Fremont’s Menking wins 16-yard competition as Cornhusker Trap Shoot returns

DONIPHAN — After a year absence, the Cornhusker Trap Shoot is back.
The annual trapshooting event, which attracts shooters from not only Nebraska, but also from Iowa, Colorado, Missouri and South Dakota, did not take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were 1,406 shooters from those states competing in the event on Friday. They shot 75 rounds on 16-yard targets. Then they will shoot 75 handicap targets on Saturday. Winners who have the highest combined score of the two-day event will be the overall champion and take home the Cornhusker Cup.
The junior high event took place on Thursday, which had 836 competitors.
Fremont’s Benjamin Menking won a four-person shoot-off Friday to win the individual title in the 16-yard competition at the 51st Cornhusker Trap Shoot.
Menking was one of four shooters to break all 75 targets earlier, then, in the shoot-off, he was perfect on 25 targets.
Lincoln Pius X’s Morgan Krinke won the ladies’ title with a perfect 25 score in a three-person shoot-off after shooting a 73 earlier. The high school team crown went to Millard West A, on the strength of 75s from Peyton Anderson and Ben Wilweding, with a 361 score out of a possible 375. Papillion-La Vista Monarch Lady won the ladies team title at 330 and Ashland 4-H 1 won the 4-H team championship with a 350.
Cornhusker Trap Shoot
Friday’s results
16-yard competition
Top 20 Individuals
1. Benjamin Menking, Fremont, 75 (won shoot-off); 2. Michael Day, Bellevue West 1, 75; 3. Ben Wilweding, Millard West A, 75; 4. Peyton Anderson, Millard West A, 75; 5. Cayden Newman, Douglas County West Platinum, 74; 6. Drake Pietryga, Millard West A, 74; 7. Trenton Srajhans, Fillmore County 4-H 1, 74; 8. Johnny Gustafson, North Platte Gold, 74; 9. Garret Tachovsky, Blue River 4-H Red, 74; 10. Adam Kotas, 5 Clovers 4-H 1, 74; 11. Leonardo Ruiz-Juvera, Omaha Creighton Prep White, 74; 12. Clint Mumm, Ashland 4-H 3, 74; 13. Vincent Kuehlthau, Papillion-La Vista Monarch 1, 74; 14. Patrick Glesinger, Papillion-La Vista South 1, 73; 15. Wyatt Nelson, Elkhorn South Blue, 73; 16. Randy Koke, Ashland 4-H 1, 73; 17. Dalton Nielsen, Blair Gold, 73; 18. Mason Gerdes, Raymond Central Gold, 73; 19. Tyler Uhri, Falls City, 73; 20. Jarrett Koch, Beatrice 1, 73.
Top Six Ladies
1. Morgan Krinke, Lincoln Pius X, 73 of 75 (won shoot-off); 2. Kaylynn Sieber, Marshall, Minn., 73; 3. Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 73; 4. Jayden Shigley, Lincoln East, 71; 5. Lucie Hemminger, Lincoln Northeast 1, 71; 6. Madelynn Oden, Lincoln Southeast, 71.
Top Three 4-H Teams
1. Ashland 4-H 1 (Randy Koke, Parker Dimmitt, Dylan Siemers, Mollie Konen, Garrett Plambeck), 350 of 375; 2. Ashland 4-H 3, 349; 3. 5 Clovers 4-H 1, 349.
Top Three Ladies Teams
1. Papillion-La Vista Monarch Lady (Cameron Sopinski, Audrey Irvine, Vesta Fitton, Scotlyn Kincaid, Carrie Hirschfeld), 330 of 375; 2. Norris Lady, 300; 3. Lincoln East Black 1, 299.
Top Six High School Teams
1. Millard West A (Drake Pietryga, Brandon Fish, Aiden Alward, Peyton Anderson, Ben Wilweding), 361 of 375; 2. Beatrice 1, 358; 3. Douglas County West Platinum, 357; 4. Elkhorn South Blue, 357; 5. Blair Gold, 357; 6. Papillion-La Vista South 2, 352.
Jim Carlisle Memorial Second Generation Individual (traveling trophy)
Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 73.