Four holding lead at Dinsdale Amateur Golf Classic

There is a four-way tie for the top spot after first day action in the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic.
Calvin Freeman, Luke Gutschewski, Luke Kluver and Reed Mallack all shot a 69 Saturday at Riverside Golf Club.
Kluver is the defending champion in the event and is looking for his third title.
Mallack finished third in last year’s event.
Jay Moore, Rex Soulliere, Prstin Vilai and Charlie Zielinski are all only two back with a 71, while Caleb Badura, David Easley, Trevor Gutchewski, Dan Huston, Brad Rowe and Scott Tridle are fired a 72.
The final round takes place Sunday.
Tom Dinsdale Automotive Amateur Golf Classic
Championship Flight
Calvin Freeman 69
Luke Gutschewski 69
Luke Kluver 69
Reed Mallack 69
Jay Moore 71
Rex Soulliere 71
Prestin Vilai 71
Charlie Zielinski 71
Caleb Badura 72
David Easley 72
Trevor Gutchewski 72
Dan Huston 72
Brad Rowe 72
Scott Tridle 72
Christopher Atkinson 73
Ryan Neitfeldt 73
Richard Sack 73
Wes Bernt 74
Brent Kuhlman 74
William Moser 74
Ethan Shaw 74
Tyler Dowling 75
Brian McMahon 75
Jordan Arensdorf 76
Glenn Bills 76
Jake Boor 76
Bowdie Fox 76
Will Goering 76
Vance Janssen 76
Matt Quandt 76
Kaden Shada 76
John Spellerberg 76
Alex Zillig 76
Zac Clark 77
Chad Geiger 77
Ben Hanssen 77
Ryan Knispel 77
Henry Kosmicki 77
Kyle Moore 77
Miles Russell 77
Kevin Bryson 78
Gavin Fox 78
Dylan Heng 78
Zach Hoffman 78
Jake Kluver 78
Cade McCallum 78
Richard Orth III 78
Jayson Brueggemann 79
Cauy Walters 79
Brett Hoffman 80
Travis Linnemeyer 80
Jake Matzner 80
Richard Orth 80
Andy Bradshaw 81
Jacob Hellman 81
Jake Bangasser 82
Nick Methe 82
Marcus Holling 83-WD
Thomas Bryson 83
Ethan Smith 83
David Clouse 85
Nick Friedrichsen 86
Geran Sander WD
Cadillac First Flight
Ryan Smith 77
Christian Steele 77
Mike Ekiss 78
Joel Friedrichsen 80
Fred Phelan 80
Jimmy Rash 81
Craig Badura 83
Jack Song 83
Brian Mayo 84
Matt Albers 86
Dave Vincent 87
Stacy McFerguson 88
Chevrolet Second Flight
Kurt Bills 78
Aaron Swartendruber 78
Colin Beal 81
Sam Friedrichsen 81
Kurt McCallum 82
Ryan Grubbs 83
Max Clark 85
Spencer Knispel 86
Randy Markus 87
Luke McCann 87
Luke Baldridge 88
Tom Kreikemeier 91
Chrysler Third Flight
Klint Andreas 77
Chad Hudnall 80
Jeff Smith 80
John Allen 82
Mike Schneider 84
Mark Orr 86
Jamie Kuebler 87
Tyler Nietfeldt 87
Mark Nittler 91
Nate LaBrie 93
Rob Wintermote 98
Dodge Fourth Flight
Zach Mader 80
Chad Gallagher 83
Andy Detlefsen 84
Dusty Fread 85
David Gaden 85
Brett Cassidy 87
Brad Poland 87
Peng Vilai 87
Nate Pehrson 89
Kelly Schwieger 89
Tim Johnson 90
Matt Hohnstein WD
GMC Fifth Flight
Matt Gudgel 82
Jerry Watson 82
Glenn Obermeier 85
Kurt Johnson 86
Brian Willey 86
Glen Schuetze 89
Keith Desel 90
Patrick Sheridan 90
John Jacks 91
Scott Langan 92
Josh Harders 99
Mike halverson 100
Hyndai Sixth Flight
Nainan Patel 80
Stacey Hanley 86
Scott Sawyers 87
Jay Hehnke 88
Chris Woods 88
Josh Conner 90
Troy Fry 93
Shane Martinez 95
Joe Lonowski 96
Patrick O’Brien 97
Darwin Barnes 98
Paul Bowman 101
Jeep Seventh Flight
Navi Sood 87
Brandon Smith 89
Dan Boroff 93
Phil Francone 93
Luke Humphreys 95
Scott Meyer 95
Brian Winfield 97
Kim Fandry 100
Andy Kaslon 105
Nick Martin 106
Bryan Fiala 107
Shaun Willey 110
Eighth Flight
Kevin Willey 89
David Sander 96
Bobby Mitchell 99
James Williams 99
Billy Higgins 105
Fred Rauch 105
Bill Kennedy 106
Tim Willey 106
Ron Kennedy 109
David Boroff WD
Ram Senior Flight
Bill Lawson 74
Rick Dusek 76
Steve Hulme 76
Mark Nelsen 78
Scott Matine 80
Jeff Baldridge 81
Kevin Bartlett 81
Randy Bienhoff 81
Mike Bryson 82
Dan Coffey 84
Terry Chalupa 85
Dan Dehn 85
Allen Boltz 86
Randy Spiehs 86.
Merv Nelson 88
Jim Nolan 88
Russ Ropte 89
Dave Hempl 90
Darrell Schmidt 90
Bill O’Donnell 91
Bruce Bashan 95
Dick Barnes 97
Mark Merrill 98
Mike Butler 99
Walt Dieken 101
Mickey Hastings 102
Tom McCoy 103
Mike Shea 109
Jim Hruby 111