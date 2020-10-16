Fullerton crushes Nebraska Lutheran 80-26 to close out the Regular Season

FULLERTON, NE

It appears that Fullerton was not only prepared to handle Nebraska Lutheran’s vaunted high octane passing offense, but the Warriors own offense was more than rarin’ to go in the regular season finale for both schools.

Rarin’ to go may be an understatement, as Fullerton jumped out to a 44-6 first quarter lead and never looked back. By the time halftime rolled around, the Warriors had piled up 11 offensive possessions, scoring on the first 10 of them. Only a merciful spike of the football on the 11th possession (at the Nebraska Lutheran 20) prevented Brandon Siegel’s Fullerton squad from putting 80 points on the board in the opening half.

Sophomore Brady Cook racked up 123 yards on 9 carries and 5 touchdowns in the first half alone. Fullerton quarterback Isaak Norman was just as impressive, completing 5 of his first six passes for 194 yards and pair of touchdown tosses, before Fullerton ended the half going 6 of 10 through the air with all of their 266 passing yards coming in the first 24 minutes.

Cook would finish the game with the game with 164 yards rushing and those 5 first half touchdowns. The sophomore also saw some time at the QB slot in the 2nd half but suffered three lost fumbles.