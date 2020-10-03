Fremont Bergan Tops Aquinas with balanced offensive attack, ferocious defense.

Tony Smith’s Aquinas defense held Bergan to a 4th and goal at the three, but the gifted McIntyre scooted in to score a touchdown standing up from three yards out, giving the Knights a commanding 24-7 lead three minutes deep into the 3rd stanza.

The Monarchs once again fumbled the squib kickoff, but this time recovered the fumble, then proceeded to fashion their best drive of the night, with Kyle Napier, big Michael Andel and Curtis Humlicek chewing up yardage all the way from the Aquinas 31 to the Bergan 12 yard line. But the Knights stiffened, forcing a 29 yard field goal attempt by Brian Cech that was doomed from the snap.

Bergan then applied the death punch after taking over on their own 20 following the missed Cech field goal. Hard running Chris Pinales ripped off runs of 10, 8 and 3 yards around his left side. It was then Koa McIntyre for gaines of 4 and 7, then Pinales for 10 more.

The Knights were now on at the Monarch 7 yard line. A face mask infraction moved it to the 3. Then a series of illegal shift penalties by Bergan eventually landed them back at the Aquinas 13, but more importantly, precious time ran off the clock each time Koa McIntyre waited for the play call.