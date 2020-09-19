Friday city roundup

FOOTBALL
Heartland Lutheran grabs win over Lewiston
LEWISTON – The Heartland Lutheran football team grabbed its second win of the season during a 86-58 win over Lewiston Saturday.
No other information was provided.
SOFTBALL
GISH goes 1-1 during first day of LPS Classic
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball team went 1-1 during the first day of the Lincoln Public Schools Classic.
The Islanders opened with a 14-6 five-inning loss to Lincoln North Star, which ended because of the eight-run mercy rule.
Kamdyn Barrientos led the offense by going 2 of 3 with five RBIs and hit a triple and a home run.
Leslie Ramos hit a RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give Grand Island a 3-2 victory over Lincoln Northeast in the second game.
Barrientos was 3 for 3 with a double, while Ramos was 2 of 4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Game One
Grand Island 002 04—6 5 4
Lincoln North Star 010 3(10)—14 16 1
WP — Shottenkirk. LP — Cobler. 2B — LNS: Shottenkirk 2. 3B—GI: Barrientos. HR—GI: Barrientos. LNS: Krieser, Thompson.
Game Two
Lincoln NE 000 020 0—2 6 0
Grand Island 002 000 1—3 9 2
WP — Cebello. LP — Duncan. 2B — LNE: Mirabella. GI: Barrientos. HR — GI; Ramos.
BOYS TENNIS
GICC shut out Roncalli
OMAHA — Grand Island Central Catholic earned a 9-0 shut out over Omaha Roncalli Friday.
The closest match the Crusaders were in was at No. 3 doubles when Koby Bales and Bowdie Fox earned an 8-4 win over Ben Rheinheimer and Garrett Vosika.
GICC will be back in action at the Bellevue West Invite Saturday.
GICC 9, Om. Roncalli 0
Singles
No. 1 — Koby Bales, GICC, def. Tre Bridgeford, OR, 8-1.
No. 2 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Ben Rheinheimer, OR, 8-2.
No. 3 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Jude Kraft, OR, 8-0.
No. 4 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Jesse Crouch, OR, 8-1.
No. 5 — Alex King, GICC, def. Garrett Vosika, OR, 8-1.
No. 6 — Jackson Farias, GICC, def. Noah Hering, OR, 8-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Henry/Farias, GICC, def. Crouch/Kraft, OR, 8-0.
No. 2 — Schardt/King, GICC, def. Hering/Troy Congdwin, OR, 8-0.
No. 3 — Fox/Bales, GICC, def. Rheinheimer/Vosika, OR, 8-4.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Islanders to 0-3 during first day of LPS Classic
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team went 0-3 during the first day of the Lincoln Public Schools Classic Friday.
The Islanders lost Lincoln North Star 25-16, 25-14, North Platte 25-17, 25-14 and Lincoln Northeast 18-25, 25-22, 25-15.
