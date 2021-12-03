 Skip to main content
Friday area basketball summaries
FILE PHOTO: Basketball

Boys

Arcadia-Loup City 61, Pleasanton 58 2OT

Arcadia-Loup City (1-1) 10 4 8 24 2 8—61

Pleasanton 17 11 8 15 2 5—58

ARCADIA-LOUP CITY—Eurek 22, Garrelts 16, Rogers 13, Vanslyke 6, Scott 3, Griffith 1.

PLEASANTON—Klein 22, Wilson 12, Wendt 11, Martsenson 3, K. Kingston 2, R. Kingston 2, Keaschall 1.

Burwell 57, North Central 21

North Central (1-1) 4 7 5 5—21

Burwell (2-0) 19 21 17 0—57

NORTH CENTRAL—Reynolds 2, Hagen 3, Anderson 3, Orton 8, Painter 5

BURWELL—Critel 17, Svoboda 4, T. Gideon 3, H. Gideon 16, Mann 17.

Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Blue Hill 47

Doniphan-Trumbull 14 24 18 15—71

Blue Hill 9 8 17 13—47

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL—Smith 10, K. Detamore 14, Sadd 10, B. Detamore 6, Stock 8, Uhrich 2, Williams 21.

BLUE HILL—Bonifas 16, Ockinga 8, Utecht 3, Karr 4, Coffey 16.

Nebraska Christian 67, St. Edward 35

Nebraska Christian 20 14 24 9—67

St. Edward 8 8 8 11—35

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN—NA.

St. Edward—Mowrey 4, Sutton 2, Roberts 2, Fitchner 10, Werts 4, Reardon 11, Reeves 2.

Stuart 51, Central Valley 22

Central Valley 6 5 3 8—22

Stuart 22 16 6 7—51

CENTRAL VALLEY—Corman 1, Wolf 7, Wood 2, Soto 5, Wolf 1, Straka 4, Baker 2

STUART—NA.

Girls

Hastings 39, Crete 36

Crete (0-2) 7 11 8 10—36

Hastings (2-0) 2 12 8 17—39

CRETE—Andindi 4, Steuer 2, Henning 9, Wendt 6, Rasgorshek 4, Deisley 11.

HASTINGS—Synek 5, Laux 5, L. Landgren 4, Long 12, Hilgendorf 10, E. Landgren 2.

Ord 38, Ainsworth 37

Ainsworth 7 2 16 12—37

Ord 10 8 14 6—38

AINSWORTH—C. Goochey 8, Sears 3, B. Delimont 2, M. Goochey 2, K. Delimont 10, Wilkins 3, Nelson 7, Kral 2.

ORD—Wilson 5, Miller 6, Fischer 3, Cargill 6, Reilly 11, Wray 2, Vancura 2.

North Central 57, Burwell 35

North Central (2-0) 16 15 12 14—57

Burwell (0-2) 6 10 8 11—35

NORTH CENTRAL—Bussinger 8, Buell 7,Anderson 16, Stephen 7, Lewis 1, Cosgrove 12, Munger 4, Hallock 2.

BURWELL—Jensen 4, C. Gideon 11, Na. Williams 9, Simpson 2, Ostrom 2, Ni. Williams 2, Klimek 2, Schott 3.

Gibbon 25, Central Citiy 23

Central City 4 9 3 7—23

Gibbon 4 9 8 4—25

CENTRAL CITY—Erickson 8, Steinke 4, Wert 9, Schindler 2.

GIBBON—NA.

High Plains 36, Giltner 35

High Plains (1-0) 10 9 8 9—36

Giltner (1-1) 8 13 3 11—35

HIGH PLAINS—NA.

GILTNER—Eastman 2, Wilson 14, Fastnacht 2, Antle 13, Hunnicutt 4.

Wahoo 54, Aurora 29

Wahoo (2-0) 12 12 21 9—54

Aurora (0-2) 5 7 9 8—29

WAHOO—Golladay 14, Luben 2, Iversen 7, Lacey 6, Leu 10, Sutton 6, Smart 3, Kolterman 2, Kenning 4.

AURORA— Hutsell 4, Crosby 7, Nachtigal 5, Schuster 3, Vinerberg 2, Janda 4, Fahenbruch 2, Olssen 2.

