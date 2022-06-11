Four holding lead at Dinsdale Amateur Golf Classic

There is a four-way tie for the top spot after first day action in the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic.

Calvin Freeman, Luke Gutschewski, Luke Kluver and Reed Mallack all shot a 69 Saturday at Riverside Golf Club.

Kluver is the defending champion in the event and is looking for his third title.

Mallack finished third in last year’s event.

Jay Moore, Rex Soulliere, Prstin Vilai and Charlie Zielinski are all only two back with a 71, while Caleb Badura, David Easley, Trevor Gutchewski, Dan Huston, Brad Rowe and Scott Tridle are fired a 72.

The final round takes place Sunday.

Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic

Championship Flight

Calvin Freeman 69

Luke Gutschewski 69

Luke Kluver 69

Reed Mallack 69

Jay Moore 71

Rex Soulliere 71

Prestin Vilai 71

Charlie Zielinski 71

Caleb Badura 72

David Easley 72

Trevor Gutchewski 72

Dan Huston 72

Brad Rowe 72

Scott Tridle 72

Christopher Atkinson 73

Ryan Neitfeldt 73

Richard Sack 73

Wes Bernt 74

Brent Kuhlman 74

William Moser 74

Ethan Shaw 74

Tyler Dowling 75

Brian McMahon 75

Jordan Arensdorf 76

Glenn Bills 76

Jake Boor 76

Bowdie Fox 76

Will Goering 76

Vance Janssen 76

Matt Quandt 76

Kaden Shada 76

John Spellerberg 76

Alex Zillig 76

Zac Clark 77

Chad Geiger 77

Ben Hanssen 77

Ryan Knispel 77

Henry Kosmicki 77

Kyle Moore 77

Miles Russell 77

Kevin Bryson 78

Gavin Fox 78

Dylan Heng 78

Zach Hoffman 78

Jake Kluver 78

Cade McCallum 78

Richard Orth III 78

Jayson Brueggemann 79

Cauy Walters 79

Brett Hoffman 80

Travis Linnemeyer 80

Jake Matzner 80

Richard Orth 80

Andy Bradshaw 81

Jacob Hellman 81

Jake Bangasser 82

Nick Methe 82

Marcus Holling 83-WD

Thomas Bryson 83

Ethan Smith 83

David Clouse 85

Nick Friedrichsen 86

Geran Sander WD

Cadillac First Flight

Ryan Smith 77

Christian Steele 77

Mike Ekiss 78

Joel Friedrichsen 80

Fred Phelan 80

Jimmy Rash 81

Craig Badura 83

Jack Song 83

Brian Mayo 84

Matt Albers 86

Dave Vincent 87

Stacy McFerguson 88

Chevrolet Second Flight

Kurt Bills 78

Aaron Swartendruber 78

Colin Beal 81

Sam Friedrichsen 81

Kurt McCallum 82

Ryan Grubbs 83

Max Clark 85

Spencer Knispel 86

Randy Markus 87

Luke McCann 87

Luke Baldridge 88

Tom Kreikemeier 91

Chrysler Third Flight

Klint Andreas 77

Chad Hudnall 80

Jeff Smith 80

John Allen 82

Mike Schneider 84

Mark Orr 86

Jamie Kuebler 87

Tyler Nietfeldt 87

Mark Nittler 91

Nate LaBrie 93

Rob Wintermote 98

Dodge Fourth Flight

Zach Mader 80

Chad Gallagher 83

Andy Detlefsen 84

Dusty Fread 85

David Gaden 85

Brett Cassidy 87

Brad Poland 87

Peng Vilai 87

Nate Pehrson 89

Kelly Schwieger 89

Tim Johnson 90

Matt Hohnstein WD

GMC Fifth Flight

Matt Gudgel 82

Jerry Watson 82

Glenn Obermeier 85

Kurt Johnson 86

Brian Willey 86

Glen Schuetze 89

Keith Desel 90

Patrick Sheridan 90

John Jacks 91

Scott Langan 92

Josh Harders 99

Mike halverson 100

Hyndai Sixth Flight

Nainan Patel 80

Stacey Hanley 86

Scott Sawyers 87

Jay Hehnke 88

Chris Woods 88

Josh Conner 90

Troy Fry 93

Shane Martinez 95

Joe Lonowski 96

Patrick O’Brien 97

Darwin Barnes 98

Paul Bowman 101

Jeep Seventh Flight

Navi Sood 87

Brandon Smith 89

Dan Boroff 93

Phil Francone 93

Luke Humphreys 95

Scott Meyer 95

Brian Winfield 97

Kim Fandry 100

Andy Kaslon 105

Nick Martin 106

Bryan Fiala 107

Shaun Willey 110

Eighth Flight

Kevin Willey 89

David Sander 96

Bobby Mitchell 99

James Williams 99

Billy Higgins 105

Fred Rauch 105

Bill Kennedy 106

Tim Willey 106

Ron Kennedy 109

David Boroff WD

Ram Senior Flight

Bill Lawson 74

Rick Dusek 76

Steve Hulme 76

Mark Nelsen 78

Scott Matine 80

Jeff Baldridge 81

Kevin Bartlett 81

Randy Bienhoff 81

Mike Bryson 82

Dan Coffey 84

Terry Chalupa 85

Dan Dehn 85

Allen Boltz 86

Randy Spiehs 86.

Merv Nelson 88

Jim Nolan 88

Russ Ropte 89

Dave Hempl 90

Darrell Schmidt 90

Bill O’Donnell 91

Bruce Bashan 95

Dick Barnes 97

Mark Merrill 98

Mike Butler 99

Walt Dieken 101

Mickey Hastings 102

Tom McCoy 103

Mike Shea 109

Jim Hruby 111