Class A
District A-1
Bellevue West 68, Lincoln Northeast 43
District A-2
Millard North 75, Kearney 66
District A-3
Lincoln North Star 48, Gretna 43
District A-4
Lincoln Southeast 47, Omaha Creighton Prep 42
District A-5
Lincoln East 76, Lincoln Southwest 72
District A-6
Elkhorn South 53, Papillion-LaVista South 49
People are also reading…
Class B
District B-1
Omaha Skutt Catholic 72, Blair 42
District B-6
Bennington 47, Beatrice 34
District B-8
Norris 39, Omaha Roncalli 38
Class C1
District C1-2
Ogallala 66, Adams Central 30
District C1-3
Ashland-Greenwood 71, Winnebago 51
District C1-7
Central City 43, Wayne 38
Class C2
District C2-1
Freeman 53, Oakland-Craig 22
District C2-2
Amherst 65, Hershey 34
District C2-3
Doniphan-Trumbull 39, Hastings St. Cecilia 38
District C2-5
Elkhorn Valley 71, Summerland 53
District C2-7
Norfolk Catholic 44, Cross County 30
Class D1
District D1-3
Johnson-Brock 51, Sandy Creek 19
District D1-4
Elm Creek 50, McCool Junction 36
District D1-5
Dundy County-Stratton 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36
District D1-6
Howells/Dodge 56, Bridgeport 34
Class D2
District D2-1
Shelton 90, Medicine Valley 46
District D2-3
Wynot 79, Hay Springs 27
District D2-4
Osceola 64, Friend 45
District D2-5
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46, Creighton 43