Friday city roundup

FOOTBALL

No. 9 Northwest falls to No. 4 Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF — In a back and forth affair, Class B, No. 9 Northwest fell short to No. 4 Scottsbluff 28-21.

Jackson Allen scored the game-winning touchdown with 8 minutes for the Bearcats.

However, Victor Isele blocked a punt to give the Vikings a chance. Northwest converted on a 4-and-2 but fumbled the ball on the next play and Scottsbluff recovered to get the win.

Austin Payne was 23 of 36 for 292 yards with two touchdown strikes. He also scored a rushing touchdown for Northwest.

Alex Korte had six catches for 118 yards and Tegan Lemkau eight catches for 106 yards for the Vikings.

Northwest will play at Hastings Friday.

St. Cecilia too

much for GICCHASTINGS — Grand Island Central Catholic fell to Class C-2, No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia 41-0 Friday.

The Bluehawks only led 14-0 at the half, but scored 27 points in the second half to get the win.

St. Cecilia’s Carson Kudlacek was 24 of 28 for 424 yards with four touchdowns, three of those to Cooper Butler. The Bluehawk defense also scored two touchdowns.

Axel Escalante had 14 carries for 33 yards for the Crusaders.

Stuart defeats Heartland LutheranHeartland Lutheran fell to Stuart 48-0 Friday night.

No other information was provided.