Friday City Roundup

PREP FOOTBALL
McIntyre, No. 1 Bergan too much for GICC
Koa McIntyre provided many big plays for Class C-2, No. 1 Archbishop Bergan against Grand Island Central Catholic.
McIntyre was 14 of 18 passing for 248 with four touchdown passes, ran for 68 yards and scored one on the ground during a 38-8 win over the Crusaders Friday at Memorial Stadium.
All that happened in the first half to help the Knights a 38-0 lead at the break. After McIntyre
The Crusaders shut out the Knights in the second half. They got on the board on a 39-yard run by Ben Alberts, while Brayton Johnson scored on the two-point conversion.
Johnson was 8 of 15 for 87 yards for the Crusaders in the loss.
GICC will be on the road against Centennial Friday.
Fremont Bergan 24 14 0 0—38
Grand Island CC 0 0 0 8—8
Heartland Lutheran falls to Santee
SANTEE — The Heartland Lutheran fell in its second game of the season.
Santee posted a 52-6 victory over the Red Hornets Friday afternoon.
Heartland Lutheran is now 0-2 on the season. No other information was submitted.
PREP TENNIS
Crusaders grab two wins in home triangular
The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team grabbed a pair of win in its home triangular Friday.
The Crusaders defeated both York and Lexington by identical 8-1 scores.
In all, they went 11-1 in singles and 5-1 in doubles during the two duals.
GICC 8, York 1
Singles
No. 1 — Drew Hammer, YOR, def. Jonathan Schardt, GICC, 8-3
No. 2 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Ethan Phinney, YOR, 8-0.
No. 3 — Alex King, GICC, def. Trey Harms, YOR, 8-2
No. 4 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Caleb Sahling, YOR, 8-1
No. 5 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Andrew Van Gomple, YOR, 8-1
No. 6 — Caden Menaugh, GICC, def. Kaden Heiden, YOR, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — King/Fox, GICC, def. Harms/Sahling, YOR, 8-1
No. 2 — Menaugh/Staab, GICC, def. Van Gomple/Heiden, YOR, 8-0.
No. 3 — Schardt/Henry, GICC, def. Hammer/Phinney, YOR, 8-2.
GICC 8, Lexington 1
Singles
No. 1 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Morgan Bailey, LEX, 8-4.
No. 2 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Topher Swartz, LEX, 8-1
No. 3 — Alex King, GICC, def. Ethan Mins, LEX, 8-5
No. 4 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Agustin Lopez, LEX, 8-2.
No. 5 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Gragan Strauss, LEX, 8-0.
No. 6 — Caden Menaugh, GICC, def. Drew Traux, LEX, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Mins/Lopez, LEX, def. King/Fox, GICC, 9-7
No. 2 — Menaugh/Staab, GICC, def. Traux/Strauss, LEX, 8-1.
No. 3 — Schardt/Henry, GICC, def. Swartz/Bailey, LEX, 8-3.
SOFTBALL
Islanders drop two games at Millard North Invite
MILLARD — The Grand Island Senior High softball team dropped a pair of games in the Millard North Invite Friday.
The Islanders lost to Class A, No. 10 Millard North 10-6. The Mustangs scored four runs in the fourth inning to take control.
Britta Titman led the offense by going 2 for 3 with three RBI and a home run. Leslie Ramos and Ava Dunning each had doubles.
Grand Island then fell to Lincoln Pius X 4-1. Dunning led the offense by going 2 for 2 with two doubles, while Ramos had the other double.
Game One
Grand Island 050 01X—6 11 3
Millard North 420 4X—10 9 0
WP—Roberts. LP—Sindelar. 2B—GI: Dunning, Ramos; MN: Davis 2, Wiseman, Cuevas. HR—GI: Titman; MN: Johnson.
Game Two
Grand Island 100 000—1 7 2
Lincoln Pius X 300 100—4 9 0
WP—Just. LP—Cabello. 2B—Dunning 2, Ramos.