to make the whole game about ourselves,” center Yvan Ouedraogo said. “And it’s getting us down really. So we talked about that, how we’re sharing the ball, especially in the first half usually, and how in the second half we’re not doing it anymore. We really spoke about it.”
Ohio State does well in second halves. It turned a double-digit first-half deficit against Rutgers into a 12-point win — its top victory of the season. Nebraska struggles to generate second-half offense and failures there tend to infect its effort on defense. NU’s smallish group of reserves stay relatively stuck to their chairs. In an empty arena, when teammates are almost the only energy boost, Hoiberg wants more.
Again, the Michigan game irked him. The Wolverines brought a giant group of players, half of whom never took off their warmups. Their job was clear: Be a goofy cheering section. Hoiberg showed players UM’s bench vs. NU’s bench.
Hoiberg was asked if it’s hard to generate noise on the bench when most of NU’s players are tired and being used in games.
“It still needs to happen, and when things are going well it does happen,” Hoiberg said. “You see guys over there jumping around, waving the towel. And when times get tough? It’s easy to lead when things are going well. Anybody can do it.
“The challenge is: How do you handle adversity? And until you get out in the game, you really don’t know how your players that are in your rotation — who played the most minutes — how they handle it. How the guys who maybe aren’t playing as much, how they handle it. But collectively as a group, we have to be better in bringing that energy.”
Hoiberg doesn’t want “lip service” on the energy front, either. Practice is one thing. A game in what Hoiberg said is one of the toughest conferences in recent history is another.
NU’s top scorer, Teddy Allen, projected confidence Nebraska would find its footing soon. The Huskers don’t have any selfish players, Allen said, and simply need to “get over the hump” in one game to see their work pay off. Once Nebraska does it, he said it’ll be as good as any Big Ten team.
“In a conference like this, with a schedule like this, two weeks of playing good, you’re right back in the mix,” Allen said.
Notes
- After a start to the season that included multiple unsuccessful layups per game, Ouedraogo has settled into his role early in Big Ten play, Hoiberg said. Ouedraogo made 75% of his shots against Wisconsin and Michigan. He’s averaging six points and six rebounds in league play.
“He had really good body position and body control on his finishes the other night against Michigan,” Hoiberg said. “He finished on a back-down little jump hook he’s been working hard on. As far as his movements, I do think his movement pattern is better this year, and a lot of that is because of the work he put in in the offseason.”
Hoiberg said Ouedraogo put too much pressure on himself early in the season to make plays he’s not yet skilled enough to make.
- Players seemed to appreciate playing a game on Christmas Day, especially with family in the stands to watch them.
“I’m a hooper,” Allen said. “Hooping on Christmas, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, anything, if I’m playing, that’s cool.”
Much of Allen’s family was in the audience on Christmas. As a father, Allen said his priorities are broader than just playing the game.
“As long as my family and my babies are healthy, that’s all that really matters,” Allen said.