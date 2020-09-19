 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday city roundup
0 comments

Friday city roundup

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

FOOTBALL

Heartland Lutheran grabs win over Lewiston

LEWISTON – The Heartland Lutheran football team grabbed its second win of the season during a 86-58 win over Lewiston Saturday.

No other information was provided.

SOFTBALL

GISH goes 1-1 during first day of LPS Classic

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball team went 1-1 during the first day of the Lincoln Public Schools Classic.

The Islanders opened with a 14-6 five-inning loss to Lincoln North Star, which ended because of the eight-run mercy rule.

Kamdyn Barrientos led the offense by going 2 of 3 with five RBIs and hit a triple and a home run.

Leslie Ramos hit a RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give Grand Island a 3-2 victory over Lincoln Northeast in the second game.

Barrientos was 3 for 3 with a double, while Ramos was 2 of 4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Game One

Grand Island 002 04—6 5 4

Lincoln North Star 010 3(10)—14 16 1

WP — Shottenkirk. LP — Cobler. 2B — LNS: Shottenkirk 2. 3B—GI: Barrientos. HR—GI: Barrientos. LNS: Krieser, Thompson.

Game Two

Lincoln NE 000 020 0—2 6 0

Grand Island 002 000 1—3 9 2

WP — Cebello. LP — Duncan. 2B — LNE: Mirabella. GI: Barrientos. HR — GI; Ramos.

BOYS TENNIS

GICC shut out Roncalli

OMAHA — Grand Island Central Catholic earned a 9-0 shut out over Omaha Roncalli Friday.

The closest match the Crusaders were in was at No. 3 doubles when Koby Bales and Bowdie Fox earned an 8-4 win over Ben Rheinheimer and Garrett Vosika.

GICC will be back in action at the Bellevue West Invite Saturday.

GICC 9, Om. Roncalli 0

Singles

No. 1 — Koby Bales, GICC, def. Tre Bridgeford, OR, 8-1.

No. 2 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Ben Rheinheimer, OR, 8-2.

No. 3 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Jude Kraft, OR, 8-0.

No. 4 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Jesse Crouch, OR, 8-1.

No. 5 — Alex King, GICC, def. Garrett Vosika, OR, 8-1.

No. 6 — Jackson Farias, GICC, def. Noah Hering, OR, 8-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Henry/Farias, GICC, def. Crouch/Kraft, OR, 8-0.

No. 2 — Schardt/King, GICC, def. Hering/Troy Congdwin, OR, 8-0.

No. 3 — Fox/Bales, GICC, def. Rheinheimer/Vosika, OR, 8-4.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Islanders to 0-3 during first day of LPS Classic

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team went 0-3 during the first day of the Lincoln Public Schools Classic Friday.

The Islanders lost Lincoln North Star 25-16, 25-14, North Platte 25-17, 25-14 and Lincoln Northeast 18-25, 25-22, 25-15.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts