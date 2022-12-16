Garden City makes Fracas debut

Every year, the Flatwater Fracas brings in several out-of-state teams to be part of the annual two-day tournament.

Manhattan and Smith Center, both out of Kansas, are tournament regulars that have returned to compete at the tournament, which got underway Friday at the Heartland Events Center.

This year, Garden City, another team from Kansas, made its debut in the two-day event.

Garden City coach Carlos Prieto said he’s glad to be part of the tournament.

“We heard there were great teams here from Nebraska, and we want to see that,” he said. “We want to see the different types of styles other states have. It’s good for our kids to see that kind of competition.”

Prieto heard about the Fracas from former Manhattan coach Robert Gonzalez as well as from former Grand Island Senior High coach Mike Schadwinkel when the Islanders competed in the Newton Tournament of Championship in Newton, Kan.

One of the reasons he wanted to come to the Fracas is because of the dual format.

“We wanted to try something different. And coming here gives our kids a lot of matches, which is what we want,” Prieto said.

But going to out-of-state tournaments is nothing new to the Bison. They have already competed in two tournaments in Colorado Springs this season.

Garden City competed in the Battle of the Best Tournament where it finished fifth overall. It’s a tournament that features schools from California and Arizona. Then the Bison competed in the Louis Palmer Tournament, which they won. They will compete in two tournaments in Oklahoma after the Christmas break.

“We’re fortunate that we have a school district that really supports wrestling, but we do a lot of fundraising, so we can go to these tournaments,” Prieto said. “We have a lot of great sponsors in Garden City.”

Garden City is a wrestling power in Kansas that has won 11 6A state titles with numerous individual state champions. The Bison are currently ranked No. 3 and have eight wrestlers ranked, according to the Kansas Wrestling News website.

The Bison finished 2-2 during the first day. Garden City lost to Class A, No. 5 Columbus (NEBwrestle.com ratings) 42-30 and No. 2 Lincoln East 37-33, but bounced back to defeat Norris 60-18 and Waverly 39-30.

They had four wrestlers finish 4-0 during the first day in Braydon Pacheco (106 pounds), Ethen Allen (160), Brayden Hill (220) and Sebastian Lopez (285).

Prieto said he felt the Bison wrestled better as the day went on.

“The competition down here is what we expected to be,” Prieto said. “There’s good teams here. Columbus and Lincoln East are outstanding teams. Columbus took it to us, and we were right there with Lincoln East until the final match. We wrestled better after the first dual.

“What I’ve seen so far is that we have to defend our legs better. They’re learning that on the fly. We do show that in the practice room, but it’s a different animal during competition.”

Garden City has two more duals in its pool. The Bison will compete against North Platte at 11 a.m. and Seward at 12:30 p.m. Based on their finish in pool play, the teams will be put in placement duals, which will begin at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Grand Island goes 3-1 during first day of Fracas

The Class A, No. 4 Grand Island Senior High wrestling team finished 3-1 during the first day of the Flatwater Fracas.

The Islanders defeated Gretna 66-18 and Smith Center 63-17. Grand Island suffered a 39-29 loss to No. 3 Norfolk before ending the day with a 36-32 victory over Class B, No. 4 Blair.

GISH coach Joey Morrison said he was OK with what he saw.

“Give Norfolk credit, they have an outstanding team with good wrestlers from top to bottom,” he said. “But we lost only 10 points, and we had chances to win some that we didn’t win. But we have seven freshmen competing, and I thought they did a great job. We just need to keep getting better, and I’m excited to see how much this team can grow.”

A bright spot for the Islanders came against Blair. They trailed the Bears 32-21 with three matches to go. But Alex Gates posted a 7-3 win at 120, then Madden Kontos and Christian Cortez recorded back-to-back pins at 126 and 132.

“We were in a hole there, but the kids battled back very well,” Morrison said. “And Blair has a phenomenal team as well.”

Gates (113-120), Kontos (120-126), Alex Dzingle (152), Hudson Oliver (182) and Justyce Hostetler (195) all went 4-0 during the first day for Grand Island.

The Islanders will finish pool play against No. 4 Papillion-LaVista and Lincoln Southeast on Saturday before the placement duals.

Morrison said the Islanders need to improve on some things for the second day of the tournament.

“We’ll need to be ready to wrestle because Papillion-LaVista has a great team,” Morrison said. “We need to finish positions better. We would get in a good position and then they wouldn’t put their opponents away. They would be in a good position to pin someone but don’t get it done. If we can do that better tomorrow, we’ll be fine.”