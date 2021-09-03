Friday City Roundup

PREP FOOTBALL

McIntyre, No. 1 Bergan too much for GICC

Koa McIntyre provided many big plays for Class C-2, No. 1 Archbishop Bergan against Grand Island Central Catholic.

McIntyre was 14 of 18 passing for 248 with four touchdown passes, ran for 68 yards and scored one on the ground during a 38-8 win over the Crusaders Friday at Memorial Stadium.

All that happened in the first half to help the Knights a 38-0 lead at the break. After McIntyre

The Crusaders shut out the Knights in the second half. They got on the board on a 39-yard run by Ben Alberts, while Brayton Johnson scored on the two-point conversion.

Johnson was 8 of 15 for 87 yards for the Crusaders in the loss.

GICC will be on the road against Centennial Friday.

Fremont Bergan 24 14 0 0—38

Grand Island CC 0 0 0 8—8

Heartland Lutheran falls to Santee

SANTEE — The Heartland Lutheran fell in its second game of the season.