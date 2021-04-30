Friday's city roundup

BASEBALL

First inning helps Islanders defeat Seward

The Grand Island Senior High baseball team gained early confidence against Seward.

The Islanders put up 12 runs in the opening inning, en route to a 16-2 five-inning win over the Bluejays. The game was called in the fifth due to the eight-run mercy rule.

Grand Island connected on 12 hits with four extra base hits. Cole Bauer led the offense by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Mike Buhrman and Jacob Nesvara both had doubles, and Sam Hartman and Braden Wenzl each had triples.

Tyler Fay got the win with five strikeouts, while giving up only three hits.

All that pleased GISH coach Kirby Wells.

“Tyler did a great job pitching today as he commanded the strike zone very well,” Wells said. “And we played great defense behind him. Offensively, we put up 12 runs in the first inning and everyone had great at-bats.”

The Islanders will play at Fremont in a triangular with Fremont Bergan and Elkhorn South at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Seward 000 02—2 3 2