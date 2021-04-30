Friday's city roundup

TRACK AND FIELD
Northwest teams sweep Holdrege Invite
HOLDREGE — Alex Brandt won four events to help the Northwest track and field teams to sweeps at the Holdrege Invite Friday.
Brandt claimed the high jump (a personal-best 6-6), 110 hurdles (15.63), 300 hurdles (43.49) and triple jump (43-2 1/4) to help the Viking boys win the meet with 177 points.
The 400 weight man’s relay team of Spencer Snodgrass, Brody Stutzman, Wyatt Sindelar and Owen Harb won its race at 50.79.
The Northwest girls dominate its portion with six wins to take the team title with 163.5 points.
Samantha Roby was part of three victories for the Vikings. She captured the 100 (12.66) and the 200 (25.75) in the individual events, while joining Kamryn Mings, Grace Baasch and Avyn Urbanski on the winning 400 relay (50.06).
Reba Mader captured the 400 (1:01.91), Aizlynn Krafka took the 100 hurdles (16.02) and Claire Caspersen claimed the shot put (41-7).
Rathjen wins two events at Goldenrod
BURWELL — Josh Rathjen claimed two events during the Goldenrod Conference Meet Friday at Burwell.
Rathjen won both the 800 (2:05.70) and the 1,600 (4:55.40) to lead the Red Hornets, who scored 24 points.
BASEBALL
First inning helps Islanders defeat Seward
The Grand Island Senior High baseball team gained early confidence against Seward.
The Islanders put up 12 runs in the opening inning, en route to a 16-2 five-inning win over the Bluejays. The game was called in the fifth due to the eight-run mercy rule.
Grand Island connected on 12 hits with four extra base hits. Cole Bauer led the offense by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Mike Buhrman and Jacob Nesvara both had doubles, and Sam Hartman and Braden Wenzl each had triples.
Tyler Fay got the win with five strikeouts, while giving up only three hits.
All that pleased GISH coach Kirby Wells.
“Tyler did a great job pitching today as he commanded the strike zone very well,” Wells said. “And we played great defense behind him. Offensively, we put up 12 runs in the first inning and everyone had great at-bats.”
The Islanders will play at Fremont in a triangular with Fremont Bergan and Elkhorn South at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Seward 000 02—2 3 2
Grand Island (12)04 0X—16 12 1