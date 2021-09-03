 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday City Roundup
0 comments
top story

Friday City Roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PREP FOOTBALL

McIntyre, No. 1 Bergan too much for GICC

Koa McIntyre provided many big plays for Class C-2, No. 1 Archbishop Bergan against Grand Island Central Catholic.

McIntyre was 14 of 18 passing for 248 with four touchdown passes, ran for 68 yards and scored one on the ground during a 38-8 win over the Crusaders Friday at Memorial Stadium.

All that happened in the first half to help the Knights a 38-0 lead at the break. After McIntyre

The Crusaders shut out the Knights in the second half. They got on the board on a 39-yard run by Ben Alberts, while Brayton Johnson scored on the two-point conversion.

Johnson was 8 of 15 for 87 yards for the Crusaders in the loss.

GICC will be on the road against Centennial Friday.

Fremont Bergan 24 14 0 0—38

Grand Island CC 0 0 0 8—8

Heartland Lutheran falls to Santee

SANTEE — The Heartland Lutheran fell in its second game of the season.

Santee posted a 52-6 victory over the Red Hornets Friday afternoon.

Heartland Lutheran is now 0-2 on the season. No other information was submitted.

PREP TENNIS

Crusaders grab two wins in home triangular

The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team grabbed a pair of win in its home triangular Friday.

The Crusaders defeated both York and Lexington by identical 8-1 scores.

In all, they went 11-1 in singles and 5-1 in doubles during the two duals.

GICC 8, York 1

Singles

No. 1 — Drew Hammer, YOR, def. Jonathan Schardt, GICC, 8-3

No. 2 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Ethan Phinney, YOR, 8-0.

No. 3 — Alex King, GICC, def. Trey Harms, YOR, 8-2

No. 4 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Caleb Sahling, YOR, 8-1

No. 5 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Andrew Van Gomple, YOR, 8-1

No. 6 — Caden Menaugh, GICC, def. Kaden Heiden, YOR, 8-0.

Doubles

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No. 1 — King/Fox, GICC, def. Harms/Sahling, YOR, 8-1

No. 2 — Menaugh/Staab, GICC, def. Van Gomple/Heiden, YOR, 8-0.

No. 3 — Schardt/Henry, GICC, def. Hammer/Phinney, YOR, 8-2.

GICC 8, Lexington 1

Singles

No. 1 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Morgan Bailey, LEX, 8-4.

No. 2 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Topher Swartz, LEX, 8-1

No. 3 — Alex King, GICC, def. Ethan Mins, LEX, 8-5

No. 4 — Bowdie Fox, GICC, def. Agustin Lopez, LEX, 8-2.

No. 5 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Gragan Strauss, LEX, 8-0.

No. 6 — Caden Menaugh, GICC, def. Drew Traux, LEX, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Mins/Lopez, LEX, def. King/Fox, GICC, 9-7

No. 2 — Menaugh/Staab, GICC, def. Traux/Strauss, LEX, 8-1.

No. 3 — Schardt/Henry, GICC, def. Swartz/Bailey, LEX, 8-3.

SOFTBALL

Islanders drop two games at Millard North Invite

MILLARD — The Grand Island Senior High softball team dropped a pair of games in the Millard North Invite Friday.

The Islanders lost to Class A, No. 10 Millard North 10-6. The Mustangs scored four runs in the fourth inning to take control.

Britta Titman led the offense by going 2 for 3 with three RBI and a home run. Leslie Ramos and Ava Dunning each had doubles.

Grand Island then fell to Lincoln Pius X 4-1. Dunning led the offense by going 2 for 2 with two doubles, while Ramos had the other double.

Game One

Grand Island 050 01X—6 11 3

Millard North 420 4X—10 9 0

WP—Roberts. LP—Sindelar. 2B—GI: Dunning, Ramos; MN: Davis 2, Wiseman, Cuevas. HR—GI: Titman; MN: Johnson.

Game Two

Grand Island 100 000—1 7 2

Lincoln Pius X 300 100—4 9 0

WP—Just. LP—Cabello. 2B—Dunning 2, Ramos.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts