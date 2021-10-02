GI Northwest Offensive Line, Defense shine in win over unbeaten Seward.

*Things were never comfortable for Seward’s incredibly talented Gavin Sukup during this game tonight. The rifle armed sharpshooter was under constant duress by the Northwest defensive line, especially being hounded by 6-2, 221 pound junior defensive end Victor Isele. Who already had registered 7 tackles for losses this season.

The Vikings may have set the tone for the entire evening when sophomore defender Nathan Carcowski picked off a Gavin Sukup pass on the Bluejays opening drive of the contest.

The turnover led to a Vikings three plays later when Gibson Kennedy blew through a nice gap to sprint for a 56 yard touchdown with 5:33 left in the first quarter.

It was a tough go for the unbeaten Bluejays all the way through the first half. When the Vikings defensive line wasn’t applying constant pressure with the pass rush, the same interior of the defensive line was completely stuffing any attempt Seward made at running the football.

The Bluejays did advance to the Northwest 25 yard line at the end of the 1st quarter, but the Vikings pass defense snuffed out the drive by forcing a pair of incompletions by Sukup.