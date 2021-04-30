Fremont’s Menking wins 16-yard competition as Cornhusker Trap Shoot returns

By The Independent Sports Staff

DONIPHAN — After a year absence, the Cornhusker Trap Shoot is back.

The annual trapshooting event, which attracts shooters from not only Nebraska, but also from Iowa, Colorado, Missouri and South Dakota, did not take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 1,406 shooters from those states competing in the event on Friday. They shot 75 rounds on 16-yard targets. Then they will shoot 75 handicap targets on Saturday. Winners who have the highest combined score of the two-day event will be the overall champion and take home the Cornhusker Cup.

The junior high event took place on Thursday, which had 836 competitors.

Fremont’s Benjamin Menking won a four-person shoot-off Friday to win the individual title in the 16-yard competition at the 51st Cornhusker Trap Shoot.

Menking was one of four shooters to break all 75 targets earlier, then, in the shoot-off, he was perfect on 25 targets.