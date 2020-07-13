GICC Principal Jordan Engle is a Keeper

It was a cool autumn day in 2018 when I decided to conger up enough nerve to send an email to the new GICC man in command. There was an issue that had dogged me for years and had yet to be resolved….in my mind anyway
I live right over the fence south of GICC. I bought a house on the north side of 11th street for various reasons, one of which was to be near my alma mater. Great move.
But there is this little strip of ground right over my back fence between my property and the GICC south parking lot.
It was infamously called “The Strip” because nobody seemed to be certain who owned it.
I always assumed it was mine for the simple fact GICC had never maintained “The Strip”. One day about 20 years ago, all the property owners received a letter from GICC that there were things, trash barrels, junk, high weeds etc, that needed to be taken care of or moved off because of the unsightly image it cast on the Central Catholic high school.
Totally understood, although I had nothing unsightly on my section of “The Strip”. But as time passed “The Strip” was never mowed or maintained by Central Catholic, so now the confusion as to who owned the property rose once again.
I never bothered to make a trip to the courthouse to check who actually owned “The Strip.” I just decided it was prudent that I maintain the thing by either mowing it or killing it with toxic sprays.
I decided to mow it, but in the meantime I had been placed on disability after years of tough, physical work for the GI Public Schools. I loved the gig and would do it all over again, but some serious back problems developed through no fault of GIPS and L4S5 spine surgery left me less than 100% and landed ne on disability at age 57.
I can still recall attempting to open my back gate leading to “The Strip” so it could be mowed. But, I found the gate was impossible to open because it was covered with 4” inches of dirt that had accumulated during the winters during snow removal and a snow blade that may have been alright for the concrete, but not for the raised soil of “The Strip” undetectable under a blanket of snow in complete darkness in the middle of the night
So, unintentionally, from countless times piling snow and dirt against my fence, when springtime rolled around there was a new inch of dirt piled up and hardened against my gate.
As a result with my fence buried under several inches of soil and unable to be opened, I had to walk my mower all the way to the Ruby Street corner, go another half block to the GICC parking lot, then backtrack the additional distance back to “The Strip”.
The trips got old because of the my back and I grumbled under my breath and really shouldn;t have. Nonetheless, I tried numerous times to get GICC to just make a single swipe with their riding mower so I wouldn’t have to make the “Strip Trip” each week.
My requests fell on deaf ears it would seem, but the question always remained; Who owned “The Strip”. If I owned it I had no beef, and if Central Catholic owned it, I knew without hesitation they would be taking care of it.
So, I faced the fact, even though the fence gate had been buried by snow blades hired to clean GICC’s parking lot, it was unintentional and I knew that, but my back was worsening and I hated the block and a half trip once and sometimes twice a week.
Not a Christian attitude for a GICC graduate, and a proud one at that. So I decided to send one last email to the new “kid” Principle across the fence, an 18 year old looking Jordan Engle.
*******************
Now you are probably thinking, that is a extremely long litany of meaningless rhetoric, when in the grand scheme of things, is microscopic compared to the important issues surrounding running a high quality institution of learning such as Central Catholic high school.
You are correct, but hang for a moment. There is a message behind this lengthy article.
Late one late frigid October night, I sent off an email to Mr. Engle at around 2 AM in the morning. No, I’m not an idiot, I am simply a night owl and love writing my sports articles late at night.
I explained the long trip to mow “The Strip”, my rotten back, and the reason the gate was buried. I didn’t expect to hear anything back. I did not.
Instead, the next crisp fall morning around 10 AM when I went to mow, I noticed the partially frozen, dried, hardened soil had been dug away by hand. Single shovel (spade) cuts had been carved in a neat rows, over and over until the gate was freed to swing open for the first time in 20 years.
Jordan Engle, a man I had never met, and in all probability did not know me, had come over in dress attire, in the cold, and did the deed. I had no words….until now.
*********************
Jordan Engle did not have an easy childhood life, I understand, but the Elgin Pope John and UNK (2013) grad persevered and is a man of strong faith, strong Catholic faith.
Jordan’s first and only teaching gig was at Sutton high school. He was a secondary math instructor there for five years. His had other duties that included head golf coach, head one-act play coach, assistant speech coach, honor society adviser, data team chairman, crisis team member and class sponsor.
Yep, the KID dove in head first from Day One.
Five short years after his days at Sutton, Mr. Engle was hired as Principal at Grand Island Central Catholic. Things were not exactly running like a finely tuned machine there when THE KID took the reins over the fence.
Jordan Engle also hit the ground running at GICC and has not stopped since. The handsome Principal, who is often mistaken for a high school student, established control from the start and has not only excelled at his new position, but in two short years was elevated to the position of Grand Island Diocesan Superintendent.
Just thirteen days ago on July 1st, Jordan Engle assumed a position that oversees educational policy for all 12 schools in the Diocese of Grand Island. That’s huge folks. And as my friend Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt stated;
“Jordan understands education from the inside out.” Bishop Hanefeldt went on to say ““His vision and energy, supported by a steadfast commitment to his Catholic faith, is the kind of leadership that will further develop the mission of Catholic schools in our diocese. He is an excellent leader.” Amen brother.
That is a Catholic Bishop talking here, friends.
And back to me now. I have spent a lifetime observing people in all parts of the country, in all walks of life. IF you pay close attention and are rational, you develop a keen sense of judgement. Simply, you can tell the good ones from the ordinary ones, but especially the exceptionally gifted people form the great ones.
AND………………..
Jordan Engle is in class all by himself and you know what? This old guy knew that at precisely 10:00 AM on a frosty morning in 2018 when a man in his gig clothes came over and dug out a gate for a perfect stranger. A gate that was buried in soil as hard as concrete.
I knew right then, Jordan Engle was a MAN.
And I have one just one word of advice for the powers-to-be at GICC. Don’t let this MAN get away. Jordan Engle, the MAN of deep Catholic faith will lead your school to heights you have not witnessed before.
But somehow, I think you already realize that.
